Synovus Financial Stake in Cubesmart (CUBE) Has Cut by $434,421; As Wabtec (WAB) Market Valuation Rose, Pdt Partners Has Boosted Stake by $906,149

Pdt Partners Llc increased its stake in Wabtec Corp (WAB) by 10.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pdt Partners Llc bought 12,413 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.42% . The hedge fund held 131,800 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.72 million, up from 119,387 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pdt Partners Llc who had been investing in Wabtec Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.02B market cap company. The stock increased 2.46% or $1.66 during the last trading session, reaching $69.21. About 1.02 million shares traded. Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) has declined 28.67% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WAB News: 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – FOLLOWING COMPLETION OF TRANSACTION, WABTEC’S CORPORATE HEADQUARTERS WILL REMAIN IN WILMERDING, PENNSYLVANIA – SEC FILING; 24/04/2018 – Wabtec Backs FY18 Rev; 26/03/2018 – WABTEC BUYS ANNAX, A LEADING SUPPLIER OF PUBLIC ADDRESS,; 20/05/2018 – US News: Exclusive: GE Nears Deal to Merge Transportation Unit With Wabtec; 21/05/2018 – GE: WABTEC CHAIRMAN NEUPAVER HAS BEEN RE-APPOINTED EXEC CHAIR; 16/04/2018 – Knorr and WABTEC Employees File Antitrust Lawsuit to Recover Damages Stemming From Employers’ “No-Poach” Conspiracy; 01/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Vitamin Shoppe, Surmodics, Spark Therapeutics, QUANTENNA COMMS, Westinghouse Air Br; 22/05/2018 – Wabtec (WAB) Wabtec and GE Transportation to Merge (Transcript); 20/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive: GE nears deal to merge transportation unit with Wabtec; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC TO RETAIN NAME AFTER GE TRANSPORTATION DEAL

Synovus Financial Corp decreased its stake in Cubesmart (CUBE) by 99.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Synovus Financial Corp sold 9,243 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.37% . The institutional investor held 21 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1,000, down from 9,264 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Synovus Financial Corp who had been investing in Cubesmart for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.87B market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $35.89. About 1.20 million shares traded or 0.05% up from the average. CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) has risen 12.12% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.12% the S&P500. Some Historical CUBE News: 30/05/2018 – CubeSmart Declares Second Quarter 2018 Dividend; 26/04/2018 – CUBESMART – NOW EXPECTS THAT ITS FULLY DILUTED FFO PER SHARE, AS ADJUSTED, FOR 2018 WILL BE BETWEEN $1.61 AND $1.65; 26/04/2018 – CORRECT: CUBESMART SEES 2Q AFFO/SHR 40C TO 41C, EST. 41C; 26/04/2018 – CUBESMART SEES FY AFFO/SHR $1.61 TO $1.65, EST. $1.64; 26/04/2018 – CUBESMART – IN QTR, CO INCREASED SAME-STORE (458 STORES) NET OPERATING INCOME 4.0% YEAR OVER YEAR; 19/03/2018 PA House of Reps: Dawkins: CubeSmart receives state grant for converting to solar energy; 26/04/2018 – CubeSmart Boosts 2018 EPS View From 76c-81; 26/04/2018 – CubeSmart 1Q Adjusted FFO 39c/Sh; 10/04/2018 – Self-Storage: Prospectus LLC Builds CubeSmart Self-Storage Facility in Stamford, CT; 22/04/2018 – DJ CubeSmart, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CUBE)

Since May 21, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 1 insider sale for $1.19 billion activity. NEUPAVER ALBERT J had bought 10,000 shares worth $652,600 on Tuesday, May 21. $1.19 billion worth of Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) was sold by GENERAL ELECTRIC CO. KASSLING WILLIAM E also bought $503,520 worth of Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) on Thursday, May 23.

Pdt Partners Llc, which manages about $4.99B and $1.77 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Shutterstock Inc (NYSE:SSTK) by 6,846 shares to 23,600 shares, valued at $1.10M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Insperity Inc (NYSE:NSP) by 8,313 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 63,483 shares, and cut its stake in Radius Health Inc (NASDAQ:RDUS).

Analysts await CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.43 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.43 per share. CUBE’s profit will be $82.31 million for 20.87 P/E if the $0.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.42 actual EPS reported by CubeSmart for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.38% EPS growth.

