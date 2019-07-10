Syntal Capital Partners Holding in Hff Cl A (HF) Has Trimmed as Market Valuation Rose; As Voc Energy Trust (Put) (VOC) Market Value Rose, Rr Advisors Cut Holding by $1.14 Million

Rr Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Voc Energy Trust (Put) (VOC) by 66.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rr Advisors Llc sold 2,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.67% with the market. The institutional investor held 1,000 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $570,000, down from 3,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rr Advisors Llc who had been investing in Voc Energy Trust (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $89.59 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.93% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $5.27. About 39,378 shares traded. VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) has declined 1.29% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.72% the S&P500. Some Historical VOC News: 19/04/2018 – VOC Energy Trust Announces Trust Quarterly Distribution; 14/03/2018 – VOC Energy Trust Files 2017 Annual Report on Form 10-K; 12/04/2018 – Axalta Streamlines Low-VOC Products for Use With Cromax EZ; 27/04/2018 – FTC Release: FTC Approves Final Consent Orders Settling Charges that Four Paint Companies Misled Consumers through Claims Their Products are Emission- and VOC-Free; 27/04/2018 – S&PGR Raises Rtg To ‘AA’ On Grundy Area Voc Ctr, IL Certs; 27/04/2018 – FTC Approves Final Consent Orders Settling Charges that Four Paint Companies Misled Consumers through Claims Their Products are Emission- and VOC-Free; 23/04/2018 – VOC:CONCLUSION OF NZ SALE PROCESS & UPDATE ON DEBT REFINANCING; 20/05/2018 – VOC:APPOINTMENT OF GROUP MD & CEO & NEW EXEC DIRECTOR (3P; 05/03/2018 Federal Register: Review of Existing VOC Emissions Factor for Flares at Natural Gas Production Sites and New Emissions Factors; 20/04/2018 – DJ VOC Energy Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VOC)

Syntal Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Hff Inc Cl A (HF) by 6.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Syntal Capital Partners Llc sold 10,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.38% with the market. The institutional investor held 150,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.16M, down from 160,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Syntal Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Hff Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $45.6. About 3.66 million shares traded or 436.71% up from the average. HFF, Inc. (NYSE:HF) has risen 38.20% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.77% the S&P500. Some Historical HF News: 06/03/2018 HFF Advises Columbia Pacific Advisors on the $114.69M Financing for Seattle Seniors Housing Development; 07/05/2018 – HFF Announces Sale of Flats at Bethesda Avenue in Bethesda, Maryland; 25/05/2018 – HFF Announces $640M Sale of 5 Bryant Park in Manhattan; 12/04/2018 – HFF Announces $145M Construction Financing for Renovation and Expansion of 633 Folsom in San Francisco; 03/05/2018 – HFF REPORTS SALE & PURCHASE FINANCING OF HOTEL MDR; 21/04/2018 – DJ HFF Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HF); 03/04/2018 – HFF Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – HFF Inc 1Q Rev $131.6M; 07/05/2018 – HFF REPORTS $144M FINANCING OF FOUR-BUILDING CAMPUS; 24/04/2018 – HFF 1Q REV. $131.6M, EST. $143.5M

Rr Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.13B and $902.51M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ngl Energy Partners Lp (NYSE:NGL) by 167,000 shares to 2.89 million shares, valued at $40.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Enterprise Prods Partners L (NYSE:EPD) by 306,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.68 million shares, and has risen its stake in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 1.44 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 20 investors sold HF shares while 52 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 32.38 million shares or 5.04% less from 34.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alpine Associate Management Inc has 486,000 shares for 0.76% of their portfolio. Alps has 9,012 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Cooke Bieler Ltd Partnership reported 485,720 shares or 0.42% of all its holdings. Wells Fargo And Mn holds 0.02% or 1.08M shares. Epoch Inv Prns, New York-based fund reported 200,345 shares. Panagora Asset Management has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in HFF, Inc. (NYSE:HF). The Texas-based Bbva Compass Savings Bank has invested 0.08% in HFF, Inc. (NYSE:HF). Blair William And Il holds 0.01% or 22,816 shares in its portfolio. Geode Capital Mngmt Llc has invested 0.01% in HFF, Inc. (NYSE:HF). Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Ltd Company has 1.48% invested in HFF, Inc. (NYSE:HF). Virtu Ltd invested in 0.02% or 6,648 shares. Swiss Financial Bank holds 0% or 67,700 shares. Spark Investment Mgmt Ltd Com has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in HFF, Inc. (NYSE:HF). Charles Schwab Investment Mngmt owns 0.01% invested in HFF, Inc. (NYSE:HF) for 295,375 shares. Comerica Bankshares holds 39,752 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio.

Analysts await HFF, Inc. (NYSE:HF) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.59 earnings per share, down 3.28% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.61 per share. HF’s profit will be $23.50 million for 19.32 P/E if the $0.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.69 actual earnings per share reported by HFF, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.49% negative EPS growth.