Synovus Financial (SNV) Stake Has Boosted by Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc; Bowling Portfolio Management Has Trimmed Its Position in Valero Energy (VLO) by $1.53 Million as Share Price Declined

Bowling Portfolio Management Llc decreased its stake in Valero Energy Corp (VLO) by 63.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bowling Portfolio Management Llc sold 18,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.11% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 10,567 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $896,000, down from 28,767 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management Llc who had been investing in Valero Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.76B market cap company. The stock increased 1.59% or $1.28 during the last trading session, reaching $81.98. About 2.22 million shares traded. Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) has declined 28.05% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.48% the S&P500. Some Historical VLO News: 19/04/2018 – VALERO TEXAS CITY REFINERY BLAST HAPPENED ON A UNIT: OFFICIAL; 25/04/2018 – Valero Sunray, Texas refinery restarting hydrocracker; 26/04/2018 – VALERO SEES 2018 RIN COSTS $500M-$600M; $200M BELOW PRIOR EST; 06/03/2018 – Valero Energy: Donna M. Titzman to Succeed Ciskowski; 26/04/2018 – VALERO ENERGY CORP – QTRLY REVENUES $26,439 MLN VS $21,772 MLN; 23/04/2018 – Valero Reports Power Disruption at Corpus Christi, Texas Refinery; 26/04/2018 – Valero Energy 1Q Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities $138M; 22/03/2018 – Valero Energy Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – VALERO ENERGY CORP – CONTINUES TO TARGET A TOTAL PAYOUT RATIO BETWEEN 40 AND 50 PCT OF ADJ NET CASH PROVIDED BY OPER. ACTIVITIES FOR 2018; 14/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 280434 – VALERO PORT ARTHUR REFINERY

Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc increased its stake in Synovus Financial Corporation (SNV) by 11.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc bought 10,202 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.80% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 97,784 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.36M, up from 87,582 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc who had been investing in Synovus Financial Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.59 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $34.57. About 836,825 shares traded. Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) has declined 35.91% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.34% the S&P500. Some Historical SNV News: 25/04/2018 – SYNOVUS FINANCIAL CORP SNV.N : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $57 FROM $55; 24/04/2018 – SYNOVUS 1Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 3.78%, EST. 3.73%; 24/04/2018 – Synovus 1Q EPS 4c; 24/04/2018 – SYNOVUS 1Q EPS 84C; 04/04/2018 – Synovus Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Synovus 1Q Net Interest Margin Was 3.78%; 24/04/2018 – Synovus Announces Earnings for the First Quarter 2018; 22/03/2018 – Synovus Trust’s Morgan Says It’s Too Early to Make Judgements on Facebook’s Future (Video); 24/04/2018 – Synovus 1Q Adj EPS 86c; 09/04/2018 – Synovus: Liliana C. McDaniel, Chief Accounting Officer, to Retire at End of April

Since February 20, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $84,970 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.35, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 58 investors sold VLO shares while 273 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 280 raised stakes. 309.77 million shares or 4.88% less from 325.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) to report earnings on July, 25 before the open. They expect $2.03 earnings per share, down 5.58% or $0.12 from last year’s $2.15 per share. VLO’s profit will be $811.31M for 10.10 P/E if the $2.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.34 actual earnings per share reported by Valero Energy Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 497.06% EPS growth.

Bowling Portfolio Management Llc, which manages about $492.89 million and $629.89 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Oracle Systems Corp. (NYSE:ORCL) by 19,405 shares to 32,892 shares, valued at $1.77 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK) by 24,459 shares in the quarter, for a total of 70,789 shares, and has risen its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH).

Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc, which manages about $315.26M and $404.14M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Iberiabank Corp (NASDAQ:IBKC) by 4,539 shares to 24,033 shares, valued at $1.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) by 19,882 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,080 shares, and cut its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (NYSE:REXR).

