Synovus Finl (SNV) Shareholder Stieven Capital Advisors LP Has Decreased Position by $3.71 Million; As Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) Stock Rose, Eagle Capital Management Upped Stake

Stieven Capital Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Synovus Finl Corp (SNV) by 21.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stieven Capital Advisors Lp sold 106,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.53% . The hedge fund held 388,363 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.59 million, down from 494,463 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Synovus Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.50B market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $35.65. About 865,102 shares traded. Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) has declined 23.23% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.23% the S&P500. Some Historical SNV News: 24/04/2018 – SYNOVUS FINANCIAL CORP SEES 2018 NET INTEREST INCOME GROWTH OF 11 PCT TO 13 PCT- SEC FILING; 24/04/2018 – SYNOVUS FINANCIAL CORP SEES 2018 SHARE REPURCHASES UPTO $150 MLN; 24/04/2018 – Synovus Total Avg Loans for 1Q $24.85B; 24/04/2018 – Synovus 1Q Adj EPS 86c; 22/03/2018 – Synovus Trust’s Morgan Says It’s Too Early to Make Judgements on Facebook’s Future (Video); 25/04/2018 – SYNOVUS FINANCIAL CORP SNV.N : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $57 FROM $55; 24/04/2018 – SYNOVUS 1Q EPS 84C; 24/04/2018 – SYNOVUS SEES FY 2018 SHARE BUYBACKS UP TO $150M; 09/04/2018 – Synovus: Liliana C. McDaniel, Chief Accounting Officer, to Retire at End of April; 20/04/2018 – DJ Synovus Financial Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SNV)

Eagle Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) by 1.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Capital Management Llc bought 481,049 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The hedge fund held 28.02M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.33B, up from 27.54M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Wells Fargo & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $223.43B market cap company. The stock increased 3.77% or $1.84 during the last trading session, reaching $50.71. About 58.81 million shares traded or 189.95% up from the average. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 14/05/2018 – STAG INDUSTRIAL INC STAG.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $28 FROM $27; 13/04/2018 – Wells Fargo 1Q Net Charge-Offs $741 Million; 08/05/2018 – Model N Announces Debt Refinancing With Wells Fargo Bank N.A; 28/03/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC ROK.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $205 FROM $200; 19/04/2018 – Atkore International Presenting at Wells Fargo Conference May 9; 13/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO SEES INTEREST INCOME IMPROVING AS SWAPS REMOVED; 13/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO CFO JOHN SHREWSBERRY SPEAKS ON BLOOMBERG TV; 13/04/2018 – Wells Fargo 1Q Net Charge-Offs $741M; 13/04/2018 – Wells Fargo 1Q Common Equity Tier 1 Ratio (fully Phased-In) of 12.0%; 20/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO FINE SETTLE PROBES INTO AUTO INSURANCE, MORTGAGES

Analysts await Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.01 EPS, up 6.32% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.95 per share. SNV’s profit will be $155.88 million for 8.82 P/E if the $1.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.00 actual EPS reported by Synovus Financial Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.00% EPS growth.

Stieven Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $284.20 million and $559.32 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in East West Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 17,300 shares to 233,835 shares, valued at $10.94M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Eagle Capital Management Llc, which manages about $23.89B and $28.60 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Anadarko Petroleum Corp (NYSE:APC) by 493,552 shares to 2.87 million shares, valued at $202.39 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Walt Disney Co/The (NYSE:DIS) by 6,970 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 182,584 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc Cl A.