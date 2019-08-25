Syntal Capital Partners Has Cut Its Hff Cl A (HF) Stake as Valuation Were Volatile; As Walt Disney Company (DIS) Share Price Rose, Markston International Raised by $15.76 Million Its Holding

Syntal Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Hff Inc Cl A (HF) by 6.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Syntal Capital Partners Llc sold 10,000 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 150,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.16 million, down from 160,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Syntal Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Hff Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $45.6. About 3.66M shares traded or 256.28% up from the average. HFF, Inc. (NYSE:HF) has 0.00% since August 25, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical HF News: 17/04/2018 – HFF REPORTS $260M CONSTRUCTION FINANCING; 03/05/2018 – HFF Announces Sale and Acquisition Financing of Hotel MdR in Southern California’s Silicon Beach; 25/05/2018 – HFF, JLL Marketed Property on Behalf of Seller and Procured Buyer, Savanna; 17/04/2018 – HFF Announces Sale and Financing of Optima Chicago Center; 27/03/2018 – HFF at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By KBW Today; 26/04/2018 – HFF Announces $181.57M Construction Financing for Development of Class A Office Tower in Chicago’s Fulton Market District; 07/05/2018 – HFF REPORTS $144M FINANCING OF FOUR-BUILDING CAMPUS; 26/04/2018 – HFF Announces $181.57M Construction Financing for Development of Class A Office Tower in Chicago’s Fulton Market District; 03/05/2018 – HFF Announces Sale and Acquisition Financing of Hotel MdR in Southern California’s Silicon Beach; 04/04/2018 – HFF Announces Sale of 360-Unit Multi-Housing Property in Hackensack, New Jersey

Markston International Llc increased its stake in Walt Disney Company (DIS) by 166.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Markston International Llc bought 141,967 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 227,294 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.24M, up from 85,327 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Markston International Llc who had been investing in Walt Disney Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $237.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.24% or $4.41 during the last trading session, reaching $131.67. About 10.20 million shares traded or 12.89% up from the average. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 27/03/2018 – Italia Independent, The Walt Disney Company Sign Eyewear Licensing Deal; 13/03/2018 – The Walt Disney (DIS) 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders (Transcript); 12/04/2018 – Joe Mayes: Breaking: Disney will have to bid for all of Sky if the Fox deal doesn’t go through; 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CONSUMER, INTERNATIONAL SEGMENT IN PACT WITH ESPN; 25/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY CEO BOB IGER SPEAKS AT SHANGHAI DISNEYLAND; 08/03/2018 – Disney: Board Will Take Vote Under Advisement for Future CEO Compensation; 09/05/2018 – The company’s board has already unanimously approved Disney’s $52 billion offer for those assets; 02/04/2018 – ESPN+ to Launch April 12, Bringing Sports Fans More Live Sports, Exclusive Originals and On-Demand Library – All for $4.99 Pe; 08/03/2018 – DISNEY SHAREHOLDERS OPPOSED EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION PLAN; 24/05/2018 – Comcast and Disney fight it out for 21st Century Fox assets

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Markston International Llc, which manages about $1.63B and $853.27M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Travelers Companies Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 5,950 shares to 102,900 shares, valued at $14.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Chubb Ltd by 2,430 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 43,883 shares, and cut its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

