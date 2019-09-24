Syntal Capital Partners Has Raised Qualcomm (QCOM) Position By $769,348; Usa Financial Portformulas Upped Mondelez Intl (MDLZ) Position By $1.77 Million

Syntal Capital Partners Llc increased Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) stake by 116.12% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Syntal Capital Partners Llc acquired 10,123 shares as Qualcomm Inc (QCOM)’s stock declined 15.29%. The Syntal Capital Partners Llc holds 18,841 shares with $1.43 million value, up from 8,718 last quarter. Qualcomm Inc now has $91.45B valuation. The stock decreased 2.60% or $2.01 during the last trading session, reaching $75.23. About 8.29 million shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 12/03/2018 – TREASURY SAYS BROADCOM VIOLATED ORDER ON QUALCOMM MEETING; 21/05/2018 – QUALCOMM – COMMENCEMENT OF TRANSACTION TO EXCHANGE 4 SERIES OF OUTSTANDING NOTES TOTALING $4 BLN; 25/04/2018 – Qualcomm’s Profit Tumbles as Royalty Disputes Continue — 3rd Update; 22/05/2018 – PARKERVISION – CLAIM CONSTRUCTION HEARING WILL BE HELD ON FRIDAY, AUGUST 31, IN CO’S PATENT INFRINGEMENT SUIT AGAINST QUALCOMM AND APPLE; 13/04/2018 – Qualcomm will refile with MOFCOM; 15/03/2018 – Tobii AB: Tobii and Qualcomm Collaborate to Bring Eye Tracking to Mobile VR/AR Headsets; 30/05/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to QUALCOMM on May 29 for “Differential source follower driven power amplifier” (California; 21/03/2018 – TechRadar: Exclusive: The foldable Samsung Galaxy X won’t release in 2018, says Qualcomm; 26/04/2018 – QUALCOMM CEO MOLLENKOPF SAYS ON APPLE DISPUTE THAT CO IS ENGAGED IN ACTIVE DIALOGUE WITH APPLE- CNBC; 28/03/2018 – NXP/Qualcomm face MOFCOM meeting delay

Usa Financial Portformulas Corp increased Mondelez Intl Inc (MDLZ) stake by 28.17% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Usa Financial Portformulas Corp acquired 36,130 shares as Mondelez Intl Inc (MDLZ)’s stock rose 3.58%. The Usa Financial Portformulas Corp holds 164,386 shares with $8.21M value, up from 128,256 last quarter. Mondelez Intl Inc now has $79.39 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.81% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $55.05. About 5.92 million shares traded or 4.10% up from the average. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 24.40% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 16/04/2018 – Mondelēz International Announces Early Tender Results of Its Cash Tender Offer and Consent Solicitation; 22/04/2018 – DJ Mondelez International Inc Class , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MDLZ); 11/04/2018 – MONDELEZ REPORTS ON COCOA LIFE SUSTAINABLE SOURCING PROGRAM; 17/04/2018 – Mondelēz International Opens $90 Million ‘Factory of the Future’ in Bahrain; 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ: SHIPPING COSTS HURT MARGINS IN N. AMERICA; 02/04/2018 – MONDELEZ INTL REPORTS CASH TENDER OFFER & CONSENT SOLICITATION; 15/05/2018 – TUDOR ADDED OA, VR, XL, SBUX, MDLZ IN 1Q: 13F; 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ 1Q ADJ EPS 62C, EST. 61C; 16/05/2018 – Mondelez Declares Dividend of 22c; 03/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Mondelez $Benchmark; 2Y, 5Y, 10Y, 30Y

Among 10 analysts covering QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. QUALCOMM has $11500 highest and $6500 lowest target. $85.70’s average target is 13.92% above currents $75.23 stock price. QUALCOMM had 24 analyst reports since April 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was downgraded by Barclays Capital on Thursday, July 18 to “Equal-Weight”. The rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity with “Buy” on Thursday, August 1. Raymond James maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Wednesday, April 17 report. Bank of America maintained QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) on Tuesday, April 30 with “Neutral” rating. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Thursday, May 2 with “Neutral”. Deutsche Bank downgraded it to “Hold” rating and $7400 target in Thursday, May 23 report. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight” on Thursday, June 6. Raymond James upgraded the stock to “Strong Buy” rating in Thursday, May 2 report. Morgan Stanley upgraded the stock to “Overweight” rating in Tuesday, April 23 report. The stock of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, August 1 by Bank of America.

Among 2 analysts covering Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Mondelez International has $6200 highest and $6100 lowest target. $61.67’s average target is 12.03% above currents $55.05 stock price. Mondelez International had 5 analyst reports since June 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Wednesday, July 31 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, July 31 by Buckingham Research. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse on Wednesday, July 31 with “Outperform”.

