Syntal Capital Partners Has Lifted Procter & Gamble Co (PG) Position; Point72 Asset Management LP Increases Position in Grubhub (GRUB)

Point72 Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Grubhub Inc (GRUB) by 218.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Point72 Asset Management Lp bought 37,463 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.29% . The hedge fund held 54,629 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.80 million, up from 17,166 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Point72 Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Grubhub Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.31B market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $59.34. About 1.01 million shares traded. Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) has declined 45.58% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.58% the S&P500. Some Historical GRUB News: 01/05/2018 – GrubHub Sees 2018 EBIT $242M-EBIT $262M; 10/05/2018 – Amazon, Google, Kount, Bank of America, GrubHub and PayPal Among Presenters at 2018 Mobile Payments Conference in Chicago; 01/05/2018 – GrubHub 1Q EPS 34c; 07/04/2018 – Postmates and DoorDash have discussed a merger to fend off Uber, GrubHub and Amazon:; 02/04/2018 – GRUBHUB INC – EXPANDED ITS DELIVERY CAPABILITIES TO 34 MORE MARKETS ACROSS 19 STATES; 01/05/2018 – GRUBHUB 1Q ADJ EPS 52C, EST. 38C; 29/05/2018 – MFS New Discovery Fund Adds Lincoln Electric, Exits GrubHub; 23/04/2018 – RAN SEES 60% UPSIDE FOR GRUBHUB AT SOHN CONFERENCE; 10/05/2018 – GRUBHUB PARTNERS WITH JACK IN BOX; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: Ll RAN SAYS GRUBHUB HAS A LARGE ADDRESSABLE MARKET GIVEN DEMAND FROM YOUNGER CONSUMERS

Syntal Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (PG) by 80.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Syntal Capital Partners Llc bought 6,919 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 15,508 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.61 million, up from 8,589 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Syntal Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $301.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $120.23. About 5.59 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 29/05/2018 – PLUG POWER SAYS PROCTER & GAMBLE IS LEADING INVESTIGATION AT LOUISIANA PLANT ACCIDENT; 03/04/2018 – Denim Group’s ThreadFix Named 2018 Winner of Info Security PG’s Global Excellence Awards; 06/03/2018 – P&G brand chief vows to `take back control’ from ad agencies; 19/04/2018 – P&G Needs a Workout, Not Vitamins — Heard on the Street; 19/04/2018 – Jeanne Whalen: SCOOP: P&G to spend $4.2 bn to buy German Merck’s consumer-health unit, which sells vitamins & other OTC items; 29/03/2018 – Amazon Private Brands Will Expand into Pet Accessories, Diapers, Lawn & Garden and OTC in 2018, Report Indicates; 19/04/2018 – P&G to buy Merck’s consumer health business for €3.4bn; 21/05/2018 – P&G Brands Provide Clear, Accessible and Reliable Product Information in SmartLabel™; 19/04/2018 – MERCK KGAA MRCG.DE CFO SAYS BOOK GAIN FROM P&G PG.N TRANSACTION EXPECTED TO BE ABOUT 3 BLN EUR; 18/04/2018 – P&G Deal Would Add Vitamins, Supplements to Lineup of OTC Products

Point72 Asset Management Lp, which manages about $22.03B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Universal Hlth Svcs Inc (NYSE:UHS) by 99,089 shares to 911 shares, valued at $122,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Puma Biotechnology Inc (NYSE:PBYI) by 151,758 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,400 shares, and cut its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC).

Syntal Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $422.80M and $221.59M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hff Inc Cl A (NYSE:HF) by 10,000 shares to 150,000 shares, valued at $7.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

