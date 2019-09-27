Syntal Capital Partners Increased By $10.63 Million Its Chevron (CVX) Position; Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Has Lifted Twin Disc (TWIN) Holding By $675,675

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc increased Twin Disc Inc (TWIN) stake by 12.25% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc acquired 45,045 shares as Twin Disc Inc (TWIN)’s stock declined 36.34%. The Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc holds 412,629 shares with $6.23M value, up from 367,584 last quarter. Twin Disc Inc now has $144.64M valuation. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $10.85. About 11,683 shares traded. Twin Disc, Incorporated (NASDAQ:TWIN) has declined 52.70% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.70% the S&P500. Some Historical TWIN News: 24/04/2018 – Twin Disc to Attend 50th Offshore Technology Conference; 07/05/2018 – TWIN DISC INC – SIX-MONTH BACKLOG AT MARCH 30, 2018, WAS $116.3 MLN COMPARED TO $46.4 MLN AT JUNE 30, 2017; 27/04/2018 – GAMCO REPORTS 18.23% STAKE IN TWIN DISC INCORPORATED; 26/04/2018 – Twin Disc Celebrates 100 Years of Making Horsepower Work; 21/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Twin Disc, Cousins Properties, Cheniere Energy Partners LP, ProAssurance,; 07/05/2018 – Twin Disc 3Q EPS 37c; 19/04/2018 DJ Twin Disc incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TWIN)

Syntal Capital Partners Llc increased Chevron Corp (CVX) stake by 400.97% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Syntal Capital Partners Llc acquired 85,688 shares as Chevron Corp (CVX)’s stock rose 4.50%. The Syntal Capital Partners Llc holds 107,058 shares with $13.32M value, up from 21,370 last quarter. Chevron Corp now has $224.96B valuation. The stock decreased 1.38% or $1.66 during the last trading session, reaching $118.5. About 4.23 million shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON SAYS 2018 TO 2020 GUIDANCE INCLUDES DEBT RATIO OF ABOUT 20 PCT – PRESENTATION; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON SEES PROCEEDS FROM ASSET SALES OF $5 BLN — $10 BLN THROUGH 2020 – PRESENTATION; 05/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-CHEVRON CVX.N CONSIDERS VARIOUS FUNDING OPTIONS AS IT PUSHES AHEAD WITH CANADA LNG PROJECT; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON CEO WIRTH SPEAKS IN CNBC INTERVIEW; 12/04/2018 – Chevron Steps on the Gas to Bring California Fuel to Mexico; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON CEO INTERIVEW ON CNBC ENDS; 21/05/2018 – GLENCORE IS SAID TO NEAR $1B CHEVRON SOUTHERN AFRICA DEAL; 25/04/2018 – Siccar Point Signals It May Cut Stake in Chevron U.K. Project; 17/04/2018 – Venezuela arrests two Chevron employees amid oil industry purge; 17/04/2018 – FoodEnvReportingNet: Sources say Chevron and Exxon Mobil have asked the EPA for a hardship waiver from the ethanol mandate

Among 4 analysts covering Chevron (NYSE:CVX), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Chevron has $16500 highest and $13500 lowest target. $147.25’s average target is 24.26% above currents $118.5 stock price. Chevron had 12 analyst reports since April 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) on Friday, July 12 with “Overweight” rating. The stock of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, June 24 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) earned “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, May 16. Citigroup maintained Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) rating on Monday, April 15. Citigroup has “Buy” rating and $142 target. The company was maintained on Monday, May 13 by Citigroup.

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $502,074 activity. 4,250 Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) shares with value of $502,074 were bought by REED DEBRA L.

Syntal Capital Partners Llc decreased Spdr Nuveen Barclays Short Etf Total stake by 10,316 shares to 7,079 valued at $346,000 in 2019Q2. It also reduced Spdr S&P Emerging Markets Etf Total (GMM) stake by 16,843 shares and now owns 179,425 shares. S&P 500 Depository Reciept Total (SPY) was reduced too.