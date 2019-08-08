Syntal Capital Partners Has Increased Its Stake in Procter & Gamble Co (PG) by $719,576 as Market Valuation Rose; Bbva Bco Fran.Adr (BFR) Holder Exane Derivatives Increased Position

Syntal Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (PG) by 80.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Syntal Capital Partners Llc bought 6,919 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 15,508 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.61 million, up from 8,589 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Syntal Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $298.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $116.15. About 799,635 shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 23/05/2018 – Procter & Gamble Announces Pricing of Its Debt Tender Offer; 19/04/2018 – P&G 3Q CORE EPS $1.00, EST. 98C; BOOSTS YR CORE EPS GROWTH VIEW; 07/04/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: Press Release From PG Electroplast Ltd; 18/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Co expected to post earnings of 98 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 19/04/2018 – P&G BUYS MERCK’S CONSUMER HEALTH BUSINESS FOR APPROX. EU3.4B; 06/03/2018 – ShieldX Builds Recognition for Its Unmatched Multi-Cloud Security Solution in the 14th Annual Info Security PG’s 2018 Global; 02/05/2018 – Herbal Essences Recognizes Women Living Life, While Making A Life, As Unstoppable Forces of Nature; 19/04/2018 – P&G Slogs Through ‘Difficult’ Markets for Sales Growth; 18/04/2018 – Balfour Beatty’s 10 Top-Valued Projects Driven by Needs for Energy Services, Infrastructure, an Industrial Info News Alert; 20/04/2018 – P&G PG.N : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $82 FROM $90

Exane Derivatives increased its stake in Bbva Bco Fran.Adr (BFR) by 322.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Exane Derivatives bought 9,749 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 12,770 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $121.40 million, up from 3,021 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Exane Derivatives who had been investing in Bbva Bco Fran.Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.23B market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $11.06. About 1.29M shares traded. BBVA Banco FrancÃ©s S.A. (NYSE:BFR) has 0.00% since August 8, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical BFR News: 06/04/2018 – S&P REVISES BBVA GLOBAL MARKETS B.V. TO RATING ‘A-‘ FROM ‘BBB+’; 24/04/2018 – March Recap: BBVA Compass creates local, community and consumer opportunities; 27/03/2018 – Palace Resorts & BBVA Bancomer Partner With World-Renowned Chef Joan Roca; 11/05/2018 – BBVA COMPASS BANCSHARES OUTLOOK REMAINS STABLE BY FITCH; 10/04/2018 – BBVA UPGRADES SPAIN GROWTH FCAST TO 2.5% IN 2019; 26/04/2018 – BRIEF-Moody’s Assigns A3/AAA.MX Ratings To State Of Mexico’s MXN 1.5 Bln Enhanced Loan From BBVA Bancomer; 09/03/2018 – BBVA Compass gathers Dallas to celebrate Café Momentum, help launch social enterprise’s next growth phase so it can reach more; 12/03/2018 – BBVA REPORTS PLAN TO REDEEM COCO ISSUANCE EARLY: FILING; 26/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns A3/Aaa.Mx Ratings To State Of Mexico’s Mxn 1.5 Billion Enhanced Loan From Bbva Bancomer; 06/04/2018 – S&P REVISES BBVA BANCO CONTINENTAL TO RATING ‘BBB+’ FROM ‘BBB’

More notable recent BBVA Banco FrancÃ©s S.A. (NYSE:BFR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Argentine Banking ADRs Price Boom: What’s Behind It? – Seeking Alpha” on March 09, 2015, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “BBVA Banco FrancÃ©s S.A. will change its ticker symbol to “BBAR” from “BFR” – Yahoo Finance” published on June 07, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Grupo Supervielle, Grupo Financiero Galicia, and BBVA Banco Frances Stocks All Plunged Today – Yahoo Finance” on April 25, 2019. More interesting news about BBVA Banco FrancÃ©s S.A. (NYSE:BFR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is CNX Resources Corporation (CNX) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 29, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “How To Play Argentina’s Eventual Rebound: What To Expect Now And What To Avoid – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 26, 2019.

Exane Derivatives, which manages about $505.85B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Icici Bank Adr (NYSE:IBN) by 4,511 shares to 1,266 shares, valued at $14.50 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Healthequity (NASDAQ:HQY) by 217 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1 shares, and cut its stake in Sprint S.1 (NYSE:S).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Spirit Of America Management New York owns 4,700 shares. Baillie Gifford Communications reported 464,909 shares stake. Convergence Invest Ptnrs Limited Liability reported 43,553 shares. Foster Motley Inc invested in 0.85% or 56,947 shares. Lafleur & Godfrey Lc holds 0.72% or 26,809 shares. Edge Wealth Management Ltd Liability Com holds 2.64% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) or 103,351 shares. Wade G W owns 1.94% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 197,538 shares. Farmers Merchants Invests has 1.05% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 150,295 shares. Bbr Prns Lc accumulated 0.32% or 23,792 shares. Apg Asset Management Nv accumulated 6.67 million shares. Tuttle Tactical Mgmt owns 36,859 shares or 0.77% of their US portfolio. Accuvest Glob holds 0.26% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 4,633 shares. Phocas invested 0.07% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). North Star Asset Mngmt invested in 18,945 shares. Ycg Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 2.34% or 129,832 shares.

Syntal Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $422.80M and $221.59M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hff Inc Cl A (NYSE:HF) by 10,000 shares to 150,000 shares, valued at $7.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 8 sales for $248.77 million activity. Matthew Price sold $1.98M worth of stock. Coombe Gary A sold 22,264 shares worth $2.20 million. The insider Taylor David S sold $2.97 million. On Wednesday, February 13 the insider PELTZ NELSON sold $119.77M. Shares for $294,750 were sold by Posada Juan Fernando.