Syntal Capital Partners Increases Stake in Procter & Gamble Co (PG); As American Tower (AMT) Valuation Rose, Holder Barton Investment Management Cut Holding

Syntal Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (PG) by 80.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Syntal Capital Partners Llc bought 6,919 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 15,508 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.61M, up from 8,589 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Syntal Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $285.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $113.77. About 2.77 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 45.61% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 19/04/2018 – P&G – FISCAL 2018 SHR ESTIMATE INCLUDES ABOUT $0.14/SHARE OF NON-CORE RESTRUCTURING COSTS & $0.25/SHARE OF NON-CORE CHARGES RELATED TO TAX ACT; 19/04/2018 – MERCK SAYS SIGNED AN AGREEMENT TO SELL ITS GLOBAL CONSUMER HEALTH BUSINESS TO PROCTER & GAMBLE FOR ABOUT 3.4 BLN EUROS IN CASH; 22/05/2018 – P&G PG.N – P&G EXPECTS THAT IT WILL PAY APPROXIMATELY $1.40 BLN TO PURCHASE THOSE SECURITIES THAT ARE ACCEPTED IN TENDER OFFER; 07/03/2018 – P&G brand chief vows to `take back control’ from agencies; 19/04/2018 – Teva and the Procter & Gamble Company Have Agreed to Terminate the PGT Healthcare Partnership; 30/04/2018 – Designing Digitally, Inc. Earns Gold Horizon Interactive Award for P&G Training Simulation; 18/04/2018 – P&G Deal Would Add Vitamins, Supplements to Lineup of OTC Products; 11/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE HYGIENE AND HEALTH CARE LTD PROC.NS – MARCH QTR REVENUE FROM OPS 5.69 BLN RUPEES VS 6.01 BLN RUPEES YR AGO; 19/04/2018 – P&G QTRLY BABY, FEMININE AND FAMILY CARE SEGMENT ORGANIC SALES DECREASED THREE PERCENT; 25/05/2018 – Wall St Week Ahead-Investors find little appetite for consumer staples

Barton Investment Management decreased its stake in American Tower (AMT) by 1.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barton Investment Management sold 2,745 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.41% with the market. The institutional investor held 159,808 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.49 million, down from 162,553 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barton Investment Management who had been investing in American Tower for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $92.35B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $208.91. About 508,560 shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 44.96% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.53% the S&P500.

Syntal Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $422.80 million and $221.59M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hff Inc Cl A (NYSE:HF) by 10,000 shares to 150,000 shares, valued at $7.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Edgar Lomax Commerce Va reported 1.12% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Chilton Ltd Liability owns 0.01% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 3,217 shares. Psagot Invest House invested 0.92% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Advisors Asset has 300,415 shares for 0.56% of their portfolio. Macquarie Group holds 316,831 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund invested 0.84% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Tdam Usa invested in 203,085 shares. 131,800 were reported by Uss Invest Management. Trust Of Toledo Na Oh has 68,450 shares. Reliance Tru Of Delaware has invested 0.69% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Lenox Wealth Mgmt reported 454,091 shares stake. Estabrook Capital Mgmt reported 45,585 shares. 10 has 163,248 shares. Boston Private Wealth Ltd Liability Company owns 283,683 shares. Nomura accumulated 0.06% or 136,301 shares.

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 17 insider sales for $263.49 million activity. On Tuesday, February 5 Sheppard Valarie L sold $2.93M worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) or 30,000 shares. Skoufalos Ioannis sold $2.86 million worth of stock. The insider Jejurikar Shailesh sold $969,143. PELTZ NELSON also sold $119.77M worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) shares. Schomburger Jeffrey K sold $428,789 worth of stock. Francisco Ma. Fatima sold $895,500 worth of stock or 9,000 shares.

Since January 18, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 insider sales for $10.67 million activity. 7,243 shares were sold by DOLAN RAYMOND P, worth $1.19M on Tuesday, January 22. The insider Bartlett Thomas A sold $8.45 million.

Barton Investment Management, which manages about $298.36M and $599.13 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon.Com (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 243 shares to 46,416 shares, valued at $82.66M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market (VTI) by 6,670 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13,730 shares, and has risen its stake in Grubhub (NYSE:GRUB).

