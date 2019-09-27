Synovus Finl (SNV) Shareholder Shaker Investments Trimmed Holding as Stock Value Rose; Primecap Management Company Lifted Its Whirlpool Cp (WHR) Stake by $8.68 Million

Shaker Investments Llc decreased its stake in Synovus Finl Corp (SNV) by 58.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shaker Investments Llc sold 15,720 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.53% . The institutional investor held 11,280 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $395,000, down from 27,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shaker Investments Llc who had been investing in Synovus Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.49B market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $35.58. About 428,213 shares traded. Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) has declined 23.23% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.23% the S&P500. Some Historical SNV News: 24/04/2018 – Synovus 1Q Net Interest Income $274.3M; 24/04/2018 – SYNOVUS FINANCIAL CORP SEES 2018 NET CHARGE-OFF RATIO OF 15 TO 25 B.P.S; 26/04/2018 – SYNOVUS FINANCIAL CORP SNV.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $57 FROM $56; 24/04/2018 – Synovus Announces Earnings for the First Quarter 2018; 24/04/2018 – Synovus Total Avg Loans for 1Q $24.85B; 04/04/2018 – Synovus Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – SYNOVUS SEES FY 2018 SHARE BUYBACKS UP TO $150M; 24/04/2018 – SYNOVUS FINANCIAL CORP SEES 2018 SHARE REPURCHASES UPTO $150 MLN; 22/03/2018 – Synovus Trust’s Morgan Says It’s Too Early to Make Judgements on Facebook’s Future (Video); 24/04/2018 – SYNOVUS 1Q EPS 84C

Primecap Management Company increased its stake in Whirlpool Cp (WHR) by 0.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Primecap Management Company bought 61,160 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.09% . The institutional investor held 7.81M shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.11 billion, up from 7.75 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Primecap Management Company who had been investing in Whirlpool Cp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.81 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $154.35. About 513,558 shares traded. Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) has risen 13.75% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.75% the S&P500. Some Historical WHR News: 30/05/2018 – Whirlpool: Proration Factor for Tender Offer About 87%; 23/04/2018 – Whirlpool Sees FY Adj EPS $14.50-Adj EPS $15.50; 26/04/2018 – WHIRLPOOL CORP – TENDER OFFER IS NOT CONTINGENT UPON OBTAINING ANY FINANCING; 30/05/2018 – Whirlpool Corporation Announces Final Results Of Modified Dutch Auction Tender Offer; 24/04/2018 – Nidec accelerates M&A with $1bn purchase of Whirlpool unit; 22/05/2018 – Whirlpool Corp Hires Banks to Arrange Global Investor Call Later on Tuesday; 15/05/2018 – Harris Associates LP Exits Position in Whirlpool; 16/04/2018 – Whirlpool Raises Dividend to $1.15 Vs. $1.10; 26/04/2018 – Whirlpool: Tender Offer Scheduled to Expire on May 23; 23/04/2018 – WHIRLPOOL CORP – EXPECTS FULL-YEAR EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $12.30 TO $13.30 ON A GAAP BASIS

Analysts await Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.01 earnings per share, up 6.32% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.95 per share. SNV’s profit will be $155.84M for 8.81 P/E if the $1.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.00 actual earnings per share reported by Synovus Financial Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.00% EPS growth.

Shaker Investments Llc, which manages about $129.10 million and $150.22 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 1,930 shares to 3,880 shares, valued at $749,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Argan Inc (NYSE:AGX) by 11,950 shares in the quarter, for a total of 67,405 shares, and has risen its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

More notable recent Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Bryant Bank expands Mobile footprint with former Synovus bankers – Birmingham Business Journal” on July 30, 2019, also Twst.com with their article: “Synovus Financial Corporation: Synovus to Announce Third Quarter 2019 Results on October 22, 2019 – The Wall Street Transcript” published on September 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Synovus Financial Corp.’s (NYSE:SNV) CEO Paid At A Competitive Rate? – Yahoo Finance” on May 09, 2019. More interesting news about Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Regions Bank executive named CFO at Synovus – Birmingham Business Journal” published on June 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Some Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) Shareholders Are Down 39% – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 0.87 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 51 investors sold WHR shares while 155 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 119 raised stakes. 58.20 million shares or 3.21% more from 56.39 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. M&T Commercial Bank Corporation stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR). State Treasurer State Of Michigan reported 0.02% in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR). Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership invested in 0.01% or 111,463 shares. Pinnacle Associate Ltd holds 0.01% or 1,800 shares in its portfolio. Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability accumulated 44,445 shares. Moreover, Ls Advsrs Ltd Llc has 0.03% invested in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR). 10,565 were reported by Loudon Inv Management Limited. Mutual Of America Capital Limited Liability accumulated 8,480 shares. Financial Bank Of Montreal Can has 57,323 shares. Next Group owns 0% invested in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) for 34 shares. 12,232 were reported by Engineers Gate Manager L P. Credit Agricole S A holds 0.01% or 1,000 shares in its portfolio. Peregrine Asset Advisers has 18,233 shares for 1.35% of their portfolio. Fairpointe Capital Lc holds 437,235 shares. Everence Mngmt accumulated 1,752 shares or 0.04% of the stock.