Synovus Financial Stake in Suntrust Bks (STI) Has Upped by $350,283 as Market Value Declined; Entegris (ENTG) Holder Comerica Bank Has Upped Position

Comerica Bank increased its stake in Entegris Inc (ENTG) by 19.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Comerica Bank bought 26,230 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.92% with the market. The institutional investor held 160,965 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.34M, up from 134,735 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Comerica Bank who had been investing in Entegris Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.06B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.93% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $36.26. About 1.10 million shares traded. Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) has risen 6.21% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.78% the S&P500. Some Historical ENTG News: 01/05/2018 – Entegris to Participate in the Barclays Electronic Chemicals Conference; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Entegris May Benefit, Industry Best in More Than 3 Yrs; 26/04/2018 – Entegris Sees 2Q Adj EPS 42c-Adj EPS 47c; 18/04/2018 – Entegris Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 28/03/2018 – Entegris Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Entegris Reports Record Sales and Earnings in First Quarter of 2018; 09/04/2018 – Entegris Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Entegris 1Q Adj EPS 47c; 30/05/2018 – Resonant Appoints Industry Veteran Marybeth Carberry as Vice President, Business Operations; 15/05/2018 – Entegris Presenting at Conference Jun 4

Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Suntrust Bks Inc (STI) by 2.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Synovus Financial Corp bought 5,937 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.00% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 212,153 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.57M, up from 206,216 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Synovus Financial Corp who had been investing in Suntrust Bks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.83% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $63.96. About 1.51 million shares traded. SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) has declined 10.90% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.33% the S&P500. Some Historical STI News: 20/04/2018 – SunTrust CEO: Former Employee May Have Done This While Employed With Company; 22/04/2018 – DJ SunTrust Banks Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (STI); 09/05/2018 – SunTrust Banks Presenting at Barclays Conference May 15; 01/05/2018 – LPL Financial Field Trip Scheduled By SunTrust for May. 8; 26/03/2018 – Blue Apron at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 08/03/2018 – Jazz Pharma Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Mar. 15; 20/04/2018 – SunTrust to Offer ‘Broad Set’ of Free Identity-Protection Services to All Clients; 13/03/2018 – Installed Building at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust; 04/04/2018 – Live Oak Banc at Field Trip Hosted By SunTrust Today; 03/04/2018 – SiteOne Landscape at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.35, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold ENTG shares while 84 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 136.00 million shares or 2.93% more from 132.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rudman Errol M owns 0.36% invested in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) for 15,000 shares. Moreover, Los Angeles Capital Mngmt Equity Rech has 0.02% invested in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) for 86,841 shares. 250,225 were accumulated by Silvercrest Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation. Renaissance Tech Ltd Llc owns 0.01% invested in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) for 434,888 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Co has 74,858 shares. Alphaone Inv Ltd Liability Corp owns 0.02% invested in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) for 855 shares. Gabelli Funds Limited Liability invested in 0.04% or 195,000 shares. Timessquare Capital Ltd Liability Com holds 0.89% or 3.23 million shares. Stevens Cap Mgmt LP invested in 25,041 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Can has invested 0% in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG). Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt accumulated 80,366 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Horizon Investment Services Lc accumulated 54,237 shares or 1.32% of the stock. 94,206 are owned by Mutual Of America Capital Ltd Co. North Carolina-based Retail Bank Of America Corp De has invested 0.01% in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG). Fund holds 0.02% or 61,490 shares.

More notable recent Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Entegris (ENTG) Reports Next Week: What to Know Ahead of the Release – Nasdaq” on April 18, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Versum Materials gets superior takeover proposal from Merck KGaA – Seeking Alpha” published on April 08, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “A Buying Opportunity Is Opening Up In Entegris – Seeking Alpha” on October 08, 2018. More interesting news about Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Entegris Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on April 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Entegris Inc (ENTG) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 20, 2019.

Comerica Bank, which manages about $12.34 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in T (NYSE:TMUS) by 14,482 shares to 28,053 shares, valued at $2.02 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Salesforce.Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 38,572 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 173,619 shares, and cut its stake in Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED).

More notable recent SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “High-End Retailers Lululemon, RH, Deliver the Goods – The Motley Fool” on June 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “2U Is Bridging the Gap Between Education and Technology – Yahoo Finance” published on June 18, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “The 7 Best Acquisitions of 2019 – Investorplace.com” on June 24, 2019. More interesting news about SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “SunTrust Banks Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on April 17, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Fiverr And CrowdStrike Are Rocking – Take A Look At Doppelgangers Upwork And Zscaler – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 14, 2019.

Synovus Financial Corp, which manages about $6.16B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IWM) by 185,690 shares to 99,164 shares, valued at $15.18M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA) by 59,321 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 75,687 shares, and cut its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 95 investors sold STI shares while 267 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 163 raised stakes. 334.46 million shares or 3.68% more from 322.58 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Silvercrest Asset Management Gp Limited Liability Co reported 0% in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI). Vanguard Grp Incorporated has invested 0.08% in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI). Marco Management Lc holds 0.29% or 26,183 shares. Fiduciary Tru reported 0.01% of its portfolio in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI). The Illinois-based Blair William Il has invested 0.01% in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI). 22,650 are held by Oakbrook Invests Limited Liability. Capital holds 0.35% in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) or 13.67 million shares. Kbc Group Incorporated Nv has invested 0.07% in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI). State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 127,692 shares. Captrust Fincl Advisors owns 22,865 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Limited stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI). The Connecticut-based Aqr Mgmt Limited Company has invested 0.02% in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI). Premier Asset Mngmt Lc holds 0.08% or 6,000 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & Company reported 0.2% in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI). Benjamin F Edwards Inc invested in 0.12% or 21,792 shares.