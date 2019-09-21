Synovus Financial (SNV) Holder Regions Financial Upped Position; Stillwater Capital Advisors Raised Its Position in Ugi New (UGI) as Stock Value Declined

Stillwater Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Ugi Corp New (UGI) by 134.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stillwater Capital Advisors Llc bought 6,561 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.51% . The institutional investor held 11,437 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $611,000, up from 4,876 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Ugi Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.40B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.37% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $49.77. About 2.60M shares traded or 37.87% up from the average. UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) has declined 2.65% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.65% the S&P500. Some Historical UGI News: 10/04/2018 – AmeriGas Partners, L.P. to Hold 2QFY18 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast on Thursday, May 3; 11/04/2018 – Pennsylvania PUC: PUC Reminds UGI Electric Customers of April 13 Registration Deadline to Testify via Phone at Upcoming “Smart; 24/04/2018 – UGI Increases Annual Dividend Marking The 134th Year Of Common Dividends And The 31st Consecutive Year Of Annual Dividend Increases; 24/04/2018 – UGI Increases Annual Dividend Marking the 134th Year of Common Dividends and the 31st Consecutive Year of Annual Dividend; 06/03/2018 – UGI Corp Elects Alan N. Harris to Its Bd of Directors; 24/04/2018 – UGI CORP UGI.N INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND BY 4 PCT TO $0.26/SHR; 22/05/2018 – UGI ENERGY SERVICES – NEW MARCELLUS SHALE DEVELOPMENT PROJECT SUPPORTED BY LONG-TERM AGREEMENT & WILL REQUIRE TOTAL CAPITAL INVESTMENT OF $50 MLN; 22/05/2018 – UGI Energy Services Announces New Marcellus Shale Development Project; 02/05/2018 – UGI 2Q Rev $2.81B; 02/05/2018 – UGI Raises FY18 View To Adj EPS $2.70-Adj EPS $2.80

More notable recent UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: "UGI Corp. (UGI) Reports Election of William J. Marrazzo and K. Richard Turner to Board; Announces Board Succession Plan – StreetInsider.com" on September 06, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: "Tortoise Announces Special Index Rebalance Due to Merger & Acquisition Activity – Business Wire" published on August 22, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: "5 Utility Stocks for Conservative Investors – Yahoo Finance" published on September 19, 2019. More interesting news about UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: "UGI Announces Final Results of Election of Form of Merger Consideration – Yahoo Finance" published on August 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com's news article titled: "Did You Miss UGI's (NYSE:UGI) 61% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance" with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Stillwater Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $603.89 million and $404.52M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VO) by 12,152 shares to 12,363 shares, valued at $2.07 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 4,243 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 40,258 shares, and cut its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.38, from 1.17 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 50 investors sold UGI shares while 125 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 142.82 million shares or 6.55% more from 134.04 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Limited Liability stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI). Chesley Taft Associate Limited Co has invested 0.04% in UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI). Moreover, Creative Planning has 0% invested in UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) for 11,166 shares. Ftb Advsr reported 3,946 shares stake. Numerixs Investment stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI). Quantitative Investment Ltd Liability has invested 0.09% in UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI). Aperio Grp accumulated 83,871 shares. Bankshares Of Nova Scotia reported 169,026 shares stake. The Arizona-based Stellar Capital Management Limited Liability has invested 0.19% in UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI). Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt invested in 0.01% or 12,842 shares. Chicago Equity Ptnrs Limited Liability Company has 0.06% invested in UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) for 24,030 shares. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund holds 70,603 shares. Argyle Cap Mngmt holds 26,650 shares. First Interstate National Bank holds 0.03% of its portfolio in UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) for 2,250 shares. Moreover, Profund Advisors Ltd Liability Co has 0.07% invested in UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI).