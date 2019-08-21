Syntal Capital Partners Has Raised Procter & Gamble Co (PG) Stake; Everence Capital Management Position in Amazon Com Ord (AMZN) Has Lifted by $1.12 Million as Share Price Declined

Everence Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Amazon Com Ord (AMZN) by 7.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Everence Capital Management Inc bought 632 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 9,286 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.54 million, up from 8,654 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Amazon Com Ord for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $891.06B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.81% or $14.74 during the last trading session, reaching $1801.38. About 1.72 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 24/04/2018 – More From Sohn: Bill Gurley on Amazon, Tesla, ‘Peak Cars’ — Barrons.com; 05/04/2018 – U.S. Rare Earth Minerals, Inc. Announces Micro Excelerite® Capsules now on Amazon.com; 16/04/2018 – Amazon is everywhere. In the U.S. it accounts for about half of every dollar spent online; 24/05/2018 – Apple and Amazon are both considering some of the same locations for their second headquarters. Here’s an inside look at their turf war; 22/05/2018 – The ACLU is asking Amazon to stop marketing a powerful facial recognition tool to police, saying law enforcement agencies could “easily build a system to automate the identification and tracking of anyone; 27/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC – CO MAY ISSUE ON A PRIVATE PLACEMENT BASIS UNSECURED COMMERCIAL PAPER NOTES UP TO A MAXIMUM AMOUNT OUTSTANDING AT ANY TIME OF $7.0 BLN; 13/05/2018 – Economic Times: Ex-Infosys independent director Ravi Venkatesan in talks for a big role at Amazon India; 07/05/2018 – CoreSite Achieves Amazon Web Services Networking Competency Status; 03/04/2018 – Consumer-discretionary Sector Leads Market Higher; Amazon, Netflix Rebound — MarketWatch; 06/04/2018 – Don’t count on Amazon winning the $10 billion Defense Department deal — it’s still wide open

Syntal Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (PG) by 80.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Syntal Capital Partners Llc bought 6,919 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 15,508 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.61 million, up from 8,589 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Syntal Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $297.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.11% or $1.34 during the last trading session, reaching $118.9. About 5.84 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 06/03/2018 – P&G to bring marketing […]; 03/04/2018 – PFIZER IS SAID IN TALKS W/ P&G ON CONSUMER UNIT: CNBC; 03/04/2018 – Denim Group’s ThreadFix Named 2018 Winner of Info Security PG’s Global Excellence Awards; 22/03/2018 – Derek Jeter’s Players Tribune expands into Europe; 19/04/2018 – P&G – RAISING FISCAL YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE FOR CORE EPS GROWTH TO A RANGE OF SIX TO EIGHT PERCENT VERSUS FISCAL 2017 CORE EPS; 19/04/2018 – P&G QTRLY HEALTH CARE SEGMENT ORGANIC SALES INCREASED ONE PERCENT; 29/05/2018 – PLUG POWER SAYS DOESN’T KNOW ROOT CAUSE OF PG ACCIDENT; 18/04/2018 – P&G Deal Would Add Vitamins, Supplements to Lineup of OTC Products; 19/04/2018 – Jeanne Whalen: SCOOP: P&G to spend $4.2 bn to buy German Merck’s consumer-health unit, which sells vitamins & other OTC items; 03/04/2018 – 14th Annual Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards® Honors Hillstone Networks with Three Awarded

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ubs Oconnor Limited Liability stated it has 5,353 shares. Partner Invest Mngmt Limited Partnership reported 1.25% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Howard Hughes Med Institute accumulated 2,500 shares. 803 were accumulated by Jaffetilchin Prtn Limited Liability Co. Portland Global Advisors Lc, a Maine-based fund reported 447 shares. Central Natl Bank invested 1.67% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Pathstone Family Office Lc holds 0.63% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 2,781 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Switzerland) Sa stated it has 11,584 shares or 2.09% of all its holdings. Marathon Mgmt has 0.38% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 477 shares. Guild Inv Mgmt Inc has invested 0.81% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Wetherby Asset Management holds 1.72% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 7,755 shares. Culbertson A N And Incorporated holds 0.21% or 405 shares in its portfolio. Next Century Growth Investors Limited Liability Co stated it has 0.75% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 1,170 are held by Smith Moore & Com. Whitnell Com has 0.43% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Everence Capital Management Inc, which manages about $871.54 million and $572.30M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hormel Foods Ord (NYSE:HRL) by 10,080 shares to 5,860 shares, valued at $262,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bank Of America Ord (NYSE:BAC) by 24,691 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 172,900 shares, and cut its stake in Texas Instruments Ord (NASDAQ:TXN).

Syntal Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $422.80 million and $221.59M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hff Inc Cl A (NYSE:HF) by 10,000 shares to 150,000 shares, valued at $7.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Clarivest Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp owns 208,351 shares. Sonata Capital Grp Incorporated reported 3,114 shares or 0.24% of all its holdings. Adage Capital Partners Gp Limited Liability Corporation reported 3.13M shares. 11,829 are held by Amica Retiree. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt has 212,038 shares for 0.36% of their portfolio. Rosenbaum Jay D, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 20,286 shares. Verity Asset Mgmt Incorporated invested in 0.56% or 4,661 shares. Plancorp Limited Liability Corporation has 1.38% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Dsc Advisors Limited Partnership holds 0.07% or 3,571 shares in its portfolio. Amica Mutual Insur Communications, a Rhode Island-based fund reported 67,252 shares. Allstate reported 170,894 shares. Rbf Capital Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0.06% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Cypress Asset Mngmt Tx owns 0.53% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 15,060 shares. Tokio Marine Asset Limited has invested 0.47% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Capital Invest Counsel owns 40,449 shares.