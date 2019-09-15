Synovus Financial Stake in Allstate (ALL) Has Raised as Share Value Rose; Lincoln National Boosted Boeing Co (BA) Stake by $376,431

Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 12.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lincoln National Corp bought 1,037 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 9,498 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.46 million, up from 8,461 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lincoln National Corp who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $213.70B market cap company. The stock increased 1.10% or $4.13 during the last trading session, reaching $379.76. About 3.37 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 31/05/2018 – BOEING: CUSTOMER INTEREST IN NEW MIDRANGE JET `FIRMING UP’; 09/05/2018 – Boeing C.E.O. Downplays Loss of $20 Billion Contract With Iran; 07/05/2018 – LUFTHANSA DELIVERY OF BOEING, AIRBUS AIRCRAFT EXPECTED BY 2022, NO IMPACT EXPECTED ON 2018 INVESTMENT PLANS; 04/05/2018 – ICAG ICAG.L CEO SAYS IN TALKS ABOUT ACCESSING WET LEASE CAPACITY, SAYS ASSISTANCE FROM QATAR AIRWAYS POSSIBLE; 18/05/2018 – CBS 6 Albany – WRGB: #BREAKING: Cuban media: Boeing 737 operated by state airline Cubana has crashed on takeoff from Jose Marti; 24/05/2018 – New Boeing 777 will have folding wings; 15/05/2018 – WTO rules that EU failed to remove all Airbus subsidies; 03/04/2018 – Amazon finishes higher despite Trump’s new threat on shipping rates; 08/03/2018 – BOEING CEO SAYS ENGINE MAKERS ARE AN AREA TO WATCH, BUT NO IMMEDIATE CONCERN; GE GE.N DOING WELL ON 737 MAX, 777X; 16/03/2018 – Boeing Board Elects Calhoun Lead Director, Effective April 30th; Duberstein to be nominated as Director for 2018-2019 to aid tr

Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Allstate Corp (ALL) by 95.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Synovus Financial Corp bought 3,165 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.59% . The institutional investor held 6,470 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $659,000, up from 3,305 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Synovus Financial Corp who had been investing in Allstate Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.83 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $105.81. About 1.20 million shares traded. The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) has risen 13.54% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical ALL News: 19/04/2018 – Allstate: First-Quarter Catastrophe Losses Comprised 11 Events at Estimated Cost of $357 Million Pretax; 01/04/2018 – ALLSTATE CORP ALL.N : KEEFE, BRUYETTE & WOODS RAISES TO MARKET PERFORM FROM UNDERPERFORM; RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $93 FROM $90; 19/04/2018 – ALLSTATE ESTIMATES MARCH CATASTROPHE LOSS AT $222M PRETAX; 01/05/2018 – Allstate 1Q EPS $2.63; 11/05/2018 – ALLSTATE RETURNS CASH TO HOLDERS THROUGH DIVIDENDS; 04/04/2018 – Arity Joins Duck Creek Partner Ecosystem to Provide Predictive Analytics and Data-Driven Insights to Personal and Commercial Auto Insurers; 17/05/2018 – Allstate APril 2018 Catastrophe Losses Totaled 10 Events; 26/03/2018 – LAUNCH: Allstate $500m Debt Offering in Two Parts; 22/03/2018 – Fitch: Rating Outlook on Allstate Insurance Ratings Is Stable; 17/05/2018 – ALLSTATE ESTIMATES APRIL CATASTROPHE LOSS AT $167M AFTER-TAX

