Synovus Financial Trimmed Its Stake in International Business Machs (IBM) by $576,126 as Market Value Declined; Firsthand Capital Management Has Raised Its Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSM) Stake by $4.00 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Synovus Financial Corp decreased its stake in International Business Machs (IBM) by 6.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Synovus Financial Corp sold 4,086 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.27% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 60,743 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.57 million, down from 64,829 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Synovus Financial Corp who had been investing in International Business Machs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $131.82B market cap company. The stock increased 3.91% or $5.6 during the last trading session, reaching $148.67. About 6.86 million shares traded or 111.40% up from the average. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has declined 6.86% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.29% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 22/03/2018 – MOVES-Ernst & Young hires three executive directors, principal; 10/04/2018 – McAfee and IBM Security Extend Partnership With Key Areas of Product Integrations; 26/04/2018 – TSB CALLS IN IBM TO HELP RESOLVE ITS DIGITAL BANKING CRISIS – SKY NEWS; 17/04/2018 – IBM – OPERATING (NON-GAAP) PRE-TAX INCOME WAS $1.7 BILLION AND OPERATING (NON-GAAP) NET INCOME WAS $2.3 BILLION IN QTR; 17/04/2018 – IBM Ongoing GAAP and Operating Tax Rates Were About 14 % and 16 %, Respectively; 03/04/2018 – REG-lntnl Bus. Mach: Doc re 8-K; 18/04/2018 – IBM pushed the Dow lower, however, as investors were left disappointed with the company’s forward-looking guidance; 19/03/2018 – REG-WlSeKey and IBM To Showcase Their integrated Solution to Secure IoT at THINK2018 Conference; 30/05/2018 – Graph Blockchain Receives First Payment From IBM; 09/03/2018 – IBM Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Firsthand Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSM) by 200% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Firsthand Capital Management Inc bought 100,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.07% with the market. The institutional investor held 150,000 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.14 million, up from 50,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Firsthand Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $218.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.55% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $42.69. About 5.26M shares traded. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 5.06% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 26/04/2018 – TSMC SAYS UNIT ORDERS EQUIPMENT FOR T$1.9 BLN; 26/03/2018 – RENESAS ELECTRONICS TO OUTSOURCE ALL OF ITS AUTOMOTIVE MICROCONTROLLER PRODUCTION TO TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING CO – NIKKEI; 07/03/2018 – Already under EU investigation, Taiwan company now accused of unfair competition; 23/04/2018 – DigiTimes: TSMC may post record profits for 2018 on 7nm volume production; 02/05/2018 – Brightwire: TSMC’s Nanjing plant starts shipment of 12-inch wafers to Bitmain; 07/03/2018 – Exclusive TAIPEI — GlobalFoundries, the second largest contract chipmaker in the world, has asked Chinese regulators to probe market leader Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC) for violating anti-trust laws, said two industry sources familiar with the matter; 15/05/2018 – Chinese chipmaker takes on TSMC and Intel with cutting-edge tool; 09/04/2018 – ASML: Arms Dealer in Epic Battle of Taiwan Semi vs. Samsung, Says Credit Suisse — Barron’s Blog; 26/03/2018 – TOKYO — Renesas Electronics will outsource all of its automotive microcontroller production to Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. as it seeks to cut costly outlays on chipmaking machinery and concentrate on the development of software and semiconductors; 20/04/2018 – Weak guidance from a top Apple supplier Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, and the likely knock-on effect to 3-D sensing technology maker AMS, suggests Apple is not buying components for the iPhone X

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 67 investors sold IBM shares while 524 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 473.01 million shares or 9.66% less from 523.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Great Lakes Advisors Lc reported 12,129 shares stake. Beech Hill Advsrs holds 5,675 shares. Founders Fincl Securities Limited Liability reported 6,849 shares. Cls Limited invested in 1,057 shares. Rockland Trust holds 0.24% or 15,710 shares in its portfolio. Asset Mgmt One owns 503,112 shares. Amica Retiree Trust invested in 3,873 shares or 0.48% of the stock. Highlander Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Com invested 0.15% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). First Western Capital Mngmt has invested 3.67% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). 9,228 were accumulated by Burke & Herbert State Bank. Warren Averett Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.07% stake. Argi Ltd owns 22,559 shares. M Holdg Securities Inc has invested 0.19% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Raymond James Tru Na invested 0.33% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Schroder Investment Mngmt Group reported 2.74M shares or 0.63% of all its holdings.

Synovus Financial Corp, which manages about $6.16 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 104,564 shares to 344,908 shares, valued at $20.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 55,271 shares in the quarter, for a total of 192,080 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IDV).

Firsthand Capital Management Inc, which manages about $369.46 million and $268.33M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Roku Inc. by 95,000 shares to 260,000 shares, valued at $16.77 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.