Syntal Capital Partners Has Decreased Its Plains All Amern Pipeline LP (PAA) Holding as Share Value Rose; Citigroup (C) Shareholder Tegean Capital Management Decreased Stake

Tegean Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 52.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tegean Capital Management Llc sold 110,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The hedge fund held 100,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.00 million, down from 210,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tegean Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $156.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $69.48. About 10.92 million shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 26/03/2018 – ABBVIE INC ABBV.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $96 FROM $93; 07/05/2018 – AERCAP HOLDINGS NV AER.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $60 FROM $57; 12/04/2018 – CITI NAMES ISAO KOJIMA AS HEAD OF TREASURY, TRADE SOLUTIONS FOR; 06/04/2018 – Markets shouldn’t worry because Trump’s trade policy is really ‘speak harshly but carry a small stick’: Citigroup; 21/05/2018 – Citi Appointed Successor Depositary Bank for YY Inc.’s Sponsored ADR Program; 24/04/2018 – CITI SLATE OF DIRECTOR NOMINEES APPROVED BY SHAREHOLDERS; 13/03/2018 – Sen Gary Peters: Peters, Colleagues Press Citigroup and Apollo on Loans to Kushner Business; 27/03/2018 – Citigroup, Morgan Stanley U.K. Gender Pay Data Shows Wide Gap; 21/03/2018 – Formerly detained Saudi businessmen Alwaleed and Alhokair in talks for loans; 20/04/2018 – Citi’s Survey of Economists for Mexico: April 20 (Table)

Syntal Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Plains All Amern Pipeline Lp (PAA) by 43.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Syntal Capital Partners Llc sold 12,518 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.62% . The institutional investor held 16,183 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $394,000, down from 28,701 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Syntal Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Plains All Amern Pipeline Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $22.18. About 2.69 million shares traded or 21.28% up from the average. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) has declined 3.10% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.10% the S&P500. Some Historical PAA News: 11/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Sunstone Hotel Investors, Plains All American Pipeline, Sorrento Therapeut; 08/05/2018 – PLAINS ALL AMERICAN PIPELINE LP QTRLY DILUTED ADJUSTED NET INCOME PER COMMON UNIT $ 0.36; 08/05/2018 – PLAINS ALL AMERICAN 1Q ADJ EBITDA $593M, EST. $570.6M; 05/03/2018 PLAINS ALL AMERICAN CEO GREG ARMSTRONG SPEAKS AT CERAWEEK; 05/04/2018 – Texas oil output surge clogs pipelines, depresses prices; 09/04/2018 – Plains All American Names Jeremy Goebel Senior Group VP, Comml; 09/04/2018 – Plains All American Names Chris R. Chandler Senior VP, Strategic Planning and Acquisitions; 13/03/2018 – PLAINS ALL AMERICAN PIPELINE LP PAA.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $28 FROM $27; 12/04/2018 – BridgeTex crude pipeline cancels low spot rate as demand rises; 20/04/2018 – DJ Plains All American Pipeline LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PAA)

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.98 EPS, up 13.79% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.74 per share. C’s profit will be $4.47 billion for 8.77 P/E if the $1.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual EPS reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.20% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.12, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 46 investors sold C shares while 485 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 336 raised stakes. 1.66 billion shares or 6.33% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Yhb Investment Advsrs, Connecticut-based fund reported 64,394 shares. Aviva Public Limited Liability Company holds 0.41% or 855,905 shares. Alpha Cubed Invs Limited Liability Company reported 0.1% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Pub Sector Pension Inv Board accumulated 1.19M shares. California State Teachers Retirement System has invested 0.58% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Ferguson Wellman Mngmt holds 337,715 shares or 0.79% of its portfolio. Principal reported 3.86 million shares. Kj Harrison Ptnrs owns 4,712 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Bluefin Trading holds 100,818 shares or 1% of its portfolio. Dowling Yahnke Ltd Liability accumulated 75,428 shares. Sound Shore Ct owns 3.40 million shares or 4.62% of their US portfolio. Bbr Lc has 45,606 shares for 0.51% of their portfolio. Rmb Capital Mngmt invested in 33,192 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Clearbridge Invs Limited Liability Company accumulated 3.31M shares. Princeton Port Strategies Group Ltd Company has 11,930 shares for 0.21% of their portfolio.

More notable recent Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) news were published by: Learnbonds.com which released: “Citigroup’s (NYSE:C) CEO: Falling Interest Rates in the US Will Be Positive Overall – LearnBonds” on September 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “The Citigroup (NYSE:C) Share Price Is Up 36% And Shareholders Are Holding On – Yahoo Finance” published on May 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Citibank August credit-card charge-off rate improves – Seeking Alpha” on September 17, 2019. More interesting news about Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “6 Cheap Stocks With a Margin of Safety – Yahoo Finance” published on September 16, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Financials are hurting mutual funds’ performance, Goldman says – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 30, 2019.

Syntal Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $422.80 million and $465.09M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Royal Dutch Shell Plc Adr by 8,640 shares to 12,730 shares, valued at $828,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bp Plc Adr (NYSE:BP) by 25,234 shares in the quarter, for a total of 33,489 shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Since May 23, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $188.94 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.09, from 0.97 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 25 investors sold PAA shares while 82 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 341.63 million shares or 4.73% more from 326.22 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Chilton Ltd Liability holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) for 20,975 shares. Boyer And Corporon Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Company reported 0.09% in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA). Neville Rodie Shaw holds 0.05% or 20,614 shares in its portfolio. Umb Bank & Trust N A Mo holds 88,733 shares. 8,942 were reported by Leavell Inv Mgmt Incorporated. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Inv Management Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0% in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA). 241,478 are held by Conning. Pnc Financial Svcs Grp Incorporated accumulated 415,475 shares. Gould Asset Management Limited Liability Com Ca invested in 0.16% or 17,800 shares. Cetera Advisor Netwr Limited Liability Company reported 14,453 shares. Massachusetts Financial Services Co Ma holds 1.22M shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Envestnet Asset Inc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA). Capital Inv Advsrs Limited Liability Co has 40,672 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Texas-based Eagle Advisors Lc has invested 4.54% in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA). Credit Suisse Ag accumulated 0.03% or 1.28 million shares.

Analysts await Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.43 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.43 per share. PAA’s profit will be $312.79 million for 12.90 P/E if the $0.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.67 actual EPS reported by Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -35.82% negative EPS growth.