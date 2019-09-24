Syntal Capital Partners Has Trimmed Its Plains All Amern Pipeline LP (PAA) Stake by $300,432; Suvretta Capital Management Has Lowered Its Norfolk Southern (NSC) Holding by $28.08 Million as Share Price Declined

Syntal Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Plains All Amern Pipeline Lp (PAA) by 43.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Syntal Capital Partners Llc sold 12,518 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.62% . The institutional investor held 16,183 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $394,000, down from 28,701 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Syntal Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Plains All Amern Pipeline Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.57 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.72% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $21.41. About 697,358 shares traded. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) has declined 3.10% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.10% the S&P500. Some Historical PAA News: 11/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Sunstone Hotel Investors, Plains All American Pipeline, Sorrento Therapeut; 08/05/2018 – PLAINS ALL AMERICAN PIPELINE LP QTRLY DILUTED NET INCOME PER COMMON UNIT $0.33; 05/03/2018 PLAINS ALL AMERICAN CEO GREG ARMSTRONG SPEAKS AT CERAWEEK; 08/05/2018 – PLAINS ALL AMERICAN PIPELINE LP QTRLY REVENUES $8,398 MLN VS $6,667 MLN; 08/05/2018 – PLAINS ALL AMERICAN PIPELINE LP QTRLY DILUTED ADJUSTED NET INCOME PER COMMON UNIT $ 0.36; 09/04/2018 – Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. and Plains GP Holdings Announce Distributions; 08/05/2018 – PLAINS ALL AMERICAN REITERATES 2018 GUIDANCE; 05/04/2018 – Texas oil output surge clogs pipelines, depresses prices; 06/03/2018 – Velocity Midstream Partners Announces the Completion of Its 12″ Crude Oil Pipeline Loop through the SCOOP Play and the Construction of a 12″ Merge Pipeline Extension with Connections to CVR Refinery and Cushing; 20/04/2018 – DJ Plains All American Pipeline LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PAA)

Suvretta Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC) by 39.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Suvretta Capital Management Llc sold 141,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.54% . The hedge fund held 212,223 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $42.30M, down from 353,323 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Suvretta Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Norfolk Southern Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.85% or $5.12 during the last trading session, reaching $184.63. About 973,645 shares traded. Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) has risen 13.44% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NSC News: 03/05/2018 – FOX 29: #BREAKING: #SEPTA service on the Wilmington/Newark Regional Rail Line will remain suspended through the end of toda…; 03/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern multi-state safety train tour underway; 22/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern declares quarterly dividend; 25/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern 1Q Net $552M; 25/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP – QTRLY RAILWAY OPERATING RATIO, OR OPERATING EXPENSES AS A PERCENTAGE OF REVENUES, WAS 69.3 PERCENT; 26/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP NSC.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $192 FROM $186; 07/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern submits comments responding to FRA request for information on automation; 18/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern recognizes 52 chemical customers for safe rail-shipping practices; 09/05/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN SAYS PARTNERS WITH PLUG AND PLAY TO DRIVE INNOVATION IN SUPPLY CHAIN LOGISTICS

Analysts await Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.76 earnings per share, up 9.52% or $0.24 from last year’s $2.52 per share. NSC’s profit will be $727.01M for 16.72 P/E if the $2.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.70 actual earnings per share reported by Norfolk Southern Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.22% EPS growth.

More notable recent Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Norfolk Southern to present at Cowen and Company 12th Annual Global Transportation Conference – PRNewswire” on August 28, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Norfolk Southern -5% after earnings miss – Seeking Alpha” published on July 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Despite Its High P/E Ratio, Is Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) Still Undervalued? – Yahoo Finance” on May 31, 2019. More interesting news about Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) Be Disappointed With Their 89% Profit? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “UBS Cuts Railroad Estimates and PTs on Weak Volumes – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: September 17, 2019.

Analysts await Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.43 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.43 per share. PAA’s profit will be $312.73 million for 12.45 P/E if the $0.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.67 actual EPS reported by Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -35.82% negative EPS growth.

