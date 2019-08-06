Syntal Capital Partners Has Lifted Holding in Procter & Gamble Co (PG) by $719,576; Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) Market Value Declined While Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Has Lowered Stake by $587,678

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc decreased its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) by 3.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc sold 22,603 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.62% . The institutional investor held 632,105 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.93M, down from 654,708 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc who had been investing in Weyerhaeuser Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.12 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $24.33. About 2.31 million shares traded. Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) has declined 25.53% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.53% the S&P500.

Syntal Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (PG) by 80.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Syntal Capital Partners Llc bought 6,919 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 15,508 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.61M, up from 8,589 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Syntal Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $286.13B market cap company. The stock increased 1.29% or $1.46 during the last trading session, reaching $114.54. About 4.07M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 19/04/2018 – Teva and the Procter & Gamble Co Have Agreed to Terminate the PGT Healthcare Partnership; 18/04/2018 – Balfour Beatty’s 10 Top-Valued Projects Driven by Needs for Energy Services, Infrastructure, an Industrial Info News Alert; 04/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Will P&G buy the Pfizer consumer unit? China looks to boost generic production; 08/05/2018 – Forum Systems Named Gold Winner in Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards®; 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble 3Q Adj EPS $1.00; 11/04/2018 – Akamai’s Bot Management Solution to Receive Three Accolades in the 14th Annual Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards; 21/05/2018 – P&G Brands Provide Clear, Accessible and Reliable Product Information in SmartLabel™; 24/05/2018 – KALB 5: Multiple sources say fatal explosion happened at P&G Thursday morning; 19/04/2018 – P&G Deal for Merck KGaA Business Valuation Is About EUR3.4B; 19/04/2018 – P&G QTRLY GROOMING SEGMENT ORGANIC SALES DECREASED THREE PERCENT

Syntal Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $422.80M and $221.59M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hff Inc Cl A (NYSE:HF) by 10,000 shares to 150,000 shares, valued at $7.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 8 insider sales for $248.77 million activity. $294,750 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) was sold by Posada Juan Fernando. $2.97M worth of stock was sold by Taylor David S on Wednesday, February 13. 9,000 shares were sold by Francisco Ma. Fatima, worth $895,500 on Wednesday, February 13. Matthew Price sold 20,000 shares worth $1.98 million. 22,264 The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) shares with value of $2.20 million were sold by Coombe Gary A.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Shoker Counsel has 43,150 shares for 3.31% of their portfolio. Td Asset Mgmt stated it has 2.75M shares or 0.44% of all its holdings. Howard Mngmt accumulated 15,334 shares. Kcm Inv Ltd Liability owns 186,647 shares. Swift Run Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Company has 0.19% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 2,000 shares. Lmr Prtnrs Llp stated it has 15,983 shares. Diligent Ltd Llc invested in 1.17% or 19,732 shares. Clarkston Capital Prtn Limited Liability stated it has 527,907 shares. 89,434 were reported by First Savings Bank Of Omaha. Credit Agricole S A owns 5,622 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. 3,095 were reported by Osher Van De Voorde Investment Mngmt. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa stated it has 1.42 million shares or 0% of all its holdings. Principal Financial Grp Inc holds 4.24M shares or 0.41% of its portfolio. Pictet North America Advsr Sa holds 4,468 shares. Kidder Stephen W invested in 75,191 shares or 3.18% of the stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.59, from 0.54 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 63 investors sold WY shares while 227 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 548.03 million shares or 1.03% less from 553.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kbc Group Nv accumulated 76,309 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Moreover, Swiss Bancorporation has 0.07% invested in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Tiaa Cref Inv Mngmt Ltd Liability Company has 0.04% invested in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Fiduciary Counselling Inc reported 29.88% of its portfolio in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Earnest Prtn Lc stated it has 402 shares. Parsons Capital Mngmt Inc Ri holds 43,011 shares. Raymond James Fin Svcs Inc has 572,730 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Massmutual Tru Fsb Adv reported 0% of its portfolio in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Tradewinds Capital Mngmt Ltd invested in 5,907 shares. Blume Capital Mngmt accumulated 144,065 shares or 1.99% of the stock. Westpac Banking invested 0% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Lawson Kroeker Inv Management Incorporated Ne stated it has 1.87% of its portfolio in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Windward Cap Ca stated it has 0.29% of its portfolio in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). First Advsrs Ltd Partnership holds 435,242 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. National Pension Service invested 0.09% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY).

Analysts await Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.18 EPS, down 35.71% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.28 per share. WY’s profit will be $134.09M for 33.79 P/E if the $0.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.16 actual EPS reported by Weyerhaeuser Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.50% EPS growth.

Since June 6, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $119,640 activity.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc, which manages about $24.18 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Air Prods & Chems Inc (NYSE:APD) by 2,639 shares to 187,621 shares, valued at $38.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX) by 3,380 shares in the quarter, for a total of 273,012 shares, and has risen its stake in Oneok Inc New (NYSE:OKE).

