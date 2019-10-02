Syntal Capital Partners Has Increased Its Stake in Procter & Gamble Co (PG) by $939,689; As Verisk Analytics Cl (VRSK) Share Value Rose, Holder Timessquare Capital Management Has Lowered Its Position by $21.38 Million

Timessquare Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Verisk Analytics Inc. Cl (VRSK) by 19.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timessquare Capital Management Llc sold 146,455 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.46% . The institutional investor held 619,035 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $90.66M, down from 765,490 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timessquare Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Verisk Analytics Inc. Cl for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.07% or $1.69 during the last trading session, reaching $156.45. About 504,896 shares traded. Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) has risen 38.66% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.66% the S&P500. Some Historical VRSK News: 06/03/2018 Verisk Projects Written Premium for Commercial Cyber Liability to Reach $6.2B by 2020; 20/04/2018 – DJ Verisk Analytics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VRSK); 17/04/2018 – HYUNDAI WILL SUPPLY VERISK WITH DRIVING DATA VIA BLUE LINK; 26/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Verisk 3E – 04/26/2018 10:19 AM; 15/03/2018 – Verisk Launches SmartSource Prefill to Streamline Property Insurance Quoting; 19/04/2018 – VERISK ANALYTICS INC VRSK.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $108 FROM $102; 19/03/2018 – ISO’s New Cyber Insurance Program lmplemented in 42 States and U.S. Territories; 26/04/2018 – VERISK ANALYTICS REPORTS OPERATING SEGMENT CHANGE; 03/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Verisk’s Senior Unsecured Rating To Baa2; Outlook Stable; 16/04/2018 – Verisk Analytics Group President Nana Banerjee to Resign

Syntal Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (PG) by 55.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Syntal Capital Partners Llc bought 8,621 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 24,129 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.65M, up from 15,508 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Syntal Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $309.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $123.85. About 4.96 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 20/04/2018 – Bank of America downgrades Procter & Gamble on ‘longer lasting’ challenges; 05/04/2018 – ASCENT RESOURCES PLC ASCR.L – IMPACT OF WORK TO REMOVE WATER AND ALLOW GAS TO FLOW FREELY AT PG-11A IS UNLIKELY TO BE CLEAR FOR SOME TIME; 19/04/2018 – P&G BUYS MERCK’S CONSUMER HEALTH BUSINESS FOR APPROX. EU3.4B; 18/04/2018 – P&G Updates Schedule for Third Quarter 2017/18 Earnings Results; Webcast Discussion Now Planned for Thursday, April 19; 19/04/2018 – P&G CFO SAYS RETAILERS ARE STILL REDUCING INVENTORY LEVELS; 19/04/2018 – P&G BOOSTS FORECAST FOR CORE EPS GROWTH; 16/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Sets New Environmental Sustainability Goals for 2030; 21/05/2018 – P&G Brands Provide Clear, Accessible and Reliable Product Information in SmartLabel™; 13/03/2018 – Seclore Named Winner in the 14th Annual Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards®; 29/05/2018 – PLUG POWER SAYS CO.’S FUEL CELL POWERED FORKLIFT IN PG ACCIDENT

More notable recent The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “P&G to Webcast Discussion of First Quarter 2019/20 Earnings Results on October 22 – Business Wire” on September 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “The Case For Selling Procter & Gamble Short – Seeking Alpha” published on May 20, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Nonprofit led by former P&G executive opens Greater Cincinnati tool library – Cincinnati Business Courier” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “P&G buying thousands of tickets to boost womenâ€™s soccer – Cincinnati Business Courier” published on September 16, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Procter & Gamble Investors Brace for a Conservative 2020 Outlook – The Motley Fool” with publication date: July 28, 2019.

Syntal Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $422.80M and $465.09M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Nuveen Barclays Short Etf Total by 10,316 shares to 7,079 shares, valued at $346,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in S&P 500 Depository Reciept Total (SPY) by 6,883 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 44,914 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Russell 1000 Index Fund (IWB).

Investors sentiment is 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is flat, as 43 investors sold PG shares while 749 reduced holdings. only 131 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 1.57 billion shares or 4.57% more from 1.50 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Addison Capital holds 3.36% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 44,002 shares. 3.07 million were accumulated by Putnam Ltd Co. Azimuth Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 111,333 shares. Clarivest Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.44% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Eastern Savings Bank holds 1.42% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) or 204,004 shares. Wealth Architects Lc holds 0.14% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) or 4,214 shares. Nordea Mgmt holds 565,021 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Waddell And Reed Inc owns 617,720 shares. Northeast Management owns 118,653 shares. 236,456 were accumulated by Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Limited Liability Company. Employees Retirement Of Texas reported 433,475 shares stake. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Lc has 28,377 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Sterneck Cap Mgmt Limited Liability has invested 0.24% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Cutler Counsel Limited Liability Corp reported 1.77% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Montag A And Assoc Inc reported 68,128 shares.

More notable recent Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “See what the IHS Markit Score report has to say about Verisk Analytics Inc. – Yahoo Finance” on July 09, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Verisk Analytics (VRSK) Commences $0.25 Cash Dividend – StreetInsider.com” published on February 19, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Verisk to Acquire Genscape Nasdaq:VRSK – GlobeNewswire” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Verisk 3E Launches Cloud-Based Poison Centre Notification Application to Improve Product Safety and Compliance – GlobeNewswire” published on September 18, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Renoworks Launches FastTrack for Roofing Contractors – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: February 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1.32 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 23 investors sold VRSK shares while 180 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 164 raised stakes. 144.73 million shares or 2.43% less from 148.33 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Carroll Assocs reported 440 shares stake. Stock Yards National Bank & Trust And Trust Communication reported 9,946 shares. Rdl Fin holds 32,336 shares or 3.28% of its portfolio. Suntrust Banks Inc holds 0.02% or 23,013 shares in its portfolio. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board has 216,093 shares. Cibc World reported 0.05% stake. Voya Invest Mgmt Llc reported 0.03% stake. 1832 Asset Limited Partnership owns 696,290 shares. Tocqueville Asset Management LP accumulated 0.01% or 7,232 shares. Baillie Gifford And Company has 0.01% invested in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK). Akre Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 2.54M shares or 3.78% of all its holdings. Linscomb And Williams Incorporated owns 24,729 shares. Arrowstreet Partnership has 161,815 shares. Connor Clark And Lunn Management owns 6,848 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 5,376 are owned by Raymond James Financial Svcs Advisors Inc.