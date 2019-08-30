Synthesis Energy Systems Inc. (SES) and Flexible Solutions International Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) Contrasting side by side

Synthesis Energy Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:SES) and Flexible Solutions International Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI), both competing one another are Specialty Chemicals companies. We will compare their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Synthesis Energy Systems Inc. 4 12.84 N/A -8.20 0.00 Flexible Solutions International Inc. 3 1.23 N/A 0.24 13.35

Table 1 demonstrates Synthesis Energy Systems Inc. and Flexible Solutions International Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Synthesis Energy Systems Inc. 0.00% -323.5% -97.3% Flexible Solutions International Inc. 0.00% 16% 10.6%

Risk and Volatility

A 0.98 beta means Synthesis Energy Systems Inc.’s volatility is 2.00% less than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Competitively, Flexible Solutions International Inc. is 54.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.46 beta.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Synthesis Energy Systems Inc. and Flexible Solutions International Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 23.5% and 6.7% respectively. About 16.29% of Synthesis Energy Systems Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 46.82% of Flexible Solutions International Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Synthesis Energy Systems Inc. -36.73% 39.17% 29.83% -40.03% -82.61% -40.03% Flexible Solutions International Inc. -18.62% -26.16% 8.5% 104.49% 101.32% 142.36%

For the past year Synthesis Energy Systems Inc. has -40.03% weaker performance while Flexible Solutions International Inc. has 142.36% stronger performance.

Summary

Flexible Solutions International Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Synthesis Energy Systems Inc.

Synthesis Energy Systems, Inc., an energy company, develops, builds, owns, and operates energy and chemical projects; and owns and provides proprietary gasification technology for the production of synthesis gas worldwide. The company offers U-GAS fluidized bed gasification technology that produces synthesis gas. Its synthesis gas can be converted into a range of energy and chemical products, such as substitute natural gas, power, methanol, and fertilizer. The company also has rights to sublicense U-GAS systems to third parties for coal, and coal and biomass mixtures, as well as for biomass projects. In addition, it offers engineering services. Synthesis Energy Systems, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Flexible Solutions International Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals that slow the evaporation of water. The company operates in two segments, Energy and Water Conservation Products; and Biodegradable Polymers. Its products include HEATSAVR, a chemical product for use in swimming pools and spas that forms a thin and transparent layer on the waterÂ’s surface; ECOSAVR, a disposable dispenser designed for the residential pool and spa market; and WATERSAVR to reduce water evaporation in reservoirs, potable water storage tanks, livestock watering ponds, aqueducts, canals, and irrigation ditches, as well as for lawn and turf care, and potted and bedding plants. It also offers thermal polyaspartate biopolymers (TPAs) for oil well to reduce scale and corrosion in various water systems; and for the agricultural industry to reduce fertilizer crystallization before, during, and after application, as well as to prevent crystal formation between fertilizer and minerals present in the soil. In addition, the company provides TPAs for irrigation to prevent early plugging of drip irrigation ports, reduce maintenance costs, and lengthen the life of equipment; for detergents as a biodegradable substitute for poly-acrylic acid; and for use in personal care products, such as shampoo and cosmetic products. Flexible Solutions International Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Victoria, Canada.