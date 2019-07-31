Syntal Capital Partners Boosted Holding in Procter & Gamble Co (PG); As Cisco Sys (CSCO) Market Value Rose, Carret Asset Management Trimmed Stake by $620,206

Syntal Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (PG) by 80.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Syntal Capital Partners Llc bought 6,919 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 15,508 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.61M, up from 8,589 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Syntal Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $296.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.97% or $2.37 during the last trading session, reaching $118.04. About 11.79M shares traded or 66.42% up from the average. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 45.61% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.18% the S&P500.

Carret Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 4.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carret Asset Management Llc sold 11,702 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 236,771 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.78M, down from 248,473 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carret Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $237.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.89% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $55.4. About 14.12M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 14.75% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 12 sales for $253.20 million activity. PELTZ NELSON sold $119.77 million worth of stock or 1.21M shares. Schomburger Jeffrey K sold $3.90 million worth of stock or 41,088 shares. Coombe Gary A had sold 22,264 shares worth $2.20 million. $294,750 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) was sold by Posada Juan Fernando on Monday, February 11. The insider Skoufalos Ioannis sold 29,621 shares worth $2.86M. Francisco Ma. Fatima also sold $895,500 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) on Wednesday, February 13.

More notable recent The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Procter & Gamble Soars on Earnings Beat – Yahoo Finance” on July 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Procter & Gamble +4% after earnings smasher – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019, Fool.com published: “Procter & Gamble Investors Brace for a Conservative 2020 Outlook – The Motley Fool” on July 28, 2019. More interesting news about The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Procter & Gamble Q4 Earnings Preview – Benzinga” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks – Google, Starbucks and T-Mobile Push S&P, Nasdaq to New Highs – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Syntal Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $422.80 million and $221.59 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hff Inc Cl A (NYSE:HF) by 10,000 shares to 150,000 shares, valued at $7.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Software platform maker Dynatrace files for IPO – Seeking Alpha” on July 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Computer Networking Industry Prospects Not So Bright – Nasdaq” published on July 02, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Apple & Other Tech Giants Set to Beat Earnings This Season – Nasdaq” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “After Hours Most Active for Jul 3, 2019 : ZNGA, CTL, KPTI, CSCO, S, MRVL, CVET, PSTG, QQQ, LLY, ESV, KOS – Nasdaq” published on July 03, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “QQQ, CSCO, INTC, ADBE: Large Outflows Detected at ETF – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 10, 2019.

