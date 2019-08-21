Synovus Financial Trimmed By $576,126 Its International Business Machs (IBM) Holding; Cgi (GIB) Shorts Decreased By 8.32%

Synovus Financial Corp decreased International Business Machs (IBM) stake by 6.3% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Synovus Financial Corp sold 4,086 shares as International Business Machs (IBM)’s stock rose 5.46%. The Synovus Financial Corp holds 60,743 shares with $8.57M value, down from 64,829 last quarter. International Business Machs now has $118.96B valuation. The stock increased 0.96% or $1.28 during the last trading session, reaching $134.28. About 950,743 shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 20/03/2018 – INDATA SA IDTA.WA – IBM GLOBAL FINANCING POLSKA REQUESTS CO TO PAY LIABILITY AS ITS UNIT’S GUARANTOR WITHIN 7 DAYS; 17/04/2018 – IBM – ACTIONS “TO TRANFORM BUSINESS” DROVE PRETAX CHARGES OF ABOUT $610 MLN IN THE QTR, WITH MAJORITY OF THIS IN SG&A AND SOME IN COSTS – CONF CALL; 09/03/2018 – IBM: No Targets? That’s Somewhat By Design, Says CFO — Barron’s Blog; 15/03/2018 – Help from MasterCard and IBM on EU data rules; 27/03/2018 – ITALY’S CARIGE SAYS SALE OF 1 BLN EUROS OF BAD LOANS WILL BE CARRIED OUT WITH GACS STATE-BACKED GUARANTEES; 30/03/2018 – IBM predicts five technologies that will change the world in the next five years; 29/03/2018 – IBM – 2016 OPERATING EPS REDUCED BY $0.15 TO $13.44 AND 2017 OPERATING EPS REDUCED BY $0.14 TO $13.66; 26/04/2018 – TSB CALLS IN IBM TO HELP RESOLVE ITS DIGITAL BANKING CRISIS – SKY NEWS; 18/04/2018 – IBM Earnings: It’s All About the Margins — Barron’s Blog; 15/05/2018 – Thycotic Announces IBM Security to OEM Privileged Identity Management Technology

Cgi Inc (NYSE:GIB) had a decrease of 8.32% in short interest. GIB's SI was 915,700 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 8.32% from 998,800 shares previously. With 153,700 avg volume, 6 days are for Cgi Inc (NYSE:GIB)'s short sellers to cover GIB's short positions. The stock increased 0.92% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $78.24. About 12,956 shares traded. CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) has risen 20.92% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.92% the S&P500.

More notable recent CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "CGI reports strong Q3 Fiscal 2019 results – Yahoo Finance" on July 31, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: "CGI to release third quarter fiscal 2019 results on July 31 – Yahoo Finance" published on July 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: "CGI wins $222.9 million contract to develop electronic Procurement System (ePS) for U.S. Navy and Marine Corps – Yahoo Finance" on July 30, 2019.

CGI Group Inc. provides information technology and business process services in Canada and internationally. The company has market cap of $21.08 billion. It offers agile, business transformation, change management, CIO advisory, cybersecurity, data analytics, digital enterprise, project management, and industry-specific business consulting services; application development and maintenance, portfolio management, quality assurance and testing, modernization, and migration services; business-to-business and customer activities support, purchase management, revenue management, and supplier payment services; and data center facilities and management, technical service desk, printing and document management, remote infrastructure, transformation, storage as a service, data vaulting, disaster recovery and archiving as a service, bottomless edge-to-core storage, and file sync and share as a service, as well as infrastructure solutions and consulting services. It has a 26.35 P/E ratio. The firm also provides IT outsourcing services; and data analytics, enterprise application integration, enterprise architecture and content management, enterprise resource planning , and geospatial solutions.

Synovus Financial Corp increased Mccormick & Co Inc (NYSE:MKC) stake by 6,756 shares to 7,423 valued at $1.12M in 2019Q1. It also upped Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) stake by 47,499 shares and now owns 185,044 shares. Hcp Inc (NYSE:HCP) was raised too.

More notable recent International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Investors Who Bought International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) Shares Five Years Ago Are Now Down 30% – Yahoo Finance" on August 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: "International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) Is About To Go Ex-Dividend, And It Pays A 1.1% Yield – Yahoo Finance" published on August 03, 2019, Investorplace.com published: "IBM (IBM) Stock Looks to Have Reached a Good Entry Point – Investorplace.com" on August 19, 2019.

Analysts await International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $3.48 EPS, up 1.75% or $0.06 from last year’s $3.42 per share. IBM’s profit will be $3.08B for 9.65 P/E if the $3.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.17 actual EPS reported by International Business Machines Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.78% EPS growth.