Synthesis Energy Systems Inc. (SES) and Amyris Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) Comparison side by side

Synthesis Energy Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:SES) and Amyris Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Specialty Chemicals. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Synthesis Energy Systems Inc. 4 14.76 N/A -8.20 0.00 Amyris Inc. 4 5.19 N/A -3.44 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Synthesis Energy Systems Inc. and Amyris Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Synthesis Energy Systems Inc. and Amyris Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Synthesis Energy Systems Inc. 0.00% -323.5% -97.3% Amyris Inc. 0.00% 57.2% -106.8%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 0.98 shows that Synthesis Energy Systems Inc. is 2.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Amyris Inc. on the other hand, has 1.04 beta which makes it 4.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Synthesis Energy Systems Inc. and Amyris Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 23.5% and 49.1%. Insiders held roughly 16.29% of Synthesis Energy Systems Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.9% of Amyris Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Synthesis Energy Systems Inc. -36.73% 39.17% 29.83% -40.03% -82.61% -40.03% Amyris Inc. 0.65% -15.34% -23.7% -0.96% -53.46% -7.49%

For the past year Synthesis Energy Systems Inc. was more bearish than Amyris Inc.

Synthesis Energy Systems, Inc., an energy company, develops, builds, owns, and operates energy and chemical projects; and owns and provides proprietary gasification technology for the production of synthesis gas worldwide. The company offers U-GAS fluidized bed gasification technology that produces synthesis gas. Its synthesis gas can be converted into a range of energy and chemical products, such as substitute natural gas, power, methanol, and fertilizer. The company also has rights to sublicense U-GAS systems to third parties for coal, and coal and biomass mixtures, as well as for biomass projects. In addition, it offers engineering services. Synthesis Energy Systems, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Amyris, Inc. provides various alternatives to a range of petroleum-sourced products worldwide. The company uses its industrial bioscience technology to design microbes primarily yeast, as well as to convert plant-sourced sugars into renewable ingredients. It produces and sells Biofene that converts to squalane, which is used as an emollient in cosmetics and other personal care products; and natural oils and aroma chemicals for the flavors and fragrances market. The company also provides renewable solvents, polymers, and lubricants for industrial markets; Biofene ingredients for nutraceuticals and vitamins market; and renewable fuels for transportation fuels markets. It has a collaboration partnership with Total S.A. to produce and commercialize Biofene-based diesel and jet fuels. The company was formerly known as Amyris Biotechnologies, Inc. and changed its name to Amyris, Inc. in June 2010. Amyris, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Emeryville, California.