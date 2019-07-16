Synovus Finl Com New (SNV) Shareholder M&R Capital Management Has Raised Stake by $1.59 Million; Rare Infrastructure LTD Decreased Its Position in Pembina Pipeline (PBA) by $306,828

Rare Infrastructure Ltd decreased its stake in Pembina Pipeline Corp (PBA) by 36.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rare Infrastructure Ltd sold 8,523 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.53% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 14,764 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $543,000, down from 23,287 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rare Infrastructure Ltd who had been investing in Pembina Pipeline Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.42 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $38.16. About 253,031 shares traded. Pembina Pipeline Corporation (NYSE:PBA) has risen 2.55% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.88% the S&P500. Some Historical PBA News: 03/05/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE – THE $280 MLN PHASE Vl EXPANSION IS ANTICIPATED TO BE IN SERVICE IN EARLY 2020, SUBJECT TO ENVIRONMENTAL AND REGULATORY APPROVAL; 03/05/2018 – Pembina Pipeline Raises Dividend to C$0.19 Vs. C$0.18; 28/03/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE CORPORATION ANNOUNCES ALLIANCE PIPELINE OPEN SEASON; 03/05/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE DECLARES INCREASED DIV; 22/03/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE CORP – OFFERING WILL BE CONDUCTED IN TWO TRANCHES CONSISTING OF $400 MLN IN SENIOR UNSECURED MEDIUM-TERM NOTES, SERIES 10; 03/05/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE CORP QTRLY REVENUE $1,837 MLN VS $1,480 MLN; 03/05/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE BOOSTS QTR DIV TO C$0.19/SHR, EST. C$0.19; 09/04/2018 – Pembina Pipeline Corp Announces Changes to Reporting Segments; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE RECEIVES SEPARATE BIDS FROM KEYERA KEY.TO , PEMBINA PIPELINE PPL.TO , HUSKY ENERGY’S HSE.TO MIDSTREAM UNIT AND CPPIB-BACKED WOLF MIDSTREAM; 03/05/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE BOOSTS QTR DIV TO C$0.19/SHR FROM C$0.18

M&R Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Synovus Finl Corp Com New (SNV) by 619.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. M&R Capital Management Inc bought 44,305 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.80% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 51,455 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.88M, up from 7,150 at the end of the previous reported quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Synovus Finl Corp Com New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.42B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.91% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $34.39. About 1.73M shares traded or 15.82% up from the average. Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) has declined 35.91% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.34% the S&P500. Some Historical SNV News: 07/03/2018 SYNOVUS FINANCIAL CORP SNV.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO EQUAL-WEIGHT FROM UNDERWEIGHT; 24/04/2018 – SYNOVUS SEES FY 2018 SHARE BUYBACKS UP TO $150M; 24/04/2018 – SYNOVUS SEES FY 2018 AVG. LOAN GROWTH 4% TO 6%; 20/04/2018 – DJ Synovus Financial Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SNV); 24/04/2018 – Synovus Announces Earnings for the First Quarter 2018; 24/04/2018 – SYNOVUS 1Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 3.78%, EST. 3.73%; 04/04/2018 – Synovus Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Synovus 1Q Total Avg Loans Grew $240.8M; 24/04/2018 – Synovus 1Q Net Interest Margin Was 3.78%; 13/03/2018 – Baseball News Source: Synovus Financial Corp. $SNV Increases Dividend to $0.25 Per Share

Analysts await Pembina Pipeline Corporation (NYSE:PBA) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.41 earnings per share, up 24.24% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.33 per share. PBA’s profit will be $208.62 million for 23.27 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.41 actual earnings per share reported by Pembina Pipeline Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Rare Infrastructure Ltd, which manages about $1.46 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Edison Intl (NYSE:EIX) by 24,553 shares to 1.11 million shares, valued at $68.75M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Transcanada Corp (NYSE:TRP) by 6,904 shares in the quarter, for a total of 226,909 shares, and has risen its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D).