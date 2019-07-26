Syntal Capital Partners Position in Procter & Gamble Co (PG) Raised by $719,576; Fort LP Increases Holding in Sirius Xm Hldgs (SIRI)

Fort Lp increased its stake in Sirius Xm Hldgs Inc (SIRI) by 32.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fort Lp bought 82,799 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.92% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 336,426 shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.91 million, up from 253,627 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fort Lp who had been investing in Sirius Xm Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $6.16. About 8.64 million shares traded. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) has declined 18.10% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.53% the S&P500. Some Historical SIRI News: 06/03/2018 – Sirius seeking $2bn in government-backed debt for fertiliser project; 30/05/2018 – SiriusXM to Broadcast Performances from the Annual Governors Ball Music Festival in New York City; 06/04/2018 – Sirius Minerals Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 07/03/2018 – PARETO: CIBUS ACQUIRED EU767 MLN PROPERTY PORTFOLIO FROM SIRIUS; 19/03/2018 – Sirius XM: Introductory SiriusXM All Access Subscription to Come with Purchase of Equipped Vehicles Through the 2022 Model Yr; 20/03/2018 – Sirius Real Estate Plans to Raise GBP35 Million for Acquisitions; 09/03/2018 – Investors Chronicle: Sirius Minerals, Pure Circle, Just Eat; 19/03/2018 – Hyundai Motor America and SiriusXM Agree To Five-Year Extension; 23/05/2018 – VOLUME Goes West: Chad Smith of the Red Hot Chili Peppers, and Lyndsey Parker, Music Editor at Yahoo Entertainment, Co-Host New Show Live from SiriusXM’s Los Angeles Studios; 08/05/2018 – NEWSTRIKE RESOURCES LTD – JASON REDMAN MOST RECENTLY SERVED AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER FOR SIRIUS XM CANADA

Syntal Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (PG) by 80.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Syntal Capital Partners Llc bought 6,919 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 15,508 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.61M, up from 8,589 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Syntal Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $287.23 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.54% or $1.74 during the last trading session, reaching $114.51. About 2.59 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 45.61% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 27/03/2018 – newsbox.ch/ Press release: Partners Group launches PG LIFE, an investment strategy focused on the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals; 19/04/2018 – P&G 3Q CORE EPS $1.00, EST. 98C; 19/04/2018 – P&G QTRLY FABRIC AND HOME CARE SEGMENT ORGANIC SALES INCREASED THREE PERCENT; 17/05/2018 – MERCK INDONESIA TO SELL CONSUMER HEALTH TO PROCTER & GAMBLE; 19/04/2018 – P&G CFO SAYS RETAILERS ARE STILL REDUCING INVENTORY LEVELS; 19/04/2018 – P&G Needs a Workout, Not Vitamins — Heard on the Street; 10/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Raises Dividend to $0.7172; 19/04/2018 – P&G to Acquire Merck KGaA’s Consumer-Health Unit — 2d Update; 23/03/2018 – P&G to Webcast Discussion of Third Quarter 2017/18 Earnings Results on April 20; 27/03/2018 – Zuul Named Winner in the Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards

More notable recent Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Can We Expect From Sirius XM Holdings Inc.’s (NASDAQ:SIRI) Earnings In Next 12 Months? – Yahoo Finance” on May 20, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Sirius XM (SIRI) Q4 Earnings Match Estimates, Revenues Up Y/Y – Nasdaq” published on February 01, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “You’re Hating Sirius XM Stock at the Worst Possible Time – Nasdaq” on February 19, 2019. More interesting news about Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Earnings Preview: Sirius XM (SIRI) Q1 Earnings Expected to Decline – Nasdaq” published on April 17, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Amazon Is Quietly Becoming a Threat to Spotify and Apple Music – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 19, 2019.

Fort Lp, which manages about $349.60M and $496.39 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) by 45,140 shares to 47,807 shares, valued at $3.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tegna Inc by 112,422 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 301,534 shares, and cut its stake in Allison Transmission Hldgs I (NYSE:ALSN).

Syntal Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $422.80 million and $221.59 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hff Inc Cl A (NYSE:HF) by 10,000 shares to 150,000 shares, valued at $7.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Procter & Gamble gains after Goldman Sachs lift – Seeking Alpha” on June 28, 2019, also Schaeffersresearch.com with their article: “Analyst Pegs P&G for Double-Digit Return Potential – Schaeffers Research” published on June 28, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “P&G launches new brand of hair care products – Cincinnati Business Courier” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Kimberly-Clark Earnings: What to Watch – The Motley Fool” published on July 21, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Kimberly-Clark Sees a Brighter Year Ahead – Motley Fool” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

