Syntal Capital Partners Position in Hff Cl A (HF) Lowered as Share Price Were Volatile; As Gartner (IT) Stock Declined, Shareholder Three Peaks Capital Management Has Lowered by $1.10 Million Its Position

Three Peaks Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Gartner Inc (IT) by 35.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Three Peaks Capital Management Llc sold 7,268 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.96% . The institutional investor held 13,065 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.98 million, down from 20,333 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Gartner Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.80B market cap company. The stock increased 1.29% or $1.67 during the last trading session, reaching $130.96. About 227,804 shares traded. Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) has risen 3.37% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.37% the S&P500. Some Historical IT News: 07/05/2018 – BigID Named a 2018 Cool Vendor in Privacy Management by Gartner; 04/04/2018 – Transplace Positioned in the Challengers Quadrant of Gartner’s Magic Quadrant for Transportation Management Systems; 11/04/2018 – Gartner: HP, Lenovo, Dell Accounted for 56.9% of 1Q Global PC Shipments Vs 54.5% 1Q 2017; 11/04/2018 – Gartner: Asia/Pacific, U.S. Experienced Declining 1Q Shipments, Other Regions Saw Minimal Growth; 18/04/2018 – Gartner Recognizes Dell Boomi as a Leader Five Years in a Row in Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Integration Platform as a Service; 20/04/2018 – SnapLogic Named a Leader in the 2018 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Integration Platform as a Service; 11/05/2018 – Yellowfin ranked among the Top 5 analytics platforms across all 15 Gartner Critical Capabilities for Analytics and Business Int; 15/05/2018 – Scalyr Named a 2018 Cool Vendor in Performance Analysis, AlOps Focus, by Gartner; 20/03/2018 – CA Technologies (Veracode) Recognized as a Leader in Fifth Consecutive Gartner Magic Quadrant for Application Security Testing; 10/05/2018 – Stealth Security Named a Cool Vendor in Application and Data Security by Gartner

Syntal Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Hff Inc Cl A (HF) by 6.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Syntal Capital Partners Llc sold 10,000 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 150,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.16 million, down from 160,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Syntal Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Hff Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $45.6. About 3.66M shares traded or 299.89% up from the average. HFF, Inc. (NYSE:HF) has 0.00% since August 19, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical HF News: 25/05/2018 – HFF, JLL Marketed Property on Behalf of Seller and Procured Buyer, Savanna; 24/04/2018 – HFF 1Q REV. $131.6M, EST. $143.5M; 01/05/2018 – HFF Announces Sale and Financing for San Diego Apartment Community; 29/03/2018 – HFF Announces $384.86M Refinancing for Genesis North and South Towers in South San Francisco; 24/04/2018 – HFF INC HF.N – QTRLY REVENUE WAS $131.6 MLN, A 5.2% DECREASE YEAR-OVER-YEAR; 07/05/2018 – HFF Announces Sale of Flats at Bethesda Avenue in Bethesda, Maryland; 20/03/2018 – HFF Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By KBW for Mar. 27-28; 09/05/2018 – HFF Announces £248M Sale of Cannon Bridge House in London; 03/05/2018 – HFF REPORTS SALE & PURCHASE FINANCING OF HOTEL MDR; 24/04/2018 – HFF 1Q EPS 42C, EST. 59C

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 1.44 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 20 investors sold HF shares while 52 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 32.38 million shares or 5.04% less from 34.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dimensional Fund Advsr L P, Texas-based fund reported 1.66M shares. Clarivest Asset Management Ltd Co holds 54,422 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Everence Capital holds 0.04% or 5,070 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System reported 14,700 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested 0% of its portfolio in HFF, Inc. (NYSE:HF). Moody Savings Bank Division invested 0% in HFF, Inc. (NYSE:HF). 60 were accumulated by Assetmark Inc. Btim holds 288,044 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. Metropolitan Life Insurance New York stated it has 7,021 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Tiaa Cref Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in HFF, Inc. (NYSE:HF). Toronto Dominion Savings Bank reported 15 shares stake. Bancshares Of New York Mellon, New York-based fund reported 554,845 shares. Advisors Cap Mngmt Limited has 0.03% invested in HFF, Inc. (NYSE:HF) for 10,410 shares. Numerixs Invest Techs reported 7,000 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Regions Corp has 52,153 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 38 investors sold IT shares while 123 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 103 raised stakes. 87.48 million shares or 1.86% less from 89.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aqr Capital Mngmt Lc accumulated 42,792 shares. Advsr Asset stated it has 0% in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT). Pictet Asset Limited invested 0.01% in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT). Bessemer Group Inc Incorporated reported 14,121 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Cookson Peirce And Com invested 0.11% in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT). Burgundy Asset Mngmt Ltd stated it has 313,122 shares. 11,335 were accumulated by Ancora Advisors Ltd Liability Com. State Teachers Retirement System has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT). Winslow Evans & Crocker has 112 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Capital Inv Counsel invested in 2,390 shares. Fort Lp reported 5,567 shares. State Street reported 3.54M shares stake. Qs Ltd has invested 0% in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT). Piedmont Advisors Inc has invested 0.05% in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT). Metropolitan Life Ins Ny reported 0.07% in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT).

