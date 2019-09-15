Synovus Finl (SNV) Position Has Lifted by Caxton Associates Lp; Sir Capital Management LP Has Cut Stake in Pbf Energy (PBF) by $417,167

Sir Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Pbf Energy Inc (PBF) by 2.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sir Capital Management Lp sold 13,457 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.70% . The hedge fund held 569,030 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.81 million, down from 582,487 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sir Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Pbf Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $25.6. About 1.91M shares traded. PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) has declined 39.97% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.97% the S&P500. Some Historical PBF News: 31/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-U.S. EPA grants refiners biofuel credits to remedy Obama-era waiver denials; 03/05/2018 – PBF Energy 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 29c; 05/04/2018 – PBF CHALMETTE REFINERY PLANS FCCU RESTART FOR LATE NEXT WEEK; 03/05/2018 – PBF ENERGY CONCLUDES 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 16/04/2018 – PBF LOGISTICS LP – CUMMINS TERMINAL ASSETS INCLUDE EAST AND WEST TERMINALS CONSISTING OF TWO TRUCK LOADING FACILITIES WITH NINE LOADING BAYS; 07/03/2018 – U.S. refinery workers head to Washington to urge biofuels reform; 03/05/2018 – PBF ENERGY INC – ANNOUNCES CREDIT FACILITY UPSIZING TO $3.4 BILLION; 14/05/2018 – BAUPOST REDUCED PBF, ABC, IMOS, FWP IN 1Q: 13F; 03/05/2018 – PBF Logistics 1Q EPS 0c; 03/05/2018 – PBF Energy 1Q Net $30.4M

Caxton Associates Lp increased its stake in Synovus Finl Corp (SNV) by 80% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caxton Associates Lp bought 100,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.53% . The hedge fund held 225,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.89M, up from 125,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caxton Associates Lp who had been investing in Synovus Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.88 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.38% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $38.08. About 1.37M shares traded. Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) has declined 23.23% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.23% the S&P500. Some Historical SNV News: 24/04/2018 – Synovus 1Q Total Non-Interest Income $67M; 16/03/2018 – Qualcomm Growth Depends on NXP Acquisition, Says Synovus Trust’s Morgan (Video); 25/04/2018 – SYNOVUS FINANCIAL CORP SNV.N : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $57 FROM $55; 07/03/2018 SYNOVUS FINANCIAL CORP SNV.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO EQUAL-WEIGHT FROM UNDERWEIGHT; 26/04/2018 – SYNOVUS FINANCIAL CORP SNV.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $57 FROM $56; 24/04/2018 – Synovus 1Q Net Interest Income $274.3M; 24/04/2018 – SYNOVUS FINANCIAL CORP SEES 2018 NET CHARGE-OFF RATIO OF 15 TO 25 B.P.S; 24/04/2018 – SYNOVUS 1Q EPS 84C; 24/04/2018 – Synovus 1Q Net Interest Margin Was 3.78%; 24/04/2018 – Synovus Announces Earnings for the First Quarter 2018

Analysts await PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) to report earnings on October, 31 before the open. They expect $0.86 earnings per share, down 23.89% or $0.27 from last year’s $1.13 per share. PBF’s profit will be $103.10M for 7.44 P/E if the $0.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.83 actual earnings per share reported by PBF Energy Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.61% EPS growth.

