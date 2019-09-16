Syntal Capital Partners Position in Abbott Labs Com (ABT) Trimmed by $515,676; Quantbot Technologies LP Position in Cabot Oil Gas (COG) Has Upped as Share Value Declined

Quantbot Technologies Lp increased its stake in Cabot Oil Gas Corp (COG) by 1394.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantbot Technologies Lp bought 114,952 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.51% . The hedge fund held 123,193 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.83 million, up from 8,241 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantbot Technologies Lp who had been investing in Cabot Oil Gas Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.57 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.77% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $18.1. About 5.68 million shares traded. Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) has declined 15.71% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.71% the S&P500. Some Historical COG News: 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas: Borrowing Base Reaffirmed by Lenders at $3.2B; 02/04/2018 – Neuberger Berman Guardian Adds Comerica, Exits Cabot Oil; 15/03/2018 – U.S. takes more time to decide on New York denial for Constitution natgas pipe; 27/04/2018 – CABOT SAYS NEGATIVE GAS OUTLOOK PUSHED MORE SHARE REPURCHASES; 19/03/2018 – KKR & Co: Closed on Acquisition of Cabot Oil Eagle Ford Assets for $765M; 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas 1Q Discretionary Cash Flow $280.3M; 19/03/2018 – Venado Oil & Gas and KKR Acquire Cabot’s Eagle Ford Assets for $765 Million; 28/03/2018 – Cog, SIEMonster Increase Security of Event Monitoring Platform for the Enterprise Market; 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas Sees 2018 Daily Production Growth of 10%-15%; 27/04/2018 – CABOT CEO: CAPACITY ON ATLANTIC SUNRISE TO BE FILLED BY YR END

Syntal Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Abbott Labs Com (ABT) by 20.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Syntal Capital Partners Llc sold 6,139 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.62% . The institutional investor held 23,757 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.00M, down from 29,896 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Syntal Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Abbott Labs Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $147.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.12% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $83.33. About 680,596 shares traded. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 33.65% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.65% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 07/03/2018 – Abbott’s Confirm Rx connects an insertable cardiac monitor to a smartphone app; 20/04/2018 – J&J has acquired Abbott Medical Optics, TearScience and Sightbox; 26/04/2018 – MEDIA-Abbott India stops importing Xience Alpine stents – Economic Times; 03/04/2018 – Johnson Controls appoints Nancy Berce as chief information officer; 18/04/2018 – Abbott Labs Sees FY Cont Ops EPS $1.23-$1.33; 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT LABORATORIES ABT.N : BMO NAMES CO TOP PICK FOR 2018; 05/04/2018 – ABBOTT ASKS HOLDERS TO VOTE AGAINST CEO, CHAIRMAN SEPARATION; 02/05/2018 – Abbott’s XIENCE Sierra™ Heart Stent Receives National Reimbursement in Japan to Treat People with Coronary Artery Disease; 18/05/2018 – TEXAS GOV. ABBOTT SPEAKS AT PRESS CONFERENCE IN SANTA FE; 23/05/2018 – Abbott Labs: Investigational Tendyne Device for Mitral Valve Replacement Demonstrates Positive Outcomes in Global Study

Syntal Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $422.80 million and $465.09 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 10,123 shares to 18,841 shares, valued at $1.43M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 2,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2,700 shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

More notable recent Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Two Canada provinces on board with Abbott’s FreeStyle Libre – Seeking Alpha” on September 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “At US$78.27, Is It Time To Put Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) On Your Watch List? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Abbott announces positive data on brain injury test – Seeking Alpha” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Abbott launches study of TriClip for tricuspid regurgitation – Seeking Alpha” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “University of California sues Abbott over probiotic – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 30, 2019.

Analysts await Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.84 earnings per share, up 12.00% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.75 per share. ABT’s profit will be $1.48B for 24.80 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual earnings per share reported by Abbott Laboratories for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.44% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.82 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 46 investors sold ABT shares while 589 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 443 raised stakes. 1.26 billion shares or 0.12% less from 1.26 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 14,392 shares. Covington Investment Advsr has invested 1.16% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Colony Group Llc owns 0.1% invested in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) for 36,051 shares. New Jersey Better Educational Savings reported 0.33% stake. Page Arthur B accumulated 55,071 shares. Aureus Asset Mgmt Limited Liability invested in 0.33% or 31,426 shares. Qci Asset Ny holds 1.95% or 244,199 shares in its portfolio. Glovista Invs Ltd Company holds 3,852 shares. Aspen Inv Mgmt invested 0.37% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Moreover, Waters Parkerson Communication Ltd Limited Liability Company has 3.39% invested in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Adams Diversified Equity Fund Incorporated holds 1.53% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) for 342,800 shares. 3,000 were reported by Professional Advisory. Ltd Limited Liability Co holds 0.06% or 2,638 shares in its portfolio. M Kraus And reported 79,776 shares. Cim Ltd Liability Co holds 0.16% or 5,515 shares.

Quantbot Technologies Lp, which manages about $581.51 million and $999.73 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Encompass Health Corp by 26,776 shares to 16,529 shares, valued at $1.05M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Masimo Corp (NASDAQ:MASI) by 2,895 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,029 shares, and cut its stake in Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.27 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.31 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 44 investors sold COG shares while 139 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 161 raised stakes. 386.33 million shares or 4.46% less from 404.36 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Northern Tru has 0.03% invested in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund has invested 0.01% in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). Hightower Advsrs Limited Co invested in 0.01% or 47,351 shares. Moreover, Arizona State Retirement System has 0.05% invested in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Company reported 89,401 shares stake. Reilly Fincl Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0% in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). 3.81M were reported by Invesco Ltd. Wellington Mgmt Grp Ltd Liability Partnership reported 4.50M shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Sterling Management Ltd holds 60,480 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Investec Asset accumulated 648,507 shares. 229 were accumulated by Motco. 14,406 are owned by Amica Mutual Ins. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability reported 31,688 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board has invested 0.12% in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). First Hawaiian Bancorporation invested in 21,509 shares.