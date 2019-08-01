Synovus Finl (SNV) Holding Held by York Capital Management Global Advisors Llc; Tower Bridge Advisors Has Upped Stake in Nike Cl B (NKE) by $4.21 Million

York Capital Management Global Advisors Llc increased its stake in Synovus Finl Corp (SNV) by 67.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. York Capital Management Global Advisors Llc bought 362,253 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.53% . The hedge fund held 902,670 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.02M, up from 540,417 at the end of the previous reported quarter. York Capital Management Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Synovus Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $38.18. About 13,099 shares traded. Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) has declined 23.23% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.23% the S&P500. Some Historical SNV News: 07/03/2018 SYNOVUS FINANCIAL CORP SNV.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO EQUAL-WEIGHT FROM UNDERWEIGHT; 24/04/2018 – Synovus Total Avg Loans for 1Q $24.85B; 24/04/2018 – SYNOVUS FINANCIAL CORP SEES 2018 SHARE REPURCHASES UPTO $150 MLN; 24/04/2018 – Synovus 1Q Total Avg Loans Grew $240.8M; 20/04/2018 – DJ Synovus Financial Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SNV); 24/04/2018 – Synovus 1Q Net Interest Income $274.3M; 24/04/2018 – SYNOVUS SEES FY 2018 SHARE BUYBACKS UP TO $150M

Tower Bridge Advisors increased its stake in Nike Inc Cl B (NKE) by 0.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tower Bridge Advisors bought 50 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 46,808 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.94B, up from 46,758 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors who had been investing in Nike Inc Cl B for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $133.86B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.70% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $85.43. About 252,802 shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 13/05/2018 – Guardian (NG): NFF to renew improved Nike deal before World Cup; 03/05/2018 – Nike CEO Apologizes for Corporate Culture That Excluded Some Staff; 22/03/2018 – Nike Scandal Threatens Its Image With Women at Tumultuous Time; 18/04/2018 – Portland Bus Jrn: Exclusive: With 4 execs out this week, Nike clears way for more diverse leadership; 27/03/2018 – NFL – NIKE WILL CONTINUE TO PROVIDE ALL 32 NFL CLUBS WITH UNIFORMS & SIDELINE APPAREL BEARING NIKE BRAND FOR USE DURING ALL GAMES; 16/03/2018 – Nike Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/03/2018 – Nike 3Q Apparel Rev $2.56B; 24/05/2018 – The NFL and Nike have signed a giant 10-year deal with online retailer Fanatics. Via @DelRey:; 17/04/2018 – Steve Kopack: Three ad-di-tional Nike Inc. ex-ec-u-tives are leav-ing the com-pany, in-clud-ing the head of; 11/05/2018 – TIMELINE-Nike’s high-profile executive departures amid probe

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 20,419 are held by Private Na. Moreover, Goldman Sachs Group Inc has 0.23% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 9.16M shares. Guardian Life Ins Of America owns 3,627 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Massachusetts Financial Svcs Commerce Ma holds 0.38% or 10.64 million shares. Lau Assoc Llc, Delaware-based fund reported 28,611 shares. Hall Laurie J Trustee holds 1.17% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) or 26,275 shares. Ar Asset Mgmt accumulated 2.61% or 82,850 shares. Cibc World Corporation reported 0.3% stake. Sol holds 18,635 shares or 0.44% of its portfolio. Klingenstein Fields And holds 0.04% or 7,890 shares in its portfolio. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership, United Kingdom-based fund reported 136,830 shares. Leonard Green & Partners LP stated it has 40,000 shares. Baker Ellis Asset Mngmt Ltd Company reported 21,307 shares. Waters Parkerson & Ltd stated it has 2.57% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Ballentine Prns Limited Liability invested 0.09% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE).

More notable recent NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “This Brand Could Benefit From Nike’s and Adidas’ Missteps – The Motley Fool” on July 03, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Apple, Nike, Tesla, Uber And More – Benzinga” published on July 06, 2019, Fool.com published: “4 Reasons Athletic Apparel Stocks May Have More Room to Run – The Motley Fool” on July 06, 2019. More interesting news about NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Where Will Nike Be in 5 Years? – Motley Fool” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “5 Top Stock Trades for Wednesday: NKE, AMRN, GS – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 02, 2019.

Tower Bridge Advisors, which manages about $1.11 billion and $861.51 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lowe’s Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW) by 520 shares to 28,696 shares, valued at $3.14 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 383 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,396 shares, and cut its stake in Dowdupont Inc.

More notable recent Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Have Insiders Been Buying Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on July 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s Why We Think Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) Is Well Worth Watching – Yahoo Finance” published on June 05, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “RBC Capital Transfers Coverage on Synovus Financial (SNV) at Outperform – StreetInsider.com” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Earnings Scheduled For July 16, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Synovus +2.7% after Q2 EPS beats – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

York Capital Management Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.23 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nextdecade Corp by 618,338 shares to 57.87M shares, valued at $251.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Astrazeneca Plc (NYSE:AZN) by 419,491 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.43 million shares, and cut its stake in Madison Square Garden Co New.