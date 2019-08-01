Syntal Capital Partners Stake in Procter & Gamble Co (PG) Has Upped as Stock Price Rose; Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Has Upped Stake in Carnival (CCL)

Syntal Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (PG) by 80.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Syntal Capital Partners Llc bought 6,919 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 15,508 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.61M, up from 8,589 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Syntal Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $294.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $118. About 6.38M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 19/04/2018 – P&G – FISCAL 2018 SHR ESTIMATE INCLUDES ABOUT $0.14/SHARE OF NON-CORE RESTRUCTURING COSTS & $0.25/SHARE OF NON-CORE CHARGES RELATED TO TAX ACT; 19/04/2018 – P&G’s quarterly sales beat estimates; 23/04/2018 – Cramer also raises serious concerns about the consumer packaged goods space after earnings reports from Kimberly-Clark and Procter & Gamble; 17/04/2018 – CincinnatiBusCou: EXCLUSIVE: P&G manager joins Pure Romance to launch digital marketing; 02/05/2018 – Herbal Essences Recognizes Women Living Life, While Making A Life, As Unstoppable Forces of Nature; 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Maintains Sees FY Organic Sales Growth 2%-3%; 22/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE INCREASES MAX. TENDER AMOUNT; 03/04/2018 – PFIZER IN TALKS WITH P&G ON CONSUMER BUSINESS SALE – CNBC, CITING; 16/04/2018 – PG ELECTROPLAST LTD PGEL.NS SAYS CO APPOINTED MAHABIR PRASAD GUPTA AS CFO; 29/05/2018 – PLUG POWER SAYS CO.’S FUEL CELL POWERED FORKLIFT IN PG ACCIDENT

Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Carnival Corp (CCL) by 26.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc bought 18,250 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.39% . The institutional investor held 86,985 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.41M, up from 68,735 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Carnival Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.59% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $46.48. About 2.87 million shares traded. Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) has declined 19.58% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.58% the S&P500. Some Historical CCL News: 28/03/2018 – Princess Cruises Unveils New Features and Upgrades Onboard Sapphire Princess; 22/03/2018 – CARNIVAL REVERSES LOSS IN LONDON, RISES 0.5% AFTER FY RESULT; 18/04/2018 – Holland America Group Chief Executive Officer Stein Kruse Receives Netherland-America Foundation Ambassadors’ Award; 16/04/2018 – St Thomas Source: Jikelle Michael Wins 2018 Carnival Queen Crown; 22/03/2018 – CARNIVAL CORP – AT THIS TIME, CUMULATIVE ADVANCED BOOKINGS FOR REMAINDER OF 2018 ARE IN LINE WITH PRIOR YEAR AT HIGHER PRICES; 23/03/2018 – Princess Cruises Sails to the “Rhythm of the Caribbean” by Introducing New Immersive Cultural Experiences; 24/04/2018 – Carnival Corp Selects Konami’s SYNKROS Casino Management System for Fleetwide Gaming Ops; 03/04/2018 – Cruise line Carnival Corp. is joining the fight to contest Bermuda’s same-sex marriage ban; 07/05/2018 – Carnival Corporation Named One of America’s 100 Best Corporate Citizens; 15/03/2018 – CARNIVAL GROUP INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LTD 0996.HK – WANG CHUNNIN RESIGNED AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

Syntal Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $422.80M and $221.59 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hff Inc Cl A (NYSE:HF) by 10,000 shares to 150,000 shares, valued at $7.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 12 sales for $253.20 million activity. $895,500 worth of stock was sold by Francisco Ma. Fatima on Wednesday, February 13. Schomburger Jeffrey K also sold $428,789 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) shares. 3,000 shares were sold by Posada Juan Fernando, worth $294,750 on Monday, February 11. The insider Sheppard Valarie L sold 1,026 shares worth $99,936. $2.86M worth of stock was sold by Skoufalos Ioannis on Friday, February 1. On Wednesday, February 6 the insider Jejurikar Shailesh sold $969,143.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prio Wealth Partnership owns 153,262 shares. S&T Bancshares Pa invested in 0.1% or 4,166 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur The, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 3.81M shares. Advisory Services Ntwk Ltd Liability Co holds 66,351 shares or 0.48% of its portfolio. Cannell Peter B And holds 86,445 shares or 0.35% of its portfolio. Shelton Capital has invested 0.44% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Moneta Group Incorporated Invest Advisors Lc invested in 19,606 shares or 0.21% of the stock. Fincl Architects Inc has 0.13% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). New York State Teachers Retirement System, New York-based fund reported 3.84 million shares. Hexavest has invested 1.43% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Arete Wealth Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 15,616 shares. Morgan Stanley has invested 0.42% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Department Mb Bankshares N A has invested 1.53% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Gardner Russo & Gardner Ltd Liability Co holds 0.03% or 42,780 shares. Spinnaker Tru holds 0.51% or 49,178 shares.

Since June 25, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $1.93 million activity. The insider WEISENBURGER RANDALL J bought $930,000.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.60, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold CCL shares while 180 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 245 raised stakes. 380.52 million shares or 2.81% less from 391.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 482,941 are owned by Hsbc Holding Public Ltd Com. Santa Barbara Asset Limited Liability Corporation holds 2.28 million shares. Teacher Retirement Of Texas has 153,122 shares. Guggenheim Cap Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL). 609,871 are owned by Mariner Ltd Liability Corp. Hightower Advsrs Lc reported 54,434 shares. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management invested in 1.84% or 86,985 shares. Moreover, Sequoia Advisors Ltd Liability Company has 0.02% invested in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL). Natixis Advsrs Lp invested in 339,756 shares. Td Cap Management accumulated 241 shares or 0% of the stock. Willingdon Wealth Mgmt invested 0% of its portfolio in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL). 179 were reported by Farmers & Merchants Investments. 18,000 were reported by Ally Finance. Rnc Cap Lc reported 401,039 shares stake. Century holds 0.21% or 4.03M shares.