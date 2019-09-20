Synovus Finl (SNV) Holder Sei Investments Company Cut Its Position; South Jersey Inds (SJI) Shareholder Citigroup Lowered Its Stake

Sei Investments Company decreased its stake in Synovus Finl Corp (SNV) by 48.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sei Investments Company sold 70,599 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.53% . The institutional investor held 75,425 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.64M, down from 146,024 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sei Investments Company who had been investing in Synovus Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.95% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $36.18. About 1.53 million shares traded or 7.31% up from the average. Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) has declined 23.23% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.23% the S&P500.

Citigroup Inc decreased its stake in South Jersey Inds Inc (SJI) by 60.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Citigroup Inc sold 21,071 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.61% . The institutional investor held 13,972 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $471,000, down from 35,043 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Citigroup Inc who had been investing in South Jersey Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.07% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $33.02. About 516,061 shares traded or 13.39% up from the average. South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) has risen 1.98% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.98% the S&P500. Some Historical SJI News: 07/05/2018 – South Jersey Industries Backs FY18 Economic EPS $1.57-$1.65; 27/04/2018 – SOUTH JERSEY INDUSTRIES – ON APRIL 25, CO ENTERED NOTE PURCHASE AGREEMENT PROVIDING FOR ISSUANCE BY CO OF $250 MLN OF SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES; 17/04/2018 – SOUTH JERSEY INDUSTRIES INC SJI.N – COMPANY EXPECTS TO ENTER INTO A FORWARD SALE AGREEMENT WITH AN AFFILIATE OF BOFA MERRILL LYNCH; 21/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within South Jersey Industries, SITO Mobile, Ormat Technologies, R; 07/05/2018 – SOUTH JERSEY INDUSTRIES INC – REAFFIRMING 2018 ECONOMIC EARNINGS GUIDANCE OF $1.57 TO $1.65 PER DILUTED SHARE; 17/04/2018 – SOUTH JERSEY INDUSTRIES TO OFFER UP TO $325M OF SHRS; 18/04/2018 – South Jersey Industries Volume Surges Almost 13 Times Average; 07/05/2018 – SOUTH JERSEY INDUSTRIES REAFFIRMS ’18 ECONOMIC EARNINGS VIEW; 29/05/2018 – MFS New Discovery Value Fund Adds South Jersey Industries; 07/05/2018 – SOUTH JERSEY INDUSTRIES 1Q ECONOMIC EPS $1.26, EST. 93C

Analysts await Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.01 earnings per share, up 6.32% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.95 per share. SNV’s profit will be $155.85 million for 8.96 P/E if the $1.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.00 actual earnings per share reported by Synovus Financial Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.00% EPS growth.

Sei Investments Company, which manages about $30.61B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Papa Johns Intl Inc (NASDAQ:PZZA) by 22,032 shares to 497,786 shares, valued at $22.26M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Charles Riv Labs Intl Inc (NYSE:CRL) by 4,152 shares in the quarter, for a total of 198,426 shares, and has risen its stake in Myriad Genetics Inc (NASDAQ:MYGN).

Analysts await South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $-0.28 earnings per share, down 3.70% or $0.01 from last year’s $-0.27 per share. After $-0.13 actual earnings per share reported by South Jersey Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 115.38% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.32 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.29, from 1.61 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 19 investors sold SJI shares while 54 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 73.09 million shares or 1.90% less from 74.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cibc Asset Management holds 11,077 shares. Prudential Fincl holds 0.01% of its portfolio in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) for 153,456 shares. Arizona State Retirement Systems holds 0.06% or 143,315 shares in its portfolio. Tudor Investment Et Al holds 7,202 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 14,200 were reported by Automobile Association. The Texas-based Next Gp Inc has invested 0.02% in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI). Mutual Of America Capital Mgmt Ltd owns 3,303 shares. Charles Schwab Invest Management reported 0.01% in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI). Crow Point Prtn Limited Com has 380,000 shares for 2.06% of their portfolio. Everence Capital Mgmt owns 18,210 shares. Hsbc Hldgs Public Limited Liability Corp stated it has 6,291 shares. Kennedy Cap Incorporated stated it has 0.59% of its portfolio in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI). Moreover, Channing Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation has 2.11% invested in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI). Citigroup Incorporated owns 0% invested in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) for 13,972 shares. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board reported 117,933 shares.

Citigroup Inc, which manages about $123.79B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Zillow Group Inc (Call) by 156,200 shares to 949,200 shares, valued at $44.03M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Power Integrations Inc (NASDAQ:POWI) by 4,718 shares in the quarter, for a total of 26,191 shares, and has risen its stake in Perrigo Co Plc (Put) (NYSE:PRGO).