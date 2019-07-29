Synovus Financial (SNV) Holding Raised by Jcsd Capital Llc; Kepos Capital LP Has Raised Its Domino’s Pizza (DPZ) Position

Kepos Capital Lp increased its stake in Domino’s Pizza Inc (DPZ) by 38.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kepos Capital Lp bought 3,733 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.20% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 13,531 shares of the food distributors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.49M, up from 9,798 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kepos Capital Lp who had been investing in Domino’s Pizza Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.68B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $1.61 during the last trading session, reaching $259.06. About 567,677 shares traded. Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) has risen 12.40% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DPZ News: 09/03/2018 – Domino’s Confident of Growth at Home and Abroad; 12/03/2018 – Domino’s® Customers Can Score Big with Carryout BOGO Offer; 23/05/2018 – Domino’s Awards ‘World’s Fastest Pizza Maker’; 26/04/2018 – Domino’s profit, comparable sales rise on higher fees from franchisees; 08/05/2018 – GOOGLE SAYS HAS BEEN WORKING WITH STARBUCKS, DOORDASH, DOMINO’S, AND OTHER RESTAURANTS FOR ASSISTANT – CONFERENCE; 26/04/2018 – New York Post: Domino’s worker gets big dough for being crushed by 400 pounds of cheese; 09/04/2018 – DOMINO’S PIZZA INC – ANNOUNCED THAT CERTAIN OF ITS SUBSIDIARIES INTEND TO COMPLETE A RECAPITALIZATION TRANSACTION; 08/03/2018 – DOMINO’S PIZZA GROUP PLC DOM.L – CAPEX FOR 2018 OF AROUND £30M; 08/03/2018 – DOMINO’S PIZZA GROUP PLC DOM.L FINAL DIV 5.25 PENCE/SHR; 09/04/2018 – DOMINO’S PIZZA REPORTS REFINANCING TRANSACTION

Jcsd Capital Llc increased its stake in Synovus Financial Corp (SNV) by 2824.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jcsd Capital Llc bought 144,050 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.80% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 149,150 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.13M, up from 5,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jcsd Capital Llc who had been investing in Synovus Financial Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.99B market cap company. The stock increased 2.88% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $38.19. About 1.43M shares traded. Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) has declined 35.91% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.34% the S&P500. Some Historical SNV News: 24/04/2018 – Synovus 1Q Net Interest Income $274.3M; 16/03/2018 – Qualcomm Growth Depends on NXP Acquisition, Says Synovus Trust’s Morgan (Video); 24/04/2018 – Synovus 1Q Total Non-Interest Income $67M; 24/04/2018 – Synovus 1Q Rev $341.3M; 24/04/2018 – Synovus 1Q Net Interest Margin Was 3.78%; 24/04/2018 – Synovus Total Avg Loans for 1Q $24.85B; 26/04/2018 – SYNOVUS FINANCIAL CORP SNV.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $57 FROM $56; 09/04/2018 – Synovus: Liliana C. McDaniel, Chief Accounting Officer, to Retire at End of April; 24/04/2018 – Synovus 1Q EPS 4c; 24/04/2018 – Synovus 1Q Adj EPS 86c

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 34 investors sold DPZ shares while 121 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 119 raised stakes. 38.49 million shares or 8.67% less from 42.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Asset Mngmt Inc holds 19,215 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Los Angeles Cap Mgmt & Equity Research Incorporated stated it has 0.1% in Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ). Comm Commercial Bank holds 0% or 1,443 shares in its portfolio. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 4,838 shares. Tiger Mngmt Limited Liability Co holds 1.75% or 1.22M shares in its portfolio. Navellier accumulated 843 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Moreover, Shell Asset Mgmt has 0.02% invested in Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) for 3,177 shares. Fort Limited Partnership invested in 0.33% or 6,413 shares. Vanguard Gp accumulated 0.04% or 3.73 million shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas has invested 0% in Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ). Meeder Asset Mngmt holds 541 shares. Mirae Asset Global Invests Limited holds 0.22% of its portfolio in Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) for 118,404 shares. Moreover, Secor Advsrs LP has 0.21% invested in Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ). Moore Capital Management Lp holds 0.44% or 55,000 shares. Ftb Advisors Inc invested 0% of its portfolio in Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ).

Kepos Capital Lp, which manages about $2.11B and $1.33B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in National Amusements Inc (NASDAQ:VIAB) by 206,216 shares to 13,079 shares, valued at $367,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Autozone Inc (NYSE:AZO) by 1,631 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,116 shares, and cut its stake in Cf Finance Acquisition Corp.

