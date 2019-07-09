Synovus Finl (SNV) Position Held by Stieven Capital Advisors Lp; Lloyds Banking Group Plc (LYG) Shareholder M&T Bank Decreased Its Holding

M&T Bank Corp decreased its stake in Lloyds Banking Group Plc (LYG) by 22.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. M&T Bank Corp sold 205,038 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.42% with the market. The institutional investor held 697,825 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.24M, down from 902,863 at the end of the previous reported quarter. M&T Bank Corp who had been investing in Lloyds Banking Group Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $51.36B market cap company. It closed at $2.86 lastly. It is down 14.09% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.52% the S&P500. Some Historical LYG News: 18/05/2018 – LLOYDS BANKING GROUP PLC – TRANSACTION WILL GENERATE APPROXIMATELY 25 BASIS POINTS OF CET1 CAPITAL UPON COMPLETION, SLIGHTLY BETTER THAN ORIGINALLY EXPECTED; 18/05/2018 – LLOYDS BANKING GROUP PLC – TRANSACTION WILL COMPLETE IN SECOND HALF OF 2018; 17/04/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Lloyds Metals & Engineers for Apr 01 to Mar 31; 22/03/2018 – Hammond Taps HSBC’s Tucker, Lloyds’ Horta-Osorio in Fintech Push; 17/04/2018 – LLOYDS METALS AND ENERGY-GETS ACKNOWLEDGEMENT FOR PROPOSED ELECTRIC POWER GENERATION FROM MINISTRY OF COMMERCE & INDUSTRY FOR STEELS PLANT IN MAHARASHTRA; 04/05/2018 – Lloyds tried to silence HBOS whistleblower, says police boss; 26/04/2018 – British ‘bad bank’ sells $7.4 billion of mortgages to Barclays consortium; 27/03/2018 – MEDIA-Lloyds ordered to pay bonus to ex-CEO Eric Daniels- FT; 18/05/2018 – Lloyds Banking to Sell Irish Residential Mortgage Portfolio to Barclays for GBP4 Bln; 17/04/2018 – ? Lloyds to call time […]

Stieven Capital Advisors Lp increased its stake in Synovus Finl Corp (SNV) by 172.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stieven Capital Advisors Lp bought 312,980 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.80% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 494,463 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.99 million, up from 181,483 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Synovus Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.66B market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $35. About 940,555 shares traded. Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) has declined 35.91% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.34% the S&P500.

M&T Bank Corp, which manages about $19.13 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (NYSE:DAL) by 636,971 shares to 636,981 shares, valued at $32.90 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 3,327 shares in the quarter, for a total of 526,511 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Inc.

