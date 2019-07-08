Synovus Financial (SNV) Shareholder Jcsd Capital Increased Stake; Sangamo Therapeutics (SGMO) Shareholder Bb Biotech Ag Raised Position by $11.70 Million

Bb Biotech Ag increased its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics Inc (SGMO) by 96.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bb Biotech Ag bought 1.30 million shares as the company’s stock rose 16.70% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.65M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.28 million, up from 1.35 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bb Biotech Ag who had been investing in Sangamo Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.41B market cap company. The stock increased 6.93% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $12.19. About 15.14 million shares traded or 933.58% up from the average. Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) has declined 34.59% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.02% the S&P500. Some Historical SGMO News: 03/05/2018 – Sangamo Therapeutics: Michael Holmes Promoted to Chief Technology Officer; 16/05/2018 – Bioverativ and Sangamo Announce FDA Acceptance of IND Application for Gene-Edited Cell Therapy BIVV003 to Treat Sickle Cell; 08/05/2018 – SANGAMO 1Q LOSS/SHR 23C, EST. EPS 25C; 30/04/2018 – Sangamo Therapeutics Announces Completion of Public Offering of Common Stk; 03/05/2018 – Sangamo Therapeutics Chief Business Officer Curt Herberts Resigning, Effective June 1; 16/05/2018 – SANGAMO THERAPEUTICS – IND ENABLES BIOVERATIV TO INITIATE PHASE 1/2 CLINICAL TRIAL TO ASSESS SAFETY OF BIVV003 IN ADULTS WITH SICKLE CELL DISEASE; 17/04/2018 – SANGAMO THERAPEUTICS SENIOR EXECUTIVE HAD DATA SECURITY BREACH; 16/05/2018 – BIOVERATIV & SANGAMO REPORT FDA ACCEPTANCE OF IND APPLICATION; 17/04/2018 – SANGAMO THERAPEUTICS-INVESTIGATION DID NOT REVEAL EVIDENCE THAT ACCESS TO PERSONAL INFO ABOUT PATIENTS OR OTHER INDIVIDUALS WAS AFFECTED BY INCIDENT; 04/04/2018 – Sangamo Announces Publication In Molecular Therapy Of Preclinical Study Data From MPS Il In Vivo Genome Editing Program

Jcsd Capital Llc increased its stake in Synovus Financial Corp (SNV) by 2824.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jcsd Capital Llc bought 144,050 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.80% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 149,150 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.13 million, up from 5,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jcsd Capital Llc who had been investing in Synovus Financial Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.61B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.03% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $34.7. About 479,414 shares traded. Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) has declined 35.91% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.34% the S&P500. Some Historical SNV News: 04/04/2018 – Synovus Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – SYNOVUS SEES FY 2018 AVG. LOAN GROWTH 4% TO 6%; 24/04/2018 – SYNOVUS 1Q EPS 84C; 24/04/2018 – SYNOVUS FINANCIAL CORP SEES 2018 SHARE REPURCHASES UPTO $150 MLN; 13/03/2018 – Baseball News Source: Synovus Financial Corp. $SNV Increases Dividend to $0.25 Per Share; 24/04/2018 – SYNOVUS SEES FY 2018 SHARE BUYBACKS UP TO $150M; 22/03/2018 – Synovus Trust’s Morgan Says It’s Too Early to Make Judgements on Facebook’s Future (Video); 24/04/2018 – SYNOVUS 1Q ADJ EPS 86C, EST. 79C; 24/04/2018 – Synovus 1Q EPS 4c; 07/03/2018 SYNOVUS FINANCIAL CORP SNV.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO EQUAL-WEIGHT FROM UNDERWEIGHT

More notable recent Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Here’s Why Sangamo Therapeutics Is Surging Today – Nasdaq” on July 08, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Long-Term Outlook For Sangamo: October 10, 2018 – Seeking Alpha” published on October 11, 2018, Benzinga.com published: “Sangamo Fails To Impress Investors With Genome Editing Studies – Benzinga” on February 07, 2019. More interesting news about Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Pre-Market Most Active for Apr 4, 2019 : NIO, TSLA, TNXP, AMD, MU, BTI, NOK, SGMO, SQQQ, BABA, AZN, BA – Nasdaq” published on April 04, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Sangamo expands manufacturing capacity with Brammer deal – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.34, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 19 investors sold SGMO shares while 41 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 64.08 million shares or 4.96% more from 61.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale stated it has 56,700 shares. Ameritas Invest Prns has 8,265 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Metropolitan Life Ins Com Ny accumulated 74,860 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Cambridge Research Advisors holds 0% or 19,286 shares in its portfolio. Assetmark Inc, California-based fund reported 3,694 shares. Proshare Advisors Lc accumulated 45,710 shares or 0% of the stock. Alexandria Capital Limited Liability Corp holds 1.27% or 916,153 shares in its portfolio. Bank & Trust Of New York Mellon Corporation owns 0% invested in Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) for 469,447 shares. Benjamin F Edwards & Communications accumulated 1,500 shares or 0% of the stock. Hightower Ltd Liability Co has invested 0% in Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO). Alliancebernstein Lp holds 0% or 143,041 shares in its portfolio. Nelson Roberts Investment Advsrs Limited Co holds 1,000 shares. Price T Rowe Md invested 0% in Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO). Mackay Shields Limited Liability has 40,649 shares. Creative Planning reported 0% stake.

Since January 7, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $55,200 activity. Shares for $55,200 were sold by Yi Kathy on Tuesday, January 15.