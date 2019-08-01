Synovus Finl Com New (SNV) Stake Maintained by M&R Capital Management Inc; Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (DRNA) Holder Artal Group Sa Lifted Its Holding by $6.36 Million

M&R Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Synovus Finl Corp Com New (SNV) by 619.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. M&R Capital Management Inc bought 44,305 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.53% . The institutional investor held 51,455 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.88 million, up from 7,150 at the end of the previous reported quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Synovus Finl Corp Com New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.42% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $38.17. About 1.52 million shares traded or 6.82% up from the average. Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) has declined 23.23% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.23% the S&P500. Some Historical SNV News: 24/04/2018 – Synovus 1Q Rev $341.3M; 24/04/2018 – Synovus Announces Earnings for the First Quarter 2018; 24/04/2018 – SYNOVUS 1Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 3.78%, EST. 3.73%; 24/04/2018 – Synovus 1Q Total Non-Interest Income $67M; 22/03/2018 – Synovus Trust’s Morgan Says It’s Too Early to Make Judgements on Facebook’s Future (Video); 24/04/2018 – SYNOVUS FINANCIAL CORP SEES 2018 SHARE REPURCHASES UPTO $150 MLN; 24/04/2018 – SYNOVUS SEES FY 2018 AVG. LOAN GROWTH 4% TO 6%; 25/04/2018 – SYNOVUS FINANCIAL CORP SNV.N : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $57 FROM $55; 16/03/2018 – Qualcomm Growth Depends on NXP Acquisition, Says Synovus Trust’s Morgan (Video); 24/04/2018 – SYNOVUS FINANCIAL CORP SEES 2018 NET CHARGE-OFF RATIO OF 15 TO 25 B.P.S

Artal Group Sa increased its stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc (DRNA) by 86.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Artal Group Sa bought 454,275 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.52% . The institutional investor held 979,275 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.35M, up from 525,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Artal Group Sa who had been investing in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $931.26 million market cap company. The stock decreased 4.01% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $13.63. About 278,174 shares traded. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) has risen 9.57% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.57% the S&P500. Some Historical DRNA News: 20/04/2018 – DICERNA PHARMACEUTICALS INC – DICERNA WILL DISMISS ALL COUNTERCLAIMS ASSOCIATED WITH ALNYLAM’S TRADE SECRET MISAPPROPRIATION LITIGATION; 08/03/2018 Dicerna Pharmaceuticals 4Q Loss/Shr 90c; 20/04/2018 – Alnylam Reaches Settlement Agreement with Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Resolving Trade Secret Misappropriation and Other Pending; 23/03/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Goldfield, Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, WesBanco, Carolina; 17/05/2018 – Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc; 20/04/2018 – Alnylam: Dicerna to Be Restricted in Its Development of Certain Therapeutics for 18 Mos to Four Years; 08/03/2018 – DICERNA PHARMACEUTICALS INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.90; 08/03/2018 – DICERNA SEES SUFFICIENT CASH TO FUND DEVELOPMENT THRU 2019; 14/05/2018 – Dicerna Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss/Shr 30c; 20/04/2018 – ALNYLAM – AS PER SETTLEMENT, DICERNA WILL BE RESTRICTED IN ITS DEVELOPMENT RELATING TO OLIGONUCLEOTIDE-BASED THERAPEUTICS FOR A DEFINED SET OF CO’S TARGETS

Artal Group Sa, which manages about $2.45B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nektar Therapeutics (Call) (NASDAQ:NKTR) by 100,000 shares to 100,000 shares, valued at $3.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Celgene Corp (Call) (NASDAQ:CELG) by 250,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 750,000 shares, and cut its stake in General Mtrs Co (Call) (NYSE:GM).

Since May 29, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $20.00 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.59 in 2019 Q1. Its down 1.65, from 3.24 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 14 investors sold DRNA shares while 20 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 30 raised stakes. 46.22 million shares or 51.46% less from 95.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jpmorgan Chase & Com, New York-based fund reported 445,722 shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0% of its portfolio in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) for 44,594 shares. Price T Rowe Md accumulated 746,039 shares or 0% of the stock. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers reported 0.52% in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA). Point72 Asset Mngmt Lp stated it has 1.35 million shares. Swiss Commercial Bank reported 80,000 shares. Adage Prtn Grp Ltd reported 3.05 million shares. Altrinsic Global Advsr Ltd Llc accumulated 90,000 shares. Clarivest Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Co reported 56,400 shares. 979,275 are held by Artal Sa. Rafferty Asset Limited Liability Corp reported 63,242 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Manufacturers Life Com The owns 36,046 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Element Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA). Moreover, State Street Corporation has 0% invested in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA). Daiwa Securities Group Inc has 399 shares.