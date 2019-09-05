Syntal Capital Partners Increased Procter & Gamble Co (PG) Position by $719,576; Spc Financial Has Lifted Its Stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) as Shares Declined

Spc Financial Inc increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) by 57.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spc Financial Inc bought 23,775 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.62% . The institutional investor held 64,805 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.71 million, up from 41,030 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spc Financial Inc who had been investing in Weyerhaeuser Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.81B market cap company. The stock increased 1.18% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $26.59. About 3.70 million shares traded. Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) has declined 25.53% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.53% the S&P500.

Syntal Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (PG) by 80.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Syntal Capital Partners Llc bought 6,919 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 15,508 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.61M, up from 8,589 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Syntal Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $307.22B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $122.76. About 7.20M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 19/04/2018 – P&G QTRLY GROOMING SEGMENT ORGANIC SALES DECREASED THREE PERCENT; 22/03/2018 – Gillette Launches Latest Innovations and Upgrades with a Strong Declaration That “One Size” Does Not, in Fact, Fit All Men; 10/04/2018 – P&G BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 71.72C/SHR FROM 68.96C, EST. 70C; 09/05/2018 – P&G’s Tastad Calls Multi-Cultural Marketing, Marketing for Today (Video); 22/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE INCREASES MAX. TENDER AMOUNT; 19/04/2018 – TEVA & PROCTER HAVE AGREED TO TERMINATE PGT HEALTHCARE PACT; 23/04/2018 – CincinnatiBusCou: EXCLUSIVE: P&G’s Blue Ash campus sold; 11/05/2018 – INDIA’S PROCTER & GAMBLE HYGIENE AND HEALTH CARE LTD PROC.NS – MARCH QTR PROFIT 832.4 MLN RUPEES VS PROFIT 996.3 MLN RUPEES YR AGO; 03/04/2018 – Denim Group’s ThreadFix Named 2018 Winner of Info Security PG’s Global Excellence Awards; 06/03/2018 – P&G to ‘take back control’ of ads

More notable recent Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Investors Who Bought Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Shares A Year Ago Are Now Down 28% – Yahoo Finance” on June 29, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “3 Big Stock Charts for Tuesday: Weyerhaeuser, Western Digital and Air Products & Chemicals – Investorplace.com” published on September 03, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Weyerhaeuser Company declares dividend on common shares – PRNewswire” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Strategic Value Investing: Book Value – Yahoo Finance” published on August 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Weyerhaeuser Co. (WY) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 19, 2019.

More notable recent The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Procter & Gamble Co (PG) Files 10-K for the Fiscal Year Ended on June 30, 2019 – Yahoo Finance” on August 07, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “A Look At The Procter & Gamble Companyâ€™s (NYSE:PG) Exceptional Fundamentals – Yahoo Finance” published on March 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About The Procter & Gamble Company (PG) – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Dividend Stocks That Should Pay You the Rest of Your Life – The Motley Fool” published on August 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why Procter & Gamble is a Hot Investment Pick Now – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

