Synovus Financial Stake in Verizon Communications (VZ) Has Lifted by $6.17 Million as Market Value Declined; As Ametek New Com (AME) Stock Price Rose, Holder Gabelli Funds Lowered Position by $1.85 Million

Gabelli Funds Llc decreased its stake in Ametek Inc New Com (AME) by 1.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gabelli Funds Llc sold 22,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.76% . The institutional investor held 1.61 million shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $133.62M, down from 1.63M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gabelli Funds Llc who had been investing in Ametek Inc New Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.71 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.06% or $1.82 during the last trading session, reaching $86.5. About 1.59M shares traded or 34.00% up from the average. AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) has risen 17.80% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.80% the S&P500. Some Historical AME News: 29/05/2018 – P&M CORPORATE FINANCE REPORTS SALE OF SOUNDCOM TO AMETEK; 29/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – P&M CORPORATE FINANCE (PMCF) ANNOUNCES THE SALE OF SOUNDCOM CORPORATION TO AMETEK, INC. (NYSE: AME); 26/04/2018 – Ametek Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 29/05/2018 – P&M Corporate Finance (PMCF) Announces the Sale of SoundCom Corporation to AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE: AME); 22/04/2018 – DJ AMETEK Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AME); 02/05/2018 – Ametek 1Q Net $181.3M; 09/05/2018 – David R. Samyn Elected Vice President And General Manager, Materials Analysis Division; 02/05/2018 – AMETEK BUYS SOUNDCOM SYSTEMS; 02/05/2018 – Ametek Increases 2018 Guidance After First-Quarter Profit Rise; Buys SoundCom; 07/05/2018 – Ametek at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow

Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 43.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Synovus Financial Corp bought 104,564 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 344,908 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.40M, up from 240,344 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Synovus Financial Corp who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $229.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $55.59. About 17.09 million shares traded or 29.01% up from the average. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 12/04/2018 – RealSelf Appoints First Chief Marketing Officer; 10/04/2018 – Secret Service: April 10, 2018 U.S. Secret Service Partners with Private Sector in 2018 Verizon Data Breach Investigations; 20/04/2018 – U.S. Investigating AT&T and Verizon Over Wireless Collusion Claim; 22/03/2018 – SYNCHRONOSS TECHNOLOGIES INC – RENEWED EXISTING AGREEMENT WITH VERIZON TO POWER VERIZON’S CLOUD SOLUTION FOR WIRELESS CUSTOMERS FOR ADDITIONAL 5 YEARS; 15/05/2018 – CNBC Exclusive: CNBC Transcript: Verizon Chairman & CEO Lowell McAdam Speaks with CNBC’s David Faber Today; 15/05/2018 – Verizon to speak at J.P. Morgan conference May 16; 13/03/2018 – “While it does not enjoy the scale economics of AT&T and Verizon, it enjoys the advantage of having the superior position of growth as it takes continuous share,” McCormack wrote; 20/04/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: DOJ is investigating AT&T, Verizon, and GSMA for possible collusion in thwarting eSIM technology that would; 06/03/2018 – Verizon to speak at Deutsche Bank conference March 7; 05/04/2018 – HELIOS AND MATHESON ANALYTICS SAYS ENTERED INTO ASSET PURCHASE AGREEMENT WITH OATH INC RELATED TO MOVIEFONE BRAND – SEC FILING

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $1.35 million activity.

Gabelli Funds Llc, which manages about $25.90B and $15.90B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Armstrong Flooring Inc Com by 159,185 shares to 516,685 shares, valued at $7.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nike Inc Cl B (NYSE:NKE) by 104,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 308,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Patterson Companies Inc (NASDAQ:PDCO).

More important recent AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Be Adding AMETEK (NYSE:AME) To Your Watchlist Today? – Yahoo Finance” on August 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com published article titled: “Is AMETEK, Inc.’s (NYSE:AME) ROE Of 18% Impressive? – Yahoo Finance”, Seekingalpha.com published: “Ametek Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) was released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Mark Gordon Elected Vice President and General Manager, Thermal Management Systems – PRNewswire” with publication date: August 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.05, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 29 investors sold AME shares while 184 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 142 raised stakes. 188.47 million shares or 0.19% more from 188.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 509,478 were reported by Neuberger Berman Grp Inc Ltd Llc. Benjamin F Edwards And Inc invested 0.03% of its portfolio in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME). Amica Mutual Insurance has 7,579 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Leavell Invest Management reported 6,502 shares stake. Huntington Retail Bank, a Ohio-based fund reported 113 shares. Broad Run Invest Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 2.03% in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) or 552,544 shares. Captrust Financial accumulated 0.01% or 2,712 shares. Bb&T Corp stated it has 0.03% in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME). Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Holdg holds 0.07% or 900,880 shares. Connor Clark And Lunn Inv Ltd has 12,200 shares. Retail Bank Of America De holds 0.02% of its portfolio in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) for 1.37M shares. Dimensional Fund LP holds 1.09 million shares. Gofen And Glossberg Ltd Liability Com Il owns 17,139 shares. Capital Investment Counsel stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME). Zacks Investment Mgmt reported 15,597 shares.

More notable recent Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Report: Verizon Hiring Blockchain Engineers – Benzinga” on July 27, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Verizon to redeem select Verizon InterNotes® due 2022-2029 NYSE:VZ – GlobeNewswire” published on July 15, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “The Sell-Side Digs Into Twilio Earnings – Benzinga” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Verizon +1.3% on strong postpaid adds – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 01, 2019.