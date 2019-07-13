Synovus Finl (SNV) Market Valuation Declined While Brant Point Investment Management Has Upped Its Position; Truepoint Has Lowered Its Smucker J M Co (SJM) Position by $335,472 as Share Value Rose

Brant Point Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Synovus Finl Corp (SNV) by 59.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brant Point Investment Management Llc bought 48,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.80% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 130,651 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.49M, up from 82,151 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brant Point Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Synovus Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.61% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $35.42. About 1.06M shares traded. Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) has declined 35.91% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.34% the S&P500.

Truepoint Inc decreased its stake in Smucker J M Co (SJM) by 53.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Truepoint Inc sold 2,892 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.92% with the market. The institutional investor held 2,523 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $294,000, down from 5,415 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Truepoint Inc who had been investing in Smucker J M Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.02 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $114.2. About 1.01 million shares traded or 23.59% up from the average. The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) has risen 14.27% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500. Some Historical SJM News: 05/03/2018 U.S. FTC SAYS IT CHALLENGES PROPOSED ACQUISITION OF CONAGRA’S WESSON COOKING OIL BRAND BY CRISCO OWNER, J.M. SMUCKER CO; 04/04/2018 – J.M. SMUCKER TO BUY AINSWORTH PET NUTRITION IN $1.7B DEAL; 23/03/2018 – FDA: SJM RECALL ON POSSIBLY ELEVATED LEVELS OF THYROID HORMONE; 22/03/2018 – J M SMUCKER CO – ANNOUNCED A LIMITED, VOLUNTARY RECALL OF SPECIFIC LOTS OF TWO VARIETIES OF MILO’S KITCHEN DOG TREATS; 04/04/2018 – J.M. Smucker: Move Reflects Execution of Company’s Strategic Roadmap, Including Prioritization of Key Growth Categories; 06/03/2018 – JM Smucker: Determined With Conagra That Not in Best Interest to Expend Resources to Challenge FTC; 06/03/2018 – The J. M. Smucker Company Announces Termination of Agreement to Acquire the Wesson® Oil Brand from Conagra Brands, Inc; 05/03/2018 – JM Smucker: Disappointed With FTC Conclusion, Believe Acquisition Would Benefit All Constituents; 24/05/2018 – J.M. Smucker Short-Interest Ratio Rises 15% to 10 Days; 22/03/2018 – J.M. Smucker Voluntarily Recalls Specific Lots of 2 Varieties of Milo’s Kitchen Dog Treats

Truepoint Inc, which manages about $1.62B and $1.17B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Tax (VEA) by 105,844 shares to 5.01M shares, valued at $204.62 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BSV) by 87,156 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.13M shares, and has risen its stake in I Shares Tr (IWP).

Analysts await The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) to report earnings on August, 20. They expect $1.76 earnings per share, down 1.12% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.78 per share. SJM’s profit will be $200.70 million for 16.22 P/E if the $1.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.08 actual earnings per share reported by The J. M. Smucker Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.38% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.53, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold SJM shares while 187 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 194 raised stakes. 85.29 million shares or 4.95% less from 89.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tuttle Tactical Mngmt owns 2,383 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Congress Asset Mngmt Company Ma, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 45,336 shares. Jfs Wealth Advsrs Lc holds 25 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Quantitative Invest Mngmt Ltd Co holds 0.38% of its portfolio in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) for 56,900 shares. Toth Fincl Advisory Corp invested 0.41% in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM). Burns J W Inc reported 25,462 shares. Century reported 0.07% of its portfolio in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM). Moreover, Colony Grp Inc Llc has 0.24% invested in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) for 49,583 shares. First Merchants holds 0.75% in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) or 39,792 shares. 23,540 were accumulated by Lvw Limited. Clean Yield Gru holds 0.55% or 11,620 shares in its portfolio. Alliancebernstein Lp has invested 0.02% in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM). Sky Gru reported 0.47% stake. Aristotle Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Com accumulated 0.01% or 17,618 shares. Mason Street Advsrs Ltd Liability Company reported 16,229 shares.