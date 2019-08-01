Synovus Finl (SNV) Holder Salzhauer Michael Lifted Stake; Mutual Of America Capital Management Stake in Shutterfly (SFLY) Has Decreased by $1.46 Million

Salzhauer Michael increased its stake in Synovus Finl Corp (SNV) by 26.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salzhauer Michael bought 16,912 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.53% . The institutional investor held 80,348 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.76 million, up from 63,436 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salzhauer Michael who had been investing in Synovus Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.42% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $38.17. About 1.52M shares traded or 6.82% up from the average. Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) has declined 23.23% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.23% the S&P500. Some Historical SNV News: 24/04/2018 – Synovus 1Q EPS 4c; 24/04/2018 – Synovus 1Q Adj EPS 86c; 26/04/2018 – SYNOVUS FINANCIAL CORP SNV.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $57 FROM $56; 24/04/2018 – SYNOVUS 1Q ADJ EPS 86C, EST. 79C; 24/04/2018 – Synovus Announces Earnings for the First Quarter 2018; 24/04/2018 – SYNOVUS FINANCIAL CORP SEES 2018 NET INTEREST INCOME GROWTH OF 11 PCT TO 13 PCT- SEC FILING; 24/04/2018 – Synovus 1Q Net Interest Margin Was 3.78%; 24/04/2018 – SYNOVUS FINANCIAL CORP SEES 2018 NET CHARGE-OFF RATIO OF 15 TO 25 B.P.S; 13/03/2018 – Baseball News Source: Synovus Financial Corp. $SNV Increases Dividend to $0.25 Per Share; 24/04/2018 – SYNOVUS SEES FY 2018 AVG. LOAN GROWTH 4% TO 6%

Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Shutterfly Inc (SFLY) by 97.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc sold 35,664 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.00% . The institutional investor held 975 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $40,000, down from 36,639 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Shutterfly Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $50.69. About 963,991 shares traded. Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY) has declined 38.82% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.82% the S&P500. Some Historical SFLY News: 04/04/2018 – Shutterfly Goes All-In on AWS; 01/05/2018 – SHUTTERFLY 1Q REV. $199.7M, EST. $192.0M; 01/05/2018 – SHUTTERFLY SEES 2018 ADJ REV. $2.01B TO $2.06B; 01/05/2018 – Shutterfly Sees 2018 Adj EPS $2.83-Adj EPS $3.28; 01/05/2018 – Shutterfly Sees 2018 Business Solutions Rev $210M-$220M; 03/05/2018 – Shutterfly Presenting at Conference May 8; 02/04/2018 – Shutterfly Inc. Closes Transformational Acquisition Of Lifetouch; 01/05/2018 – Shutterfly Sees 2018 Non-GAAP Rev $2.01B-$2.06B; 14/05/2018 – SHUTTERFLY URGES HLDRS OK ’15 EQUITY INCENTIVE PLAN AMENDMENT; 01/05/2018 – SHUTTERFLY SEES 2018 ADJ EPS $2.83 TO $3.28

Analysts await Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $-0.23 EPS, down 160.53% or $0.61 from last year’s $0.38 per share. After $-2.44 actual EPS reported by Shutterfly, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -90.57% EPS growth.

Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc, which manages about $13.10B and $6.88 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Constellation Brands Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 5,368 shares to 32,203 shares, valued at $5.65M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Teledyne Technologies Inc (NYSE:TDY) by 2,158 shares in the quarter, for a total of 57,955 shares, and has risen its stake in Vector Group Ltd (NYSE:VGR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.33, from 1.47 in 2018Q4.

