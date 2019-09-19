Syntal Capital Partners Lifted Its Bp Plc Adr (BP) Stake; Ziopharm Oncology (ZIOP) SI Increased By 5.4%

Ziopharm Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:ZIOP) had an increase of 5.4% in short interest. ZIOP’s SI was 44.52M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 5.4% from 42.24M shares previously. With 1.84M avg volume, 24 days are for Ziopharm Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:ZIOP)’s short sellers to cover ZIOP’s short positions. The SI to Ziopharm Oncology Inc’s float is 28.92%. The stock increased 0.76% or $0.035 during the last trading session, reaching $4.615. About 374,222 shares traded. ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) has risen 184.43% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 184.43% the S&P500. Some Historical ZIOP News: 10/05/2018 – Ziopharm Says Focusing Resources on Studies of Controlled IL-12 in Additional Tumor Types; 10/05/2018 – Ziopharm 1Q Loss/Shr 15c; 17/05/2018 – Ziopharm Presenting at Conference Jun 4; 16/05/2018 – Ziopharm Oncology to Present Data from Clinical Studies of Controlled IL-12 in Breast Cancer and Glioblastoma at American Socie; 22/04/2018 – DJ ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ZIOP); 10/05/2018 – ZIOPHARM 1Q LOSS/SHR 15C, EST. LOSS/SHR 13C; 16/05/2018 – Ziopharm Oncology to Present Data from Clinical Studies of Controlled IL-12 in Breast Cancer and Glioblastoma at American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting; 09/03/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Great Western, Acadia Realty Trust, lnterpace Diagnostics Group, Abercrombie & Fitch, United Rentals, and ZIOPHARM Oncology — Consolidated Revenues, Company Growth, and Expectations for 2018; 10/05/2018 – Ziopharm at American Society of Clinical Oncology Meeting Jun 4; 05/03/2018 Ziopharm Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Syntal Capital Partners Llc increased Bp Plc Adr (BP) stake by 305.68% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Syntal Capital Partners Llc acquired 25,234 shares as Bp Plc Adr (BP)’s stock declined 7.75%. The Syntal Capital Partners Llc holds 33,489 shares with $1.40M value, up from 8,255 last quarter. Bp Plc Adr now has $132.01B valuation. The stock increased 0.68% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $38.85. About 3.59 million shares traded. BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) has declined 10.52% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BP News: 01/05/2018 – BP PLC Divestments in 1Q Worth $200M; 13/03/2018 – BP expects strong compliance for marine sulfur emissions caps; 26/03/2018 – BP SEES ORGANIC BREAKEVEN TO FALL TO RANGE $35-$40/BBL BY ’21; 21/05/2018 – BP Signs Pact With Venture Global for U.S. LNG Export Project; 16/04/2018 – BP MAY TOP $500M NEW ENERGIES BUDGET WITH `RIGHT OPPORTUNITY’; 05/03/2018 Technologent And BP Logix Announce Strategic Partnership; 22/05/2018 – BP to Cut 3% of Upstream Jobs in Effort to Boost Efficiency; 22/05/2018 – BP PLC BP.L – REMAIN COMMITTED TO DEVELOPING UPSTREAM OPPORTUNITIES AND DELIVERING FIVE-YEAR GROWTH STRATEGY; 10/04/2018 – BP to Store Clean Power With Tesla Battery at U.S. Wind Farm; 16/05/2018 – Azerbaijan’s Jan-Apr oil exports via Turkey pipeline fall 0.2 pct yr/yr

More notable recent BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Can BP Sustain its 93% Payout Ratio? – Yahoo Finance” on August 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is BP a Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 20, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “A Bullish Case For BP Plc. – Seeking Alpha” on September 06, 2019. More interesting news about BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “BP’s Whiting refinery begins FCCU overhaul – Reuters – Seeking Alpha” published on September 19, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “BP Plc: Not So Bad Under The Circumstances – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 30, 2019.

Among 2 analysts covering BP (NYSE:BP), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. BP has $5300 highest and $48.6000 lowest target. $50.80’s average target is 30.76% above currents $38.85 stock price. BP had 6 analyst reports since April 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Jefferies on Wednesday, July 31.

Syntal Capital Partners Llc decreased Spdr Nuveen Barclays Short Etf Total stake by 10,316 shares to 7,079 valued at $346,000 in 2019Q2. It also reduced S&P 500 Depository Reciept Total (SPY) stake by 6,883 shares and now owns 44,914 shares. Wingstop Inc was reduced too.

More notable recent ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Notable Thursday Option Activity: ZIOP, GS, FL – Nasdaq” on August 22, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Ziopharm Oncology to Participate in the Morgan Stanley 17th Annual Global Healthcare Conference – Nasdaq” published on August 28, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) Shareholders Have Enjoyed A 21% Share Price Gain – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stocks To Watch: Apple, IPOs And German Auto – Seeking Alpha” published on September 07, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Notable Tuesday Option Activity: NVDA, ZIOP, ATVI – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Among 2 analysts covering ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. ZIOPHARM Oncology has $7.5 highest and $6.5000 lowest target. $7’s average target is 51.68% above currents $4.615 stock price. ZIOPHARM Oncology had 4 analyst reports since March 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Raymond James maintained the shares of ZIOP in report on Friday, August 23 with “Outperform” rating.