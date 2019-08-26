Syntal Capital Partners Has Raised Its Position in Procter & Gamble Co (PG) by $719,576 as Share Price Rose; Okumus Fund Management LTD Trimmed Its Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Position by $17.19 Million as Stock Price Rose

Okumus Fund Management Ltd decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 11.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Okumus Fund Management Ltd sold 90,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The hedge fund held 678,207 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $130.21M, down from 768,207 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Okumus Fund Management Ltd who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $70.55 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.07% or $6.22 during the last trading session, reaching $196.2. About 2.20 million shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 17/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs: Tesla may need to raise $10 billion in 2 years to keep going; 19/04/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS EXPECTS U.S. 10-YEAR YIELD TO TOP OUT AT 3.6 PCT AT THE END OF 2019, FED FUNDS RATE TO PLATEAU AT 3.38 PCT; 25/05/2018 – Blackstone, Goldman Move Forward on Hovnanian CDS Trade (Video); 02/05/2018 – GOLDMAN SAYS MORE THAN 87% OF SHAREHOLDERS APPROVE SAY ON PAY; 27/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs Asia Rate Forecasts as of March 27 (Table); 17/04/2018 – GOLDMAN CFO: SYNCHRONIZED GLOBAL GROWTH, RISING RATES HELPED; 18/05/2018 – Goldman CEO Blankfein likely to step down by December – NYT; 12/03/2018 – David Solomon poised to succeed Blankfein as Goldman CEO; 13/04/2018 – LSE Hires Goldman Veteran Schwimmer as CEO (Video); 16/04/2018 – ZOOPLUS: GOLDMAN SACHS HOLDS 8.21% OF VOTING RIGHTS ON APRIL 6

Syntal Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (PG) by 80.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Syntal Capital Partners Llc bought 6,919 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 15,508 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.61M, up from 8,589 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Syntal Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $293.57 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.76% or $2.1 during the last trading session, reaching $117.32. About 7.34 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 09/04/2018 – P&G to Bring Ad Holding Company Rivals Together to Form New Creative Agency; 05/04/2018 – ASCENT RESOURCES PLC ASCR.L – IMPACT OF WORK TO REMOVE WATER AND ALLOW GAS TO FLOW FREELY AT PG-11A IS UNLIKELY TO BE CLEAR FOR SOME TIME; 22/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Derek Jeter’s Players’ Tribune expands into Europe; 23/04/2018 – DJ Procter & Gamble Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PG); 23/05/2018 – Always® Commemorates Menstrual Hygiene Day by Donating an Additional One Million Period Products in the U.S., as Part of Ongoing Efforts to Improve Access to Menstrual Care; 17/05/2018 – MERCK INDONESIA TO SELL CONSUMER HEALTH TO PROCTER & GAMBLE; 08/05/2018 – Forum Systems Named Gold Winner in Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards®; 13/03/2018 – Procter & Gamble Resolves Crest Whitestrips Patent Infringement Dispute With Ranir; 06/03/2018 – ShieldX Builds Recognition for Its Unmatched Multi-Cloud Security Solution in the 14th Annual Info Security PG’s 2018 Global; 24/05/2018 – KALB 5: Multiple sources say fatal explosion happened at P&G Thursday morning

More notable recent The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Procter & Gamble Co (PG) Files 10-K for the Fiscal Year Ended on June 30, 2019 – Yahoo Finance” on August 07, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Procter & Gamble Investors Brace for a Conservative 2020 Outlook – The Motley Fool” published on July 28, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “A Look At The Procter & Gamble Companyâ€™s (NYSE:PG) Exceptional Fundamentals – Yahoo Finance” on March 06, 2019. More interesting news about The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Procter & Gamble Reports Surging Sales Growth – Benzinga” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Procter & Gamble Issues Soft Outlook After Beating Analyst Estimates – Benzinga” with publication date: April 23, 2019.

Syntal Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $422.80 million and $221.59 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hff Inc Cl A (NYSE:HF) by 10,000 shares to 150,000 shares, valued at $7.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wealthtrust Fairport Ltd Co holds 0.88% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 89,343 shares. Fincl Advantage Incorporated reported 0.01% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Public Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio invested 0.9% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). 20,712 are owned by Bsw Wealth Prtnrs. S&Co Incorporated has invested 0.2% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). 11,065 were reported by Weik Capital. Atlas Browninc holds 2.46% or 33,442 shares. Edgar Lomax Va has invested 1.12% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Ltd Ca stated it has 0.58% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Tctc reported 76,827 shares stake. Citadel Llc invested in 0.1% or 1.93 million shares. Bessemer Gp holds 1.79M shares or 0.71% of its portfolio. Swiss Financial Bank holds 1.07% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 9.33 million shares. 729,288 were accumulated by Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Company. Truepoint holds 2.43% or 273,356 shares in its portfolio.

Okumus Fund Management Ltd, which manages about $447.95 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Realogy Hldgs Corp (NYSE:RLGY) by 569,728 shares to 8.19 million shares, valued at $93.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold GS shares while 358 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 288 raised stakes. 242.16 million shares or 7.41% less from 261.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Highland Cap Mgmt Lc invested in 0.73% or 49,825 shares. Ameriprise reported 376,962 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Moody Natl Bank Trust Division owns 54,852 shares. Tradewinds Cap Lc stated it has 42 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 14,109 were accumulated by Rmsincerbeaux Management Ltd Liability. 5,587 were reported by Hudson Valley Invest Advsrs Inc Adv. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 28,839 shares. Tortoise Invest Ltd Company holds 0% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 13 shares. Northstar Asset Mngmt Limited Liability invested in 1,850 shares. Utd Services Automobile Association holds 0.08% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 171,794 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance The owns 1.85M shares. Yacktman Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership invested in 0.61% or 256,900 shares. Cubic Asset Mngmt Lc reported 1.44% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Canada Pension Plan Invest Board owns 0.2% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 548,850 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi invested in 0.22% or 113,896 shares.

More notable recent The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Tuesday’s Flurry Of Large Apple Option Trades Are Mostly Bullish Bets – Benzinga” on August 20, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Stocks To Watch: Trading Tariff Turbulence – Seeking Alpha” published on August 03, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “Why KBW Sees BofA, Citi and Goldman Sachs Winning From Fed Rate Cuts – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “These Fundamentals Make The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Truly Worth Looking At – Yahoo Finance” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “10 Financial Instagram Accounts To Follow – Benzinga” with publication date: August 23, 2019.

Analysts await The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $5.54 earnings per share, down 11.78% or $0.74 from last year’s $6.28 per share. GS’s profit will be $1.99B for 8.85 P/E if the $5.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.81 actual earnings per share reported by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.65% negative EPS growth.