Synovus Finl (SNV) Stake Held by York Capital Management Global Advisors Llc; Tenaris S A (TS) Shares Declined While Egerton Capital Uk Llp Has Upped by $147.94 Million Its Holding

York Capital Management Global Advisors Llc increased its stake in Synovus Finl Corp (SNV) by 67.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. York Capital Management Global Advisors Llc bought 362,253 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.53% . The hedge fund held 902,670 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.02 million, up from 540,417 at the end of the previous reported quarter. York Capital Management Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Synovus Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $37.62. About 145,370 shares traded. Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) has declined 23.23% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.23% the S&P500. Some Historical SNV News: 24/04/2018 – SYNOVUS 1Q ADJ EPS 86C, EST. 79C; 24/04/2018 – Synovus 1Q Net Interest Income $274.3M; 24/04/2018 – Synovus Announces Earnings for the First Quarter 2018; 24/04/2018 – Synovus 1Q Rev $341.3M; 24/04/2018 – SYNOVUS FINANCIAL CORP SEES 2018 NET INTEREST INCOME GROWTH OF 11 PCT TO 13 PCT- SEC FILING; 16/03/2018 – Qualcomm Growth Depends on NXP Acquisition, Says Synovus Trust’s Morgan (Video); 24/04/2018 – SYNOVUS FINANCIAL CORP SEES 2018 NET CHARGE-OFF RATIO OF 15 TO 25 B.P.S; 24/04/2018 – SYNOVUS FINANCIAL CORP SEES 2018 SHARE REPURCHASES UPTO $150 MLN; 26/04/2018 – SYNOVUS FINANCIAL CORP SNV.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $57 FROM $56; 20/04/2018 – DJ Synovus Financial Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SNV)

Egerton Capital Uk Llp increased its stake in Tenaris S A (TS) by 70.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Egerton Capital Uk Llp bought 5.28 million shares as the company’s stock declined 7.82% . The hedge fund held 12.81 million shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $361.92 million, up from 7.53M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Egerton Capital Uk Llp who had been investing in Tenaris S A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.87 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $22.72. About 726,807 shares traded. Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) has declined 31.47% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.47% the S&P500. Some Historical TS News: 26/04/2018 – Tenaris 1Q Net 40c/AD; 26/04/2018 – TENARIS TENR.Ml – FULL EXTENT OF US SECTION 232 TARIFFS ON STEEL IMPORTS IS STILL UNCLEAR; 30/04/2018 – Tenaris Files 2017 Form 20-F; 26/04/2018 – Tenaris: Effect of U.S. Steel Tariffs Unclea; 26/04/2018 – Tenaris 1Q EPS 20c; 26/04/2018 – TENARIS TENR.Ml – QTRLY NET SALES $1866 MLN VS $1154 MLN; 26/04/2018 – TENARIS 1Q OPER INCOME $212M, EST. $191.8M; 05/04/2018 – Tenaris Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/03/2018 TENARIS TS.N : UBS RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM SELL; 23/03/2018 – Tenaris Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

York Capital Management Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.23 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nextdecade Corp by 618,338 shares to 57.87M shares, valued at $251.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Astrazeneca Plc (NYSE:AZN) by 419,491 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.43M shares, and cut its stake in F M C Corp (NYSE:FMC).

