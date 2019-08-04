Synovus Financial (SNV) Position Lifted by Jcsd Capital Llc; As Truecar (TRUE) Market Valuation Declined, Shareholder 683 Capital Management Has Decreased Its Position by $7.81 Million

683 Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Truecar Inc (TRUE) by 37.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 683 Capital Management Llc sold 1.30M shares as the company’s stock declined 21.12% . The hedge fund held 2.16 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.32M, down from 3.46M at the end of the previous reported quarter. 683 Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Truecar Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $561.19M market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $5.33. About 595,348 shares traded. TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) has declined 53.27% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.27% the S&P500. Some Historical TRUE News: 08/05/2018 – TRUECAR INC TRUE.O FY2018 REV VIEW $362.1 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 09/05/2018 – TrueCar Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Kaplan Fox Announces Investor Class Action Lawsuit Filed against TrueCar, Inc; 24/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces Commencement of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of TrueCar, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of June 1, 2018; 08/05/2018 – TrueCar 1Q Rev $81.1M; 11/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by TrueCar, Inc; 08/05/2018 – TRUECAR SEES 2Q REV. $87M TO $89M, EST. $90.1M; 09/04/2018 – Robbins Arroyo LLP Is Investigating the Officers and Directors of TrueCar, Inc. (TRUE) on Behalf of Shareholders; 17/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for TrueCar, Roadrunner Transportation, Eldorado Gold, Neogen, Ashford Hospita; 14/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of TrueCar, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of June 1, 2018

Jcsd Capital Llc increased its stake in Synovus Financial Corp (SNV) by 2824.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jcsd Capital Llc bought 144,050 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.53% . The institutional investor held 149,150 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.13M, up from 5,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jcsd Capital Llc who had been investing in Synovus Financial Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.63B market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $35.89. About 1.31M shares traded. Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) has declined 23.23% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.23% the S&P500. Some Historical SNV News: 24/04/2018 – Synovus 1Q Adj EPS 86c; 24/04/2018 – Synovus Total Avg Loans for 1Q $24.85B; 04/04/2018 – Synovus Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – DJ Synovus Financial Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SNV); 24/04/2018 – Synovus 1Q Total Avg Loans Grew $240.8M; 24/04/2018 – SYNOVUS FINANCIAL CORP SEES 2018 NET CHARGE-OFF RATIO OF 15 TO 25 B.P.S; 24/04/2018 – SYNOVUS 1Q ADJ EPS 86C, EST. 79C; 24/04/2018 – SYNOVUS SEES FY 2018 SHARE BUYBACKS UP TO $150M; 26/04/2018 – SYNOVUS FINANCIAL CORP SNV.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $57 FROM $56; 24/04/2018 – Synovus 1Q Net Interest Income $274.3M

Investors sentiment increased to 2.54 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.54, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 13 investors sold TRUE shares while 13 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 42 raised stakes. 96.04 million shares or 0.46% more from 95.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arrowstreet Cap Lp has 363,428 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Numerixs Inv reported 0.02% stake. Millennium Management Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE). Financial Bank Of Montreal Can owns 151,600 shares. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky reported 25,487 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Manufacturers Life Insurance The reported 62,807 shares stake. Trexquant LP reported 30,320 shares stake. Ubs Asset Management Americas has 0% invested in TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) for 38,512 shares. Comml Bank Of America Corp De stated it has 199,350 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Invesco has 171,031 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Price T Rowe Associate Incorporated Md holds 0% or 44,279 shares. Charles Schwab Inv Mngmt, California-based fund reported 505,070 shares. Stephens Ar reported 724,317 shares stake. Barclays Public Limited has invested 0% of its portfolio in TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE). Parametric Port Associate Ltd Liability accumulated 0% or 101,848 shares.

683 Capital Management Llc, which manages about $566.08M and $1.10B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Meiragtx Holdings Plc by 362,319 shares to 432,319 shares, valued at $6.42 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Irsa Propiedades Comerciales by 87,650 shares in the quarter, for a total of 159,700 shares, and has risen its stake in Oracle Corp (Put) (NYSE:ORCL).

Analysts await TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) to report earnings on August, 8 after the close. They expect $-0.08 earnings per share, down 33.33% or $0.02 from last year’s $-0.06 per share. After $-0.09 actual earnings per share reported by TrueCar, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.11% EPS growth.