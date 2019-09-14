Synovus Finl (SNV) Stock Rose While Brant Point Investment Management Increased Its Holding; Apple (AAPL) Holder Kingfisher Capital Cut Its Holding by $304,365 as Market Value Rose

Brant Point Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Synovus Finl Corp (SNV) by 53.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brant Point Investment Management Llc bought 70,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.53% . The hedge fund held 200,651 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.02M, up from 130,651 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brant Point Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Synovus Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.88 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.38% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $38.08. About 1.37M shares traded. Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) has declined 23.23% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.23% the S&P500. Some Historical SNV News: 24/04/2018 – SYNOVUS FINANCIAL CORP SEES 2018 SHARE REPURCHASES UPTO $150 MLN; 16/03/2018 – Qualcomm Growth Depends on NXP Acquisition, Says Synovus Trust’s Morgan (Video); 25/04/2018 – SYNOVUS FINANCIAL CORP SNV.N : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $57 FROM $55; 26/04/2018 – SYNOVUS FINANCIAL CORP SNV.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $57 FROM $56; 24/04/2018 – Synovus 1Q Net Interest Margin Was 3.78%; 24/04/2018 – SYNOVUS 1Q ADJ EPS 86C, EST. 79C; 07/03/2018 SYNOVUS FINANCIAL CORP SNV.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO EQUAL-WEIGHT FROM UNDERWEIGHT; 24/04/2018 – Synovus 1Q Total Avg Loans Grew $240.8M; 24/04/2018 – Synovus 1Q Adj EPS 86c; 24/04/2018 – SYNOVUS 1Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 3.78%, EST. 3.73%

Kingfisher Capital Llc decreased its stake in Apple Inc. (AAPL) by 5.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kingfisher Capital Llc sold 1,545 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 25,147 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.98 million, down from 26,692 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kingfisher Capital Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $988.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.94% or $4.34 during the last trading session, reaching $218.75. About 37.38 million shares traded or 42.39% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 22/05/2018 – Augmented Reality App Curate by Sotheby’s International Realty Now Available on Apple iOS; 16/03/2018 – Apple Spreading Augmented Reality, Says Rosenblatt; HomePod Struggles — Barron’s Blog; 14/05/2018 – ITAU BBA BOOSTED BBD, AAPL, PBR, AMX, SQM IN 1Q: 13F; 21/05/2018 – Comcast’s lush new storefronts are reminiscent of Apple Stores; 28/05/2018 – APPLE TO ADOPT OLED FOR ALL NEW IPHONE MODELS IN 2019: ETNEWS; 03/04/2018 – Watchmakers Show Off Survival Tools for an Apple Age at Baselworld; 09/04/2018 – Apple Inc. Says Facilities Now Using 100% Renewable Power; 27/03/2018 – AAPL: Apple announces new versions of Pages, Notes, Keynotes that support Apple Pencil. #AppleEvent – ! $AAPL; 17/04/2018 – Ottawa Citizen: Apple planning a news subscription service similar to Apple Music; 04/05/2018 – Apple’s Quiet Boost From Google May Slow

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $2.83 earnings per share, down 2.75% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.91 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $12.79 billion for 19.32 P/E if the $2.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.18 actual earnings per share reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.82% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.24, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 60 investors sold AAPL shares while 954 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 596 raised stakes. 2.54 billion shares or 1.94% less from 2.60 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Waverton Investment Mngmt Ltd, United Kingdom-based fund reported 360,369 shares. Albion Fincl Gru Ut, a Utah-based fund reported 114,265 shares. Financial Consulate stated it has 2.78% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Stellar Capital Mgmt Ltd stated it has 4,063 shares or 0.5% of all its holdings. Bb&T Ltd Co stated it has 0.94% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Concorde Asset Limited Liability has 0.87% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 7,491 shares. Aqr Cap Management Limited Liability Com invested 1.57% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Heritage Wealth Advisors invested 0% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Cohen Lawrence B holds 33,185 shares. Sfe Invest Counsel invested in 3.96% or 46,709 shares. First Comml Bank reported 54,999 shares stake. Page Arthur B holds 3.61% or 22,301 shares in its portfolio. 725,707 are owned by Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Chase Counsel Corporation accumulated 1,770 shares. Elkhorn Partners Partnership stated it has 0.78% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Brant Point Investment Management Llc, which manages about $798.12 million and $1.03B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Keycorp New (NYSE:KEY) by 30,000 shares to 196,217 shares, valued at $3.48 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Brinker Intl Inc (NYSE:EAT) by 65,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 129,394 shares, and cut its stake in Synnex Corp (NYSE:SNX).