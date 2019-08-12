Synovus Financial Upped Agilent Technologies (A) Holding by $463,920 as Stock Value Declined; Bares Capital Management Increases Holding in Align Technology (ALGN)

Bares Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Align Technology Inc. (ALGN) by 18.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bares Capital Management Inc bought 16,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 34.93% . The hedge fund held 105,650 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.04 million, up from 88,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Align Technology Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.63% or $4.95 during the last trading session, reaching $183.33. About 1.08 million shares traded. Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) has declined 40.02% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.02% the S&P500. Some Historical ALGN News: 26/03/2018 – Hartford Growth Opportunities HLS Adds Align Technology; 19/04/2018 – Align Technology Volume Jumps More Than Five Times Average; 04/04/2018 – Align Technology Extends lnvisalign G5 Precision Bite Ramps to Vivera Retainers; 04/04/2018 – Align Technology Introduces Invisalign Clear Aligners for Phase 1 Treatment of Younger Patients With Early Mixed Dentition; 26/03/2018 – Hartford Growth Opportunities Adds Align Technology; 25/04/2018 – Align Technology Provides Update Regarding SmileDirectClub Dispute; 25/04/2018 – Align Technology Says Will Oppose and Defend Itself in Proceedings; 25/04/2018 – Align Technology to Introduce Two New iTero Scanners Featuring Greater Power and Portability; 25/04/2018 – ALIGN TECHNOLOGY INC – QTRLY SHR $1.17; 25/04/2018 – ALIGN TECHNOLOGY INC – SDC ENTITIES INITIATED PROCEEDINGS THAT SEEK TO PRELIMINARILY AND PERMANENTLY PROHIBIT ALIGN FROM OPENING ANY ADDITIONAL STORES

Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Agilent Technologies Inc (A) by 545.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Synovus Financial Corp bought 5,799 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.40% . The institutional investor held 6,862 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $553,000, up from 1,063 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Synovus Financial Corp who had been investing in Agilent Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.22% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $68.64. About 1.87 million shares traded. Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) has risen 7.40% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.40% the S&P500. Some Historical A News: 24/04/2018 – Agilent Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES ACQUIRES GENOHM; 14/05/2018 – Agilent 2Q Adj EPS 65c; 14/05/2018 – AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES INC A.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.70, REV VIEW $4.92 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 22/05/2018 – Agilent Signs Agreement to Acquire Assets From Young In Scientific; 03/04/2018 – ALNYLAM PHARMA – CO, AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES ENTERED MANUFACTURING SERVICES AGREEMENT PROVIDING FOR SUPPLY OF PATISIRAN DRUG SUBSTANCE BY AGILENT; 04/05/2018 – AGILENT EXPANDING ITS LOGISTICS CENTER IN CEDAR CREEK, TEXAS; 14/05/2018 – Agilent 2Q Net $205M; 22/05/2018 – Agilent Signs Agreement to Acquire Assets from Young In Scientific Co. Ltd; 07/03/2018 – Agilent To Acquire Iowa Company For $250 Million — MarketWatch

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 26 investors sold A shares while 190 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 190 raised stakes. 260.99 million shares or 0.81% more from 258.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parkside Comml Bank And Trust accumulated 328 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Guardian Life Ins Company Of America stated it has 915 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab holds 6,000 shares. Umb National Bank N A Mo owns 3,098 shares. Ameritas Invest Prns invested in 0.02% or 5,826 shares. Minnesota-based Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans has invested 0.14% in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A). Citigroup Incorporated stated it has 0.03% in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A). Reilly Financial Advsr Limited Co has 0% invested in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) for 239 shares. Utah Retirement System owns 60,203 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Clean Yield Grp accumulated 0.02% or 715 shares. Timessquare Ltd Limited Liability Company, a New York-based fund reported 1.01 million shares. Adage Capital Prns Lc owns 472,453 shares. Coastline has 0.21% invested in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) for 17,455 shares. Bessemer Gru Inc reported 253,714 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn, California-based fund reported 2.47M shares.

Synovus Financial Corp, which manages about $6.16B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IWR) by 415,533 shares to 951,615 shares, valued at $51.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 6,067 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,738 shares, and cut its stake in Eog Res Inc (NYSE:EOG).

Since August 2, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.21 million activity. $206,921 worth of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) was bought by Pudipeddi Vamsi Mohan Raj on Tuesday, August 6.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.52, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 59 investors sold ALGN shares while 151 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 63.56 million shares or 5.54% less from 67.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Louisiana State Employees Retirement owns 3,800 shares. 111,688 were reported by State Teachers Retirement. Biondo Investment Advsrs Limited invested in 1.35% or 18,905 shares. Sigma Planning has 0.02% invested in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) for 1,369 shares. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management reported 3,800 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Motley Fool Wealth Management Limited Liability reported 204,244 shares or 3.74% of all its holdings. Bbva Compass Bancorp Incorporated stated it has 2,654 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. The New York-based First Manhattan Co has invested 0% in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN). Advisory Service Network Ltd Liability reported 1,102 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Johnson Counsel Inc holds 5,627 shares. Advisor Ptnrs Ltd Com owns 2,367 shares. Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas accumulated 0.01% or 2,886 shares. Balyasny Asset Management Limited stated it has 0.55% in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN). Twin Management reported 19,520 shares. Scotia Cap holds 0% or 808 shares.