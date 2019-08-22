Synovus Finl (SNV) Share Price Rose While Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has Upped Holding; Gabalex Capital Management Has Cut Home Depot (HD) Position by $1.91 Million; Stock Rose

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Synovus Finl Corp (SNV) by 37.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought 11,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.53% . The institutional investor held 42,600 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.46 million, up from 30,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System who had been investing in Synovus Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $35.91. About 668,491 shares traded. Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) has declined 23.23% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.23% the S&P500. Some Historical SNV News: 24/04/2018 – Synovus 1Q Total Non-Interest Income $67M; 09/04/2018 – Synovus: Liliana C. McDaniel, Chief Accounting Officer, to Retire at End of April; 24/04/2018 – SYNOVUS 1Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 3.78%, EST. 3.73%; 24/04/2018 – SYNOVUS 1Q ADJ EPS 86C, EST. 79C; 24/04/2018 – SYNOVUS SEES FY 2018 AVG. LOAN GROWTH 4% TO 6%; 22/03/2018 – Synovus Trust’s Morgan Says It’s Too Early to Make Judgements on Facebook’s Future (Video); 24/04/2018 – Synovus 1Q Net Interest Income $274.3M; 24/04/2018 – SYNOVUS FINANCIAL CORP SEES 2018 NET INTEREST INCOME GROWTH OF 11 PCT TO 13 PCT- SEC FILING; 24/04/2018 – Synovus 1Q EPS 4c; 24/04/2018 – SYNOVUS FINANCIAL CORP SEES 2018 NET CHARGE-OFF RATIO OF 15 TO 25 B.P.S

Gabalex Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 11.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gabalex Capital Management Llc sold 10,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The hedge fund held 80,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.35 million, down from 90,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gabalex Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $243.45 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $221.26. About 3.43 million shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 14/05/2018 – Home Depot well placed to withstand ”Amazon effect,” investors say; 16/05/2018 – Home Depot Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 14/05/2018 – Home Depot employees share 10 insider facts many shoppers don’t know; 24/04/2018 – Two Dallas police officers, civilian shot at Home Depot; 24/04/2018 – KHOU 11 News Houston: BREAKING: Sources: 2 Dallas police officers, 1 civilian shot at Home Depot in north Dallas; 08/03/2018 – Home Depot to donate $50M to train construction workers, address severe shortage; 14/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Bad winter weather may affect results at Home Depot; 25/04/2018 – Spectrum News Austin: BREAKING: Dallas Police Officer Rogelio Santander has died after a shooting at a Home Depot yesterday; 24/04/2018 – KIII 3 News: #BREAKING: Two Dallas police officers and one civilian have been shot at a Home Depot store in north Dallas; 30/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Retailers that are expanding offer ‘experiences’

Gabalex Capital Management Llc, which manages about $399.75 million and $346.16 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 25,000 shares to 100,000 shares, valued at $4.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Accredited Investors Inc holds 0.21% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 5,532 shares. Fund Management reported 24,202 shares. Wilkins Investment Counsel reported 5,575 shares. Aqr Capital Mgmt Lc stated it has 1.79 million shares or 0.36% of all its holdings. Telemus Capital Ltd Liability Co invested in 54,137 shares or 0.79% of the stock. Paragon Limited Co, Kansas-based fund reported 1,654 shares. Pacific Global Invest Management owns 36,058 shares. Syntal Cap Ptnrs Ltd has 2,000 shares. Wafra Inc has 154,391 shares. Churchill Management Corporation holds 0.78% or 153,162 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Susquehanna Int Group Inc Inc Ltd Liability Partnership has 0% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Riggs Asset Managment has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Klingenstein Fields & Com Llc reported 0.68% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Albion Fincl Group Ut invested 1.6% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). U S Global Invsts stated it has 9,101 shares or 0.84% of all its holdings.

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System, which manages about $2.00 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IJR) by 24,445 shares to 73,446 shares, valued at $5.67M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lilly Eli & Co (NYSE:LLY) by 3,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 45,600 shares, and cut its stake in Trex Co Inc (NYSE:TREX).