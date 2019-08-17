Syntal Capital Partners Upped Its Procter & Gamble Co (PG) Stake; Bio (TECH) Shareholder Rowland & Company Investment Counsel Has Decreased Its Stake as Shares Rose

Syntal Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (PG) by 80.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Syntal Capital Partners Llc bought 6,919 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 15,508 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.61 million, up from 8,589 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Syntal Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $298.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.52% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $119.18. About 7.66M shares traded or 0.53% up from the average. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 19/04/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS PROCTER & GAMBLE’S Aa3 RATING FOLLOWING ANNOUNC; 24/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE SAYS WORKER PASSED AWAY DUE TO PLANT ACCIDENT; 19/04/2018 – P&G – FISCAL 2018 SHR ESTIMATE INCLUDES ABOUT $0.14/SHARE OF NON-CORE RESTRUCTURING COSTS & $0.25/SHARE OF NON-CORE CHARGES RELATED TO TAX ACT; 27/03/2018 – Zuul Named Winner in the Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards; 25/05/2018 – Wall St Week Ahead-Investors find little appetite for consumer staples; 19/04/2018 – P&G – PGT PRODUCT ASSETS WILL RETURN TO ORIGINAL PARENT COMPANY TO REESTABLISH INDEPENDENT OTC BUSINESSES; 03/04/2018 – Denim Group’s ThreadFix Named 2018 Winner of Info Security PG’s Global Excellence Awards; 03/04/2018 – CNBC: Pfizer and P&G are in talks on sale of consumer business, though far apart in price; 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Drives Sales with Premium Product; 12/04/2018 – FTC: 20181022: ProAmpac PG Holdings LLC; Saw Mill Capital Partners, LP

Rowland & Company Investment Counsel decreased its stake in Bio (TECH) by 0.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rowland & Company Investment Counsel sold 33 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.97% . The institutional investor held 17,092 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.39B, down from 17,125 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rowland & Company Investment Counsel who had been investing in Bio for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.48B market cap company. The stock increased 2.45% or $4.72 during the last trading session, reaching $197.57. About 115,530 shares traded. Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH) has risen 33.52% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.52% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.25, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 18 investors sold TECH shares while 90 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 34.57 million shares or 6.09% less from 36.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity has invested 0.01% in Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH). Oakbrook Invs Ltd Liability has 4,525 shares. Product Ptnrs Lc has 0.57% invested in Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH). Credit Suisse Ag invested 0.01% in Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH). 918,844 are held by State Street Corporation. Parkside Fin Savings Bank Trust holds 585 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. 6,941 were accumulated by State Of Wisconsin Invest Board. Martingale Asset Management LP holds 0% or 1,608 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 22,958 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Aperio Gp Limited Liability Corporation holds 16,367 shares. Brown Advisory has invested 0% in Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt Systems holds 6,653 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Bb&T owns 0.01% invested in Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH) for 2,248 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Management reported 0.08% in Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH). 424,346 were accumulated by Riverbridge Partners Ltd Liability Com.

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $95,530 activity.

More notable recent Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “CBM or TECH: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now? – Nasdaq” on July 22, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Garmin, CDW and Microsoft – Nasdaq” published on August 16, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 07/29/2019: TTD,TSEM,RPD – Nasdaq” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 07/19/2019: EXPO,CRWD,MSFT – Nasdaq” published on July 19, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 07/31/2019: BDC,LSCC,NATI – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Rowland & Company Investment Counsel, which manages about $228.64 million and $279.28 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) by 22 shares to 3,718 shares, valued at $533.70 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Leggett & Platt Inc (NYSE:LEG) by 666 shares in the quarter, for a total of 34,703 shares, and has risen its stake in Snap On Inc (NYSE:SNA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Johnson Invest Counsel has 5.27% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Pillar Pacific Cap Limited owns 0.15% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 12,360 shares. Regions Corporation stated it has 1.05 million shares. 809,371 were accumulated by Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec. Ogorek Anthony Joseph Adv holds 76 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Advsrs Preferred Limited Liability Co invested in 0.13% or 3,891 shares. Annex Advisory Services Limited Liability Corporation reported 3,214 shares. Sns Financial Grp Limited Liability has 43,993 shares for 1.01% of their portfolio. Sei Investments reported 468,047 shares stake. Mraz Amerine And Assocs Inc owns 4,164 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Mufg Americas Hldg holds 1.58% or 527,293 shares in its portfolio. Round Table Services Ltd Co holds 3,518 shares. Naples Advisors Limited Liability Company accumulated 1.92% or 72,324 shares. Wellington Shields Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 0.65% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 36,540 shares. Cadence Comml Bank Na invested 6.28% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Syntal Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $422.80M and $221.59 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hff Inc Cl A (NYSE:HF) by 10,000 shares to 150,000 shares, valued at $7.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.