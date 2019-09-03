Synovus Financial (SNV) Shareholder Jcsd Capital Has Increased Position by $4.90 Million; Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) Market Valuation Rose While Confluence Investment Management Decreased Holding by $12.48 Million

Jcsd Capital Llc increased its stake in Synovus Financial Corp (SNV) by 2824.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jcsd Capital Llc bought 144,050 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.53% . The institutional investor held 149,150 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.13M, up from 5,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jcsd Capital Llc who had been investing in Synovus Financial Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.94% or $1.4 during the last trading session, reaching $34.14. About 225,205 shares traded. Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) has declined 23.23% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.23% the S&P500. Some Historical SNV News: 25/04/2018 – SYNOVUS FINANCIAL CORP SNV.N : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $57 FROM $55; 24/04/2018 – SYNOVUS FINANCIAL CORP SEES 2018 SHARE REPURCHASES UPTO $150 MLN; 24/04/2018 – Synovus 1Q Net Interest Margin Was 3.78%; 24/04/2018 – SYNOVUS FINANCIAL CORP SEES 2018 NET CHARGE-OFF RATIO OF 15 TO 25 B.P.S; 24/04/2018 – SYNOVUS SEES FY 2018 AVG. LOAN GROWTH 4% TO 6%; 24/04/2018 – Synovus 1Q Total Avg Loans Grew $240.8M; 07/03/2018 SYNOVUS FINANCIAL CORP SNV.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO EQUAL-WEIGHT FROM UNDERWEIGHT

Confluence Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) by 8.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Confluence Investment Management Llc sold 106,626 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 1.16M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $136.36M, down from 1.26 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Confluence Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.86% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $136.68. About 5.68M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 10/04/2018 – FIS Named “Best of Challenge” in 2018 PYMNTS.com Voice Challenge with Amazon Alexa; 12/04/2018 – Astreya Names Jay Preston SVP Global Service Delivery; 25/04/2018 – Microsoft Earnings: Expect Azure to Shine, Focus on Expenses — Barron’s Blog; 02/05/2018 – Ingram Micro and Microsoft Announce Strategic Alliance to Accelerate Service Providers’ Digital Transformation with the; 18/04/2018 – Balfour Beatty’s 10 Top-Valued Projects Driven by Needs for Energy Services, Infrastructure, an Industrial Info News Alert; 17/04/2018 – Celgene Corporation to Webcast at Upcoming Investor Conferences; 14/05/2018 – Intrexon to Participate in the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Healthcare Conference; 22/05/2018 – Conduent to Host Analyst Day on June 8, 2018; 30/05/2018 – Penske Truck Leasing Expands Into North Houston; 18/04/2018 – The company said SoftBank and Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates are backers

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s Why I Think Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Might Deserve Your Attention Today – Yahoo Finance” on May 17, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “India’s Jio forms Azure partnership – Seeking Alpha” published on August 12, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 08/13/2019: CVET, TME, IIVI, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 08/19/2019: DXC,NVDA,MSFT,WB,SINA – Nasdaq” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 08/28/2019: DPW, ADSK, HPE, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 28, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Armstrong Shaw Assocs Ct has invested 7.17% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Putnam Invests Lc reported 16.55M shares. Reynders Mcveigh Capital Ltd Com accumulated 119,805 shares or 1.56% of the stock. Rothschild Investment Il owns 115,994 shares. Calamos Wealth Ltd Liability Corp has invested 2.36% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Newman Dignan Sheerar Inc reported 43,529 shares. Jasper Ridge Prtnrs Limited Partnership accumulated 0.26% or 51,356 shares. Bankshares has invested 1.51% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Pictet & Cie (Europe) holds 128,063 shares or 2.58% of its portfolio. Amer National Registered Advisor has invested 4.11% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). The Connecticut-based Graham Cap Mgmt LP has invested 1.46% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Commonwealth Retail Bank Of reported 0.54% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Intact Mngmt has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Sun Life Fin reported 13,075 shares stake. Jane Street Gru Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.26% or 1.38 million shares in its portfolio.

Confluence Investment Management Llc, which manages about $2.30 billion and $5.92B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Brown & Brown Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 16,536 shares to 1.14 million shares, valued at $33.63M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ofs Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OFS) by 35,086 shares in the quarter, for a total of 555,585 shares, and has risen its stake in Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TYPE).

Jcsd Capital Llc, which manages about $135.30M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bay Banks Of Virginia Inc. (BAYK) by 461,863 shares to 234,820 shares, valued at $1.81M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Franklin Financial Network by 55,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 125,000 shares, and cut its stake in Evans Bancorp Inc (NYSEMKT:EVBN).