Syntal Capital Partners Holding in Home Depot (HD) Raised by $1.38 Million; Old West Investment Management Has Decreased Tesla Motors (Put) (TSLA) Stake by $42.68 Million

Old West Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Tesla Motors Inc (Put) (TSLA) by 44.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old West Investment Management Llc sold 191,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.25% . The hedge fund held 236,300 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $52.80M, down from 427,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old West Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Tesla Motors Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $245.2. About 5.13M shares traded. Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) has declined 16.74% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.74% the S&P500. Some Historical TSLA News: 12/04/2018 – TESLA SAYS NTSB IS “MORE CONCERNED WITH PRESS HEADLINES THAN ACTUALLY PROMOTING SAFETY” — STATEMENT; 02/05/2018 – Bloomberg Markets: Kudla Doubts Tesla’s `Bold’ Production Claim; 12/04/2018 – Tesla Is Said to Have Been Kicked Off Fatal Crash Probe by NTSB; 18/04/2018 – California Regulator Investigates Tesla Auto Factory Over Workplace Safety: Report — MarketWatch; 10/04/2018 – BP teams up with Tesla to venture into battery storage for windfarm; 23/04/2018 – Tesla: Will Investors Want to Buy Insurance on Its Bonds? — Barron’s Blog; 10/05/2018 – Panasonic executives reportedly cautious about future Tesla commitments; 25/04/2018 – Tesla Says Autopilot Vice President Keller Is Leaving Carmaker; 03/05/2018 – Every CEO would love to go off like Tesla CEO Elon Musk did during his unusual post-earnings call, says @jimcramer; 04/05/2018 – Short-seller Mark Spiegel believes Tesla will suffer from new competition in the electric car market

Syntal Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 334.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Syntal Capital Partners Llc bought 6,690 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 8,690 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.81 million, up from 2,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Syntal Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $256.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $233.98. About 3.17 million shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 24/04/2018 – The Jerusalem Post: BREAKING Two Dallas police officers, civilian shot at Home Depot, police say; 24/04/2018 – HD: #Breaking Dallas Police are responding to the Forest Lane and N. Central Expressway area after reports of a shooting involving 1 or more officers – ! $HD; 30/05/2018 – Home Depot Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT: HIGHER TRANSPORTATION COSTS WILL BE A `CHALLENGE’; 20/04/2018 – The Morning Download: Home Depot CIO Expands Staff as Tech Plays Bigger Role in Business; 14/03/2018 – Earth Alive Distributor American Cannabis Company Secures New Online Distribution Channels With Walmart, The Home Depot and Ama; 24/04/2018 – WFAA: #Breaking: An officer-involved shooting has been reported at a Home Depot store in northeast Dallas; 22/05/2018 – Home Depot Presenting at Royal Bank of Canada Conference May 30; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot posts rare sales miss as delayed spring hits demand; 25/04/2018 – KWTX News 10: BREAKING: A Dallas officer shot in yesterday’s shooting at a Home Depot has died while the other officer and

Analysts await Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $-1.40 earnings per share, down 180.00% or $3.15 from last year’s $1.75 per share. After $-2.31 actual earnings per share reported by Tesla, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -39.39% EPS growth.

Since May 2, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $25.31 million activity. $25.00M worth of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) shares were bought by Musk Elon. $79,816 worth of stock was bought by Wilson-Thompson Kathleen on Wednesday, August 14.

Old West Investment Management Llc, which manages about $207.40 million and $212.35 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc (NASDAQ:CRZO) by 36,928 shares to 275,252 shares, valued at $2.76 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dhx Media Ltd by 917,298 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.58M shares, and has risen its stake in Energy Fuels Inc/Canada (NYSEMKT:UUUU).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 103 investors sold TSLA shares while 146 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 175 raised stakes. 84.70 million shares or 2.45% less from 86.83 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cullen Frost Bankers has invested 0% in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Lincoln National stated it has 1,854 shares. Cap Ww Invsts, a California-based fund reported 9.79M shares. Pnc Fin Svcs Gp Incorporated holds 0% or 12,188 shares in its portfolio. Highbridge Mngmt Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.54% of its portfolio in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Creative Planning invested in 0.05% or 69,322 shares. Fincl Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation holds 0.03% or 541,162 shares in its portfolio. Legal & General Gp Public Ltd holds 0.09% in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) or 710,587 shares. Moreover, Boston Ltd Com has 0.02% invested in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Menlo Advsrs Lc holds 0.28% or 1,845 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott reported 36,121 shares stake. Sumitomo Life Insur has invested 0.07% in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Bluestein R H & Co holds 0.01% in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) or 1,000 shares. Royal London Asset has invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Hrt Lc holds 0.6% in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) or 42,320 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 54 investors sold HD shares while 602 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 545 raised stakes. 734.39 million shares or 0.05% more from 734.02 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Capital Fund Mgmt Sa stated it has 138,136 shares. Finemark Financial Bank And accumulated 97,594 shares. 22,832 are held by Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Ltd. Fayerweather Charles holds 5,413 shares. San Francisco Sentry Invest (Ca) invested 2.1% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). First Republic Invest Inc has 663,766 shares. Shell Asset Mngmt Company has invested 1% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Amer Bancorp invested 0.19% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Moreover, Hexavest has 0% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 50 shares. Colonial Trust Advsr has invested 1.77% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Amer Century Cos has invested 0.37% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Fifth Third Fincl Bank owns 1.03 million shares. Puzo Michael J invested in 1.87% or 24,192 shares. Bingham Osborn Scarborough Ltd Liability Co has 2,953 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Mairs Power has 304,820 shares for 0.76% of their portfolio.

Syntal Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $422.80M and $465.09 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Trust Enhanced Etf (FTSM) by 68,087 shares to 19,370 shares, valued at $1.10M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbott Labs Com (NYSE:ABT) by 6,139 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 23,757 shares, and cut its stake in Wingstop Inc.